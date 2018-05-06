Capitals' Barry Trotz suggests Penguins' Jake Guentzel deserves suspension for hit

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

WASHINGTON — Capitals coach Barry Trotz lobbied for a suspension for Penguins leading scorer Jake Guentzel after a hit on defenseman John Carlson late in Washington's 6-3 victory in Game 5 of the Metropolitan Division finals Saturday night.

Carlson was playing the puck behind his net when Guentzel swooped in past the left post and delivered a hit with his right shoulder that knocked the Capitals defenseman's helmet askew.

No penalty was called on the play.

Carlson did not play in the final 50 seconds of the game.

“John took a high hit — it was unsuspecting — with a minute left and he's being evaluated right now,” Trotz said immediately after the game. “I know the standard's been set, so I'm going to leave it up to the league. It was a head shot, in my opinion. An unsuspecting high hit.”

Capitals winger Tom Wilson was suspended three games for delivering a head shot in Game 3 that left Penguins winger Zach Aston-Reese sidelined with a concussion and broken jaw.

Wilson was not suspended for a hit he delivered to Penguins defenseman Brian Dumoulin's head in Game 2.

Guentzel leads the NHL with 10 goals and 21 points in the postseason.

Carlson wasn't the only player who didn't finish the game for the Capitals. Second-line center Nicklas Backstrom missed the last 13 minutes of the third period with what Trotz called an upper-body injury.

Trotz said he would have more information on Backstrom's condition Sunday.

The Capitals lead the series 3-2 and can close it out with a win in Game 6 Monday night at PPG Paints Arena.

