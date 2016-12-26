Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Photography

Christmas is finally here! (Dec. 19 - 25)

Tribune-Review | Monday, Dec. 26, 2016, 7:39 a.m.
Steph Chambers | Tribune-Review
The Penn-Trafford student section attempts to distract Norwin's Remington Lojas as he shoots a foul shot during a game on Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2016 at Penn-Trafford.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
The Penguins' Phil Kessel's shot trickles over the goal line as the Rangers' Nick Holden is to late in the second period Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2016 at PPG Paints Arena.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
Dave Lettrich, 46, comforts a friend during a vigil commemorating the homeless men and women that have died in the Pittsburgh area last year on Dec. 21, 2016.
Patrick Connolly | Tribune-Review
Haley Hoffman, 2, cries on Santa's lap as her sister Aubrey, 3, watches at a Magic of the Holidays event at McKee Elementary School in Jeannette on Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2016.
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
Newlonsburg Elementary student Charleigh Luffey, during the 2016 Winter Celebration of Music, at the Franklin Regional Middle School 'Little Theatre' on Monday, Dec. 19, 2016.
Steph Chambers | Tribune-Review
Norwin's Remington Lojas falls over Penn-Trafford's Cam Suman during a game on Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2016.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
A set of summer tires are removed from a van to be replaced with a set of winter tires at Moore Tire Services Inc. in Greensburg, Pa. on Tuesday Dec. 20, 2016.
Steph Chambers | Tribune-Review
Penn Hills fan Donjae Johnson, 9, stands for the national anthem in her pajamas before the game against Norwin on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2016 at Norwin High School. Penn Hills won 53-49.
Louis B. Ruediger | Tribune-Review
Midge Patrick, of Harrison reacts as she recognizes Santa, as a Allegheny Valley YMCA member during the annual Senior Christmas Party.Tuesday Dec 20, 2016.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
The setting sun is reflected back in the storefront of a business along Main Street in downtown Greensburg, Pa. on Wednesday Dec. 21, 2016.
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
Ligonier Valley quarterback Collin Smith, poses for a portrait on Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2016.
Sidney Davis | Tribune-Review
George Herdengrover, a visitor to the area, prays over his meal at the Abundant Joy Fellowship Church in Tarentum on Sunday, dec. 25, 2016. The church is having it's annual free Christmas dinner to whoever shows up.
Patrick Connolly | Tribune-Review
Brayon Crawford, 11, drives toward the hoop as Marc McManus (center), 16, and Ryan Kellem, 16 watch in the background while playing pickup basketball at a court along Mapleton Avenue in Jeannette on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2016.
Resident monks Bhante Pemaratana, and Bhante Somaratana say prayer for a Christmas celebration in the Buhddist Center in Natrona Heights, Pennsylvania. Sunday, Dec. 18, 2016.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger celebrates after throwing a touchdown pass to Antonio Brown to beat the Ravens on a late fourth quarter come back Sunday, Dec. 25, 2016 at Heinz Field.
Louis B. Ruediger | Tribune-Review
Brian Lucas, owner of Clawson Funeral Home in Leechburg, places wreaths on Veteran's graves in Greenwood Cemetery, Wednesday Dec 21, 2016.32 wreaths were placed as part of wreaths across America, were funeral directors and others donate wreaths to those the wreaths.

Updated 3 hours ago

Weekly curated gallery of images from across the region by Tribune-Review photographers.

