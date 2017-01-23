Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Photography

Women's march, inauguration protests and crushed Super Bowl dreams (Jan. 17 - Jan. 22)

Tribune-Review | Monday, Jan. 23, 2017, 11:12 a.m.
Patrick Connolly | Tribune-Review
Protesters throw a newsstand into a fire started near the intersection of 14th Street and K Street Northwest following the inauguration of Donald Trump in Washington, D.C. on Friday, Jan. 20, 2017.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlilsberger reacts to a no call on an interference call against the Patriots AFC Championship game at Gillette Stadium Foxboro Ma.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Patriots quarterback Tom Brady celebrates a touchdown during the third quarter of the AFC championship game against the Steelers Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017, at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, MA.
Andrew Russell | Tribune-Review
A woman named Marylin who declined to give her last name makes a protest sign at the City County Building, downtown, for the Sisters March for Pittsburgh a companion event for the Women's March on Washington, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017. An estimated 25,000 people participated in the march.
Steph Chambers | Tribune-Review
Fort Allen Elementary kindergartner Matteo Santamaria waits for the school day to end while drawing a picture on Friday, Jan. 20, 2017. Fort Allen Elementary students were encouraged to wear Steelers apparel Friday before the AFC Championship game Sunday.
Jamie Martines | Tribune-Review
Protestors set fire to trash cans and newspaper dispensers in Downtown Washington on Friday.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
Steelers fans watch the AFC Championship inside of Local Bar and Kitchen on the South Side on Jan. 22, 2017.
Jamie Martines | Tribune-Review
Victoria Brown (left) of Maryland marches with a portrait of Eleanor Roosevelt during Saturday's Women's March on Washington.
Steph Chambers | Tribune-Review
Indiana gathers for a cheer before playing Franklin Regional on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017 at Franklin Regional. Franklin Regional won 56-40.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
Jeannette's Tre' Cunningham (4) puts up a shot as he loses his footing during the first period against Greensburg Central Catholic on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017, in Carbon. Greensburg Central Catholic leads 33-28 at halftime.
Andrew Russell | Tribune-Review
Melissa Trax of Penn Hills, holds a flower while listening to speakers in Market Square during the Sisters March for Pittsburgh a companion event for the Women's March on Washington, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017. An estimated 25,000 people participated in the march.
Nikole Kost | For the Tribune-Review
A protester waits in line to clear a checkpoint to protest the Inauguration Parade
Patrick Connolly | Tribune-Review
Protesters help pour milk into the eyes of Jeff Leonard, a Trump supporter from Las Vegas who was pepper sprayed, near the intersection of 14th Street and K Street Northwest following the inauguration of Donald Trump in Washington, D.C. on Friday, Jan. 20, 2017.
Andrew Russell | Tribune-Review
Patrons of the Wyndham Grand Pittsburgh Downtown stand at the window overlooking Point State Park, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017.
Sean Stipp | Tribune-Review
Steelers fans cheer during the second quarter during the Steelers AFC Championship Game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, MA on Jan. 22, 2017.
Kristina Serafini | Tribune-Review
The scoreboard is reflected in the pool as Quaker Valley's Martha Pangburn competes in the girls 200-yard individual medley during a meet against Blackhawk on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017, at Sewickley Valley YMCA.

Images from across the region by Tribune-Review photographers.

