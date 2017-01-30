Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Special Olympics, National Day of Remembrance and Kazoofest (Jan. 23 - 29)

Tribune-Review | Monday, Jan. 30, 2017, 8:06 a.m.
Steph Chambers | Tribune-Review
Westmoreland County Special Olympics athlete Alex Heiple receives a hug from Nate Cieply after he made a three-pointer during a basketball clinic with Westmoreland County Community College’s Wolfpack men’s basketball team at Hempfield Township Athletic Complex on Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017.
Barry Reeger | For The Tribune-Review
People participate in a candlelight vigil during Westmoreland County's first observance of the National Day of Remembrance at Westminster Presbyterian Church in Greensburg on Sunday Jan. 29, 2017. The event paid tribute to community members that were lost to addiction.
Andrew Russell | Tribune-Review
Noah Brown, 6, of Alison Park, runs out of breath during a rendition of 'The William Tell Overture,' during the 11th annual Kazoofest at the main branch of the Carnegie Library in Oakland, Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017.
Andrew Russell | Tribune-Review
Three inmates sit on a bench in one of the recreation areas at SCI Pittsburgh, Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017. Due to budget concerns, the state may close SCI Pittsburgh later this year.
Steph Chambers | Tribune-Review
Longtime Prioress Mother Mary Ann Noll, photographed on Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017, has been keeping St. Emma Monastery in Greensburg running by leasing land for farming, running a former Chaplain’s house as a bed and breakfast, and opening the monastery for retreats and meetings.
Steph Chambers | Tribune-Review
Tom Myers of the Greensburg Knights of Columbus poses for a impromptu portrait while waving his pro-life sign in front of the Westmoreland County Courthouse, at the corner of Main Street and Otterman Street, on Friday, Jan. 27, 2017, the same day as the March for Life in Washington, D.C.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
Rebecca Shreckengast and daughter, Hannah Shreckengast, 4, of Allison Park, look at the 'Arab Courier Attacked by Lions' diorama on display at the Carnegie Museum of Natural History in Pittsburgh, Pa., on Monday, Jan. 23, 2017.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Ten-month-old Daleena Earnesty, center right, smiles up toward her mother Kristie Earnesty, above, as she is fed a snack from her grandmother Kathy VanButenburgh, right, as they watch television together with brothers Aidyn Earnesty, 5, right, Bentley Earnesty, 6, along with Hailey Plows, second left, and Kyrie Weston in a communal living room at the Welcome Home Shelter in Greensburg, Pa. on Wednesday Jan. 25, 2017. The Earnesty family were counted along with other families housed at the emergency shelter along with other unsheltered homeless who chose to check-in at other locations around the county.
Steph Chambers | Tribune-Review
Greensburg Salem's Liz Rullo gets a finger in her face while defended by Trinity's Rachel Lemons on Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017 at Greensburg Salem High School. Trinity won 60-38.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
Student organizer, John Kennewick, 22, of Oakland, leads chants while protesters march inside of Pittsburgh International Airport in response to President Donald Trump's travel ban on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Penny Lim stays warm in her family's van while waiting for the school bus with her siblings outside their home in Jeannette, Pa. on Thursday Jan. 26, 2017.
John Altdorfer
Peter Verbica presents his daughter, Elizabeth, during the 91st annual Cinderella Ball, Westin William Penn Hotel, Pittsburgh, PA. Jan. 28, 2017.
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
Norwin senior Davina Broker works with Habitat for Humanity to gut the interior of at a house along Jefferson Ave. in Greensburg, on Saturday Jan. 28, 2017.
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
Cattle roam their penn at Heinnickel Farms in Loyalhannah Twp., Pa. on Thursday Jan. 26, 2017.
Sidney Davis | Tribune-Review
Francis 'Bud' Peitz of Fox Chapel sprays off the soap lather from his German Shepard, Kody, at the AquaJet Express Dog Wash on Second Street in New Kensington on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017.

Images from across the region by Tribune-Review photographers.

