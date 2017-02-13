Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Photography

Lunar New Year, Cupid's Undie Run and Eurasian Eagle Owlet (Feb. 6 - Feb. 12)

Tribune-Review | Monday, Feb. 13, 2017, 9:42 a.m.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
Phatsaya Jamjumrus, 28, of Squirrel Hill, awaits the start of the Lunar New Year Parade up Murray Ave. in Squirrel Hill on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017.
Steph Chambers | Tribune-Review
A man hangs his head under a crucifix mural and a tattered American flag as he walks along Harrison Avenuein Jeannette, Pa. on Wednesday Feb. 08, 2017.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
Concerned neighbors peer out their windows and from their porches down onto the scene of a shooting on Smokey Wood Dr. in Swissvale on Monday, Feb. 6, 2017.
Steph Chambers | Tribune-Review
Brookville's Tyler Cook records a technical fall, 22-7, against Northern Lebanon's Hunter Wallace in the 220-lb bout during the first round of PIAA Team Wrestling at the Giant Center in Hershey, Pa. on Thursday Feb. 09, 2017.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
A police officer comforts a man who is overcome with emotion at the scene of a deadly fire on Lincoln Way in White Oak on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
Participants rest after Cupid's Undie Run outside of McFadden's on the North Shore on Feb. 11, 2017. All of the money raised went to benefit Children’s Tumor Foundation.
Louis B. Ruediger | Tribune-Review
Kalob Reedy of Rimersburg and Emanuel McClain of Burgettstown clear off vehicles before departing from the New Kensington 307 barracks. Thursday Feb 9, 2017.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
Pittsburgh honored its African-American public safety personnel, past and present, with a what Mayor Bill Peduto described as a celebration of “great Pittsburghers who took great strides.”
Barry Reeger | For The Tribune-Review
Penn Hills' Ariana Dunson drives past Latrobe's Bethany Havrilla during their WPIAL Girl's Basketball contest at Latrobe High School on Friday Feb.10, 2017 in Latrobe.Penn Hills defeated Latrobe 67-42.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
Sam Williamson, leader of the Western Pennsylvania Service Employees International Union, leads chants outside of the office of Senator Pat Toomey to deliver letters and speak with is staff on the Southside on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017.
Andrew Russell | Tribune-Review
A 17 day-old Eurasian Eagle Owlet looks at local media at the National Aviary, Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017.
Steph Chambers | Tribune-Review
Kiski Area's Vinny Romano listens to the national anthem during the third place match of PIAA Team Wrestling at the Giant Center in Hershey, Pa. on Saturday Feb. 11, 2017. Kiski beat Cathedral Prep 41-21 to win third place.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Hempfield senior Ed DiOrio sings the National Anthem atHempfield Area Senior High School in Hempfield, Pa. on Friday Feb. 10, 2017.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
One and a half year old Lewis Cambal, center, leads his mother Jannie Olszewski during the annual art and science show at Newlonsburg Elementary in Murrysville, Pa. on Tuesday Feb. 07, 2017.
Kristina Serafini | Tribune-Review
Sewickley Academy ninth-grader Joe Wyche adds more black painter's tape to his temporary work of art under a staircase at the Edgeworth school Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017. L.K. Sleat's drawing and painting II students used walls, corners and crevices on the campus to complete their multi-week projects.
Steph Chambers | Tribune-Review
Nick Cup of Hempfield uses his prosthetic hand as he fly fishes at Twin Lakes Park on Tuesday Feb. 07, 2017. 'I can do anything that people with two hands can do. It's just more of a challenge,' said Cup, who hand makes his own flies. Cup, a retired teacher with Hempfield Area School District, learned to fly fish from a former student.

Images from across the region by Tribune-Review photographers.

