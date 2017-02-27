Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Photography

Horseback riding, tip off and Stadium Series (Feb 20-26)

Tribune-Review | Monday, Feb. 27, 2017, 8:18 a.m.
Kristina Serafini | Tribune-Review
Bonny Hall of Avalon rides her 27-year-old Holsteiner, Romeo, along a field in Sewickley Heights as the sun begins to peek through the fog Monday, Feb. 20, 2017.
Steph Chambers | Tribune-Review
A referee drops his whistles while watching the tip off between Jeannette and Bentworth during a WPIAL playoff game at Norwin High School in North Huntingdon, Pa. on Tuesday Feb. 21, 2017. Jeannette beat Bentworth boys basketball, 59-35.
Sean Stipp | Tribune-Review
Fireworks blast off around the perimeter of Heinz Field during the National Anthem prior to the start of the Stadium Series matchup between the Penguins and Philadelphia Flyers.
Steph Chambers | Tribune-Review
Wilkinsburg police officer Michele Krempasky shows 4th-grader Ava her 'carrot fingers' during a Hero Luncheon at Sloan Elementary School in Murrysville, Pa. on Wednesday Feb. 22, 2017. Krempasky lost her fingers in a saw accident. Despite the injury and possible retirement, she learned to shoot her gun with her left hand.
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
People gather as emergency responders work on the recovery of a worker that was trapped when a trench collapsed, at the corner of Fitz Henry Road and Reduction Road, in South Huntingdon Township, on Wednesday, Feb.22, 2017.
Louis B. Ruediger | Tribune-Review
Krista Lubic and her daughter Phoenix 4, talk with a neighbor asking of there well being while revisiting her house at 860 Thompson Run Road that burnt down earlier this month.Wednesday Feb 22, 2017.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
The Flyers' Wayne Simmonds jumps to try and disract Penguins goaltender Matt Murray in the third period Saturday, Feb. 25, 2017 at Heinz Field.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates left fielder Gregory Polanco runs to the batting cages in a steady rain Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2017, at Pirate City in Bradenton, Fla.
Louis B. Ruediger | Tribune-Review
Anthony McFadden 9, of Leechburg, catches air while riding his bycycle at the Northmoreland Parks BMX Track. Friday Feb 24, 2017.Anthony enjoyed the unusually warm tempertures while racing his brother Lucas 7.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Blackhawk's Olivia Roberts (11) defends on Freeport's Asti Brestensky during 4-A girls first round action Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017 at North Allegheny.
Steph Chambers | Tribune-Review
A wrestler warms up during the PIAA Southwest Regional Wrestling tournamnet at IUP's Kovalchick Center in Indiana, Pa. on Friday, Feb. 24, 2017.
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
John-Paul Runyan, 28, of Lawrenceville, takes a break on the side of Sardis Road, in Murrysville, as he takes advantage of record breaking warm weather, to ride his bike to Indiana, on Friday, Feb.24, 2017. The ride, which should take about five hours, will finish with a meal with his family, at their restaurant the Coventry Inn.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Poster prints of student faces line a staircase as an A/V team shoots video footage from above during the STEAM science fair at Yough Intermediate Middle School in Ruffs Dale, Pa. on Friday Feb. 24, 2017.
Kristina Serafini | Tribune-Review
Quaker Valley Middle School seventh-grader Thia Ferderbar works on her cardboard treehous inside the school's maker space after school Friday, Feb. 17, 2017. Quaker Valley sophomore Elise Truchan led the workshop on treehouse-building at the middle school. In 2015, Truchan built a treehouse in front of her Leet home as part of an eighth-grade Girl Scouts project that had to be torn down due to township regulations. The story received international attention.
Steph Chambers | Tribune-Review
Highlands’ RJ Rieger reacts after his team's 49-48 loss to Laurel Highlands during a WPIAL playoff game at Norwin High School in North Huntingdon, Pa. on Tuesday Feb. 21, 2017.

Images from across the region by Tribune-Review photographers.

