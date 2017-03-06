Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Photography

Pirates baseball, high school basketball and Weinermobile (March 6-12)

Tribune-Review | Monday, March 6, 2017, 8:45 a.m.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates fan Bo Brooke, 10, watches Gregory Polanco in the dugout during a game against the Twins Wednesday, March 1, 2017, at Hammond Stadium in Fort Myers, Fla.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic's Isaiah Wilson fights for a lose ball Lincoln Park's Keeno Holmes (3) and Gibbs Kanyongo during the 3-A Boys WPIAL Basketball Championship Thursday, March 2, 2017 at Petersen Events Center.
Steph Chambers | Tribune-Review
Oscar Meyer Weinermobile Brand Ambassador, also known as a 'Hotdogger,' Christian Blatner of Crystal Lake, Ill. shows siblings Mia and Angelo Mastroianni, 6 and 9 of Level Green, a sky ceiling inside the Weinermobile at Walmart in North Huntingdon, Pa. on Thursday March 02, 2017.
Steph Chambers | Tribune-Review
Tampa Bay Lightning left wing Alex Killorn (17) is pushed into the boards by Pittsburgh Penguins center Jake Guentzel (59) during an NHL game between the Pittsburgh Penguins and the Tampa Bay Lightning at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pa. on Friday March 03, 2017. Pittsburgh won 5-2.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
The Robert Morris Women's Hockey team celebrates after beating Syracuse in the CHA final Saturday, March 4, 2017 at Harbor Center Buffalo Ny.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
Robert Morris University's Jocelyn Jones (1) moves the ball down court during RMU's 68-35 win in the NEC Tournament play held at the Sewall Center on Sunday, March 5, 2017.
Brian F. Henry | For The Tribune-Review
Missy Smitley of Mt. Pleasant Township helps her son William Smitley, 12, prepare for the Western PA spelling bee finals, while their dog Freya watches, at their home on Saturday, March 4, 2017. Smitley, who is a 6th grade student at Mt. Pleasant's Ramsay Elementary School will be the only student from Mt. Pleasant competing in the finals on March 11th at Robert Morris University.
Andrew Russell | Tribune-Review
16-year-old Pine Township singer, Jackie Evancho, gets ready for hair and makeup before Evancho resuming shooting a video at WPXI's studios in the North Hills, Thursday, March 2, 2017.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
Owner of Pip and Lola's, Bruce Story-Camp, holds Anna Bouton, 4, of Munhall, inside of their shop on Main St. in Munhall, on Feb. 23, 2017.
Kristina Serafini | Tribune-Review
St. James School kindergartner Charlie Marnich watches as a eucharistic minister places ashes on a parishioner's forehead during an Ash Wednesday mass at St. James Catholic Church on Wednesday, March 1, 2017.
Kristina Serafini | Tribune-Review
Quaker Valley's Amber Huang competes in the girls 100 backstroke during the AA WPIAL swimming championship Friday, March 3, 2017, at Trees Pool.
Jared Wickerham/For The Tribune-Review
Carmella Goodman, 3, hula hoops during the Carnival for a Cure at Edgeworth Elementary School on Friday, February 24, 2017 in Sewickley, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Jared Wickerham/For The Tribune-Review)
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
Western Pennsylvania School for the Deaf's sideline while on a timeout during the 14th Annual Tri-State Middle School Basketball Tournament held at Western Pennsylvania School for the Deaf, on Wednesday, March 1, 2017.
Sidney Davis | Tribune-Review
Springdale swimmer Kevin Kondrit backstrokes during practice on Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2017 at Fox Chapel High School.

Images from across the region by Tribune-Review photographers.

