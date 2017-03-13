Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Photography

Winter returns, PIAA wrestling and St. Patrick's Day (March 6-12)

Tribune-Review | Monday, March 13, 2017, 10:21 a.m.
Andrew Russell | Tribune-Review
Snow covers the rooftops of houses in the South Side Slopes, Friday, March 10, 2017.
Steph Chambers | Tribune-Review
A wrestler lays dejected after losing in the quarterfinals of the PIAA Individual Wrestling Championship tournament at the Giant Center in Hershey, Pa. on Friday March 10, 2017.
Louis B. Ruediger | Tribune-Review
Dolly a two year old Bull Dog wears her Irish glass while participation in the St. Patrick's Day Parade in Pittsburgh on Saturday.
Steph Chambers | Tribune-Review
Kiski players take a break outside their locker room in between periods during a playoff hockey game between Kiski Area and Montour at Center Ice Arena in Delmont, Pa. on Tuesday March 07, 2017. Montour beat Kiski 3-2.
Andrew Russell | Tribune-Review
Clarice Angelo, 62, is shown in her home in Brentwood, Friday, March 3, 2017, holding a picture of her daughter, Christy Angelo, who died of colon cancer at 31 years-old, on Dec. 24, 2017.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Dominican Republic fan Jose Coplin catches a bat thrown into the crowd during an exhibition between the Pirates and Dominicana Wednesday, March 8, 2017, at LECOM Park in Bradenton, Fla.
Steph Chambers | Tribune-Review
Franklin Regional’s Spencer Lee wrestles Exeter Township’s Austin DeSanto in the PIAA Class AAA 126lb championship at the Giant Center in Hershey, Pa. on Saturday March 11, 2017. DeSanto won 6-5 decision.
Andrew Russell | Tribune-Review
Joy Starzl, the wife of transplant pioneer Thomas E. Starzl pets his Golden Retriever, Chooloo at a memorial service for her husband at Heinz Memorial Chapel in Oakland, Saturday, March 11, 2017.
Sidney Davis | Tribune-Review
Andrew Cooper (left) and Promise Clark (right) of Pittsburgh Stained Glass Services work to install the last remaining stained glass panels on the center window at Central Presbyterian Church in Tarentum on Tuesday, March, 7, 2017.
Louis B. Ruediger | Tribune-Review
Lower Burrell K-9 officer Steve Cernava, works his K-9 Dax during a Substance Abuse Forum & Education at PSNK. Wednesday March 8, 2017.
Kristina Serafini | Tribune-Review
Xaivier Moore, 5, of West Mifflin waves to police officers as they march along the Boulevard of the Allies during the Pittsburgh St. Patrick's Day Parade on Saturday, March 11, 2017.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
People hold candles during a vigil held on the one year anniversary of the Wilkinsburg massacre in Wilkinsburg on Thursday, March 9, 2017.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
Mars waits to take the ice for their game with Latrobe in the first round of the Penguins Cup Class AA playoffs on Monday, March 6, 2017, at Kirk S. Nevin Arena in Greensburg. Latrobe won 5-4.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Mother Mary Anne Noll of the Benedictine Nuns at St. Emma's Monastery at former farm grounds that they are hoping to subdivide and lease to the neighboring Hannastown Country Club in Greensburg, Pa. on Friday March 10, 2017.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
The Pirates' Barrett Barnes plays in left field during a game against the Rays Thursday, March 9, 2017, at Charlotte Sports Park in Port Charlotte, Fla.

Images from across the region by Tribune-Review photographers.

