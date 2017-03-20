Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Robot surgery, Health Care Town Hall and Flag etiquette. (March 13 - March 19)

Byline Tribune-Review | Monday, March 20, 2017, 7:36 a.m.
Steph Chambers | Tribune-Review
Samantha Coccia, 6 of Greensburg, Gabby Coccia, 8 of Greensburg, and Adi Belanger, 9 of Mt. Pleasant, react while watching the DaVinci surgical robot play the game 'Operation' during a Big Brothers Big Sisters STEAM demonstration event at Excela Westmoreland Hospital in Greensburg, Pa. on Wednesday March. 15, 2017.
Andrew Russell | Tribune-Review
Lenore Wossidlo of Swissvale reacts to a comment from U.S. Representative Mke Doyle while holding a photo of her autistic son, K.J. Wossidlo at a Health Care Town Hall at Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Hall in Oakland, Saturday, March 18, 2017.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
An American flag is unfurled during a lesson for the Westmoreland County Young Marines on proper flag etiquette at the Army Reserve Center in Greensburg, Pa. on Friday March 10, 2017.
Andrew Russell | Tribune-Review
Francis Lawrence and Chyrstyn Fentroy talk in a break in rehearsal in Black Swan Pas de Deux, at the August Wilson Theatre, Thursday, March 16, 2017. The Dance Theatre of Harlem will share the stage with Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre in a nine-performance, mixed repertory program running March 17-26.
Steph Chambers | Tribune-Review
St. Vincent College's head men's lacrosse coach Jim Walters shovels away snow from the lacrosse field before practice on Tuesday March 14, 2017.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin hugs Pirates manager Clint Hurdle outside the clubhouse during Tomlin's annual visit to spring training Friday, March 17, 2017, at LECOM Park in Bradenton, Fla.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Mr. Darcy is petted by students after working through a reading activity during the BARK, Bettering All Readers through K-9s, at Sloan Elementary in Murrysville, Pa. on Thursday March 16, 2017.
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
Superpark supervisor James 'Hammy' Coffman, 26, of Indian Head, works the chainsaw to cut the sides of the jump, inside The Spot terrain park, at Seven Springs Mountain Resort, on Thursday, Feb.23, 2017. By cutting the jump with the chainsaw, it allows a clean edge to be made by the grooming machine, giving the jump a clean appearance. Long days ensure that the park is kept in the best shape that it can be, and has helped the crew to win the Transworld Snowboarding 'Workhorse Award', and to be named the number one park on the east coast.
Steph Chambers | Tribune-Review
Snow falls around a dilapidated barn along Darlington Road near Darlington, Pa. on Tuesday March 14, 2017.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Forbes Road VFD Second Assistant Fire Chief Dave Mutnansky is removed from a demonstration grain silo by other members of the Forbes Road VFD during a simulated rescue excersize using tools purchased with the help of grants in New Alexandria, Pa. on Saturday March 18, 2017.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates first baseman Josh Bell swings in front of the Green Monster while waiting to bat during the first inning against the Red Sox Thursday, March 16, 2017, at jetBlue Park in Fort Myers, Fla.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
Brewer Nick Rosich, 36, stands for a photo inside the small batch room inside of Penn Brewery on Monday, March 13, 2017.
Barry Reeger | For The Tribune-Review
Sewickley Academy’s Nate Ridgeway #23 fouls Greensburg Central Catholic’s Jack Liberatore during their PIAA Class 2-A boys basketball quarterfinal on Saturday, March 18, 2017 at Baldwin High School. Sewickley Academy defeated Greensburg Central Catholic 61-46.
Andrew Russell | Tribune-Review
Kaileah Miklos, 17, of Brighton Heights reacts to seeing herself in a formal gown for the first time at Thriftique in Lawrenceville, as part of the Project Prom Gown Giveaway, Saturday, March 18, 2017. Project Prom allows Pittsburgh-area youth to participate in prom by offering selection of new and gently used contemporary gowns for kids who qualify.

