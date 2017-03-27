Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Glasnow, canine medic and a cold shower (March 20 - March 26)

Tribune-Review | Monday, March 27, 2017, 6:32 a.m.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates pitcher Tyler Glasnow delivers during the first inning against the Tigers Saturday, March 25, 2017, at LECOM Park in Bradenton, Fla.
Steph Chambers | Tribune-Review
Dr. Harvey Bendix rubs behind the ears of Ebby, a domestic short-haired calico suffering from Leukemia, at Norwin Veterinary Hospital in Irwin, Pa. on Wednesday March 15, 2017. Bendix teaches a course called Canine Medic at the Westmoreland County Community College, focusing on both first responders and civilians who want to be able to assist injured animals at scenes of emergencies.
Andrew Russell | Tribune-Review
Activists with People for the Ethical Treatment Animals, Leila Sleilman, 34, of the North Side (left) and Mysty Lee of Chicago use a portable shower in Market Square to stage a demonstration on World Water Day, Wednesday, March 22, 2017. The nearly naked pair braved 35 degree temperatures to make a statement about the heavy use water in animal-based agriculture.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Toren Seifeid, 8, right, ponders her next move during a match in the junior division at the regional chess tournament at the Penn Area Library in Harrison City, Pa. on Saturday March 18, 2017.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Fourth graders from the current Latrobe Elementary School along with city and school officials stand with shovels and hard hats during a groundbreaking ceremony at the future site of Latrobe Elementary School in Latrobe, Pa. on Friday March 24, 2017.
Louis B. Ruediger | Tribune-Review
Grove City Collage student volunteer Joshua Tam, of California removes a Catch and Release sign from the foot bridge along the Roaring Run Trail in Apollo, Saturday March 25, 2017.
Sidney Davis | Tribune-Review
Dave Rankin helps to turn over soil in a garden box at the Tarentum Friendship Garden on 1st Avenue in Tarentum on Tuesday, March 21, 2017.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Pitt head coach Pat Narduzzi look on as tight end Scott Orndoff's height is measured during Pitt's pro day Wednesday, March 22, 2017 at UPMC Rooney Sports Complex.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates pitcher Jameson Taillon carries a wayward umbrella in the outfield next to the Tigers' Alex Avila before a game Saturday, March 25, 2017, at LECOM Park in Bradenton, Fla.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
Firefighters work to put out a fire at the scene of a house explosion on Convair Dr. in Moon Township on Thursday, March 23, 2017.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
Kailynne Palmer, and her daughter, Knylah Palmer, 2, of Rankin pose for a portrait on the steps of their home in Rankin on Sunday, March 26, 2017.
Andrew Russell | Tribune-Review
Marie Bartoletti, 59, shows off an angel a friend made her at her Bethel Park apartment, Thursday, March 24, 2017. Bartoletti has run 369 marathons but suffered a stroke in 2015. Since the stroke, Bartoletti has run 45 marathons and will be a pacer in the Pittsburgh Marathon.
Andrew Russell | Tribune-Review
Volunteer, Jon Smith, of Banksville, works at demanufacturing a computer at Computer Reach, a not-for-profit company that rehabs old computers and makes them available for those in need at their workspace in Point Breeze, Friday, March, 24, 2017. Computer Reach will host volunteers for Pittsburgh's Inclusive Innovation week.
Barry Reeger | For The Tribune-Review
Robert Locke smiles while being escorted by Saint Vincent College juniors Hannah Earhart and D.J. Hough underneath a large parachute while participating in the 33rd Annual Sports Friendship Day in the Carey Center on Sunday, March 26, 2017 in Unity.

Images from across the region by Tribune-Review photographers.

