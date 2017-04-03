Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Photography

The Pens, drama club and Penn Hills vigil (March 27 - April 2)

Tribune-Review | Monday, April 3, 2017, 8:06 a.m.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
The Penguins' Josh Archibald and Carter Rowney celebrate with Scott Wilson after Wilson's goal against the Hurricanes in the second period Sunday, April 2, 2017 at PPG Arena 2017.
Kristina Serafini | Tribune-Review
Maisy Bates checks her teeth as she has her hair done for her role as the Minister of Style in the Edgeworth Elementary fifth grade drama club's production of The Emperor's New Clothes at the school Thursday, March 30, 2017.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
Vigil attendants place balloons and candles near the spot where Deven Holloway, 16, of Penn Hills, was killed. The vigil remembering the teen took place at Linton Middle School in Penn Hills on Wednesday, March 29, 2017.
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
Ron McDowell, of Irwin, fishes along the upper lake at Twin Lakes Park in Hempfield, on Tuesday, March 28, 2017.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates oufielder Austin Meadows sits in the dugout after being removed from a game against the Rays on March 20, 2017, at Charlotte Sports Complex in Port Charlotte, Fla.
Barry Reeger | For The Tribune-Review
Jan Stewart ,widow of former Greensburg Salem head baseball coach Jim 'Stu' Stewart, laughs before throwing out the ceremonial first pitch after the new scoreboard named after her late husband was dedicated on the school's campus on Thursday March 30. 2017, in Greensburg.
Louis B. Ruediger | Tribune-Review
A long horned cow is pictured with a blue sky at the Tunnel Hill Farm Hyde Park. Wednesday March 29, 2017.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
Chad Orozoski of Greensburg prepares to release the rainbow trout he caught while fishing in the rain at Twin Lakes Park on Friday, March 31, 2017.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
The Penguins' Jake Guentzel get checked by the Hurricanes' Justin Faulk in the first period Sunday, April 2, 2017 at PPG Arena 2017.
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
Laura Miller (left), helps Madison Smith, a Hempfield senior, and employee of Miller's Prom and Formal Wear in Greensburg, searches for the perfect prom dress before her shift, on Tuesday, March 28, 2017.
Louis B. Ruediger | Tribune-Review
Brady Wegener, 23 of Brackenridge, rides his 36' wheel unicycle along Roup Street in Brackenridge. Thursday March 30, 2017.Wegener is self employed as an entertainer and juggler and works on his skills daily.
Barry Reeger | For The Tribune-Review
The sun peeks through windows looking out of the second floor community hall that is now owned by Faith Forward Ministries on Wednesday March 29, 2017, in Latrobe.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
A man shakes water from an umbrella before entering a parking garage on a rainy day in downtown Greensburg, Pa. on Friday March 31, 2017.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Norwin’s Abi Gabauer and Latrobe's Austin Butler at Latrobe Senior High School in Latrobe, Pa. on Thursday March 30, 2017.
John Altdorfer
Material Worlds Fashion Show at the Ace Hotel - Carnegie Museum of Art, Ace Hotel, East Liberty. March 24, 2017.
Andrew Russell | Tribune-Review
Dr. Ginger Sturgeon, Director of Animal Care at the Pittsburgh Zoo and PPG Aquarium, palpitates the abdomen of Lysa, one of three capybaras living at the zoo during Lysa's routine medical checkup, Thursday, March 30, 2017. All three capybaras underwent a checkup in preparation for the opening of Jungle Odyssey, a new exhibit at the zoo.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
Women attending a lamp making workshop gather inside of Prototype, a feminist maker space, in Oakland on Thursday, March 23, 2017.

