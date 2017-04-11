Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Photography

Jameson Taillon makes his 2017 home debut at PNC Park tonight against the Reds. Photos by Christopher Horner

Christopher Horenr | Tuesday, April 11, 2017, 4:45 p.m.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
A 2010 first round draft pick, Jameson Taillon's journey to the Major Leagues was plagued with set backs, including Tommy John surgery. After a summer call-up last year, Taillon has solidified himself at the top end of the Pirates rotation. He makes his 2017 home debut at PNC Park tonight against the Reds.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates pitching prospect Jameson Taillon works out at mnor league camp on March 13, 2013 during spring training at Pirate City in Bradenton, Florida.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Curve starting pitcher Jameson Taillon watches from the dugout during a game against Harrisburg on April 11, 2013, at Peoples Natural Gas Field in Altoona.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates pitcher Jameson Taillon spends the afternoon fishing on a lake near his home outside Bradenton on Feb. 12, 2014, the day before pitchers and catchers had their first work-out of spring training.
Christopher Horner | Trib Total Media
Pirates pitcher Jameson Taillon under-hands a ball during squeeze play drills at spring training on Feb. 22, 2015, at Pirate City in Bradenton, Fla.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates pitchers Gerrit Cole instructs Jameson Taillon before a game against the Detroit Tigers on March 2, 2016, at McKechnie Field in Bradenton, Fla.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates pitcher Jameson Taillon steps out of the dugout for his Major League debut against the Mets on June 8, 2016, at PNC Park.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates pitcher Jameson Taillon delivers the first pitch of his Major League career to the Mets' Alejandro De Aza during the first inning on June 8, 2016, at PNC Park.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates pitcher Jameson Taillon snags a wayward umbrella in the outfield at LECOM Park on March 25, 2017, before a spring training game against the Detroit Tigers.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates pitcher Jameson Taillon throws in front of the Green Monster at Fenway Park on Opening Day April 3, 2017, in Boston.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates pitcher Jameson Taillon walks from the field through the steady snowfall on April 7, 2017, before the home opener against the Braves at PNC Park.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates pitcher Jameson Taillon takes the field during player introductions before the home opener against the Braves on April 7, 2017, at PNC Park.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates pitcher Jameson Taillon walks in the outfield before a game against the Reds on April 10, 2017, at PNC Park.

