Photography

Chaz Palla's over-the-top perspective of the Pens this season
Chaz Palla | Wednesday, April 12, 2017, 11:51 a.m.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
The Penguins' Phil Kessel's shot trickles over the goal line as the Rangers' Nick Holden is to late in the second period Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2016 at PPG Paints Arena.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
The Penguins' Josh Archibald and Carter Rowney celebrate with Scott Wilson after Wilson's goal against the Hurricanes in the second period Sunday, April 2, 2017 at PPG Arena 2017.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
The Penguins' Ian Cole eyes the pucks after a Matt Murray save against the Predators in the first period Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017 at PPG Paints Arena.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Penguins goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury makes a save on the Canadiens' Phillip Danault in the third period Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016 at PPG Paints Arena.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
The Penguins' Trevor Daley jumps over the Jets' Dustin Byfuglien and Evgeni Malkin in the third period Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017 at PPG Paints Arena.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Penguins goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury makes a stick save on the Panthers' Colton Sceviour in the third period Sunday, March 19, 2017 at PPG Paints Arena.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Red Wings goaltender Petr Mrazek makes a save against the Penguins in the second period Sunday, Feb. 19, 2017 at PPG Paints Arena.
Chaz Palla | Trib Total Media
Penguins goaltender Matt Murray makes a save on the Coyotes' Shane Doan in the third period Monday, Dec. 12, 2016 at PPG Paints Arena.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Penguins goaltender makes a kick save even after being pushed into the net by the Devils' Miles Wood in the first period Friday, March 17, 2017 at PPG Paints Arena.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
The Predators' Colin Wilson beats Penguins goaltender Matt Murray in the third period Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017 at PPG Paints Arena.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
The Penguins' Phil Kessel beats Blue Jackets Sergei Bobrovsky for the game winner in the overtime Friday, Feb. 3, 2017 at PPG Paints Arena.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Penguins goaltender Marc-Andre Fluery makes a save on the Islanders' Cal Clutterbuck in the third period Friday, March 24, 2017 at PPG Paints Arena.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
The Devils' Kyle Palmieri starts the scoring in the first period against Penguins goaltender Matt Murray Friday, March 17, 2017 at PPG Paints Arena.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Kings goaltender watches the puck with Jake Muzzin and the Penguins' Carl Hagelin after a third-period save Friday, Dec. 16, 2016 at PPG Paints Arena.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Penguins goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury makes a save on the Jets' Joel Armia in the third period Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017 at PPG Paints Arena.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
The Penguins' Nick Bonino beats Blue Jackets goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky in the third period Friday, Feb. 3, 2017 at PPG Paints Arena.
Chaz Palla | Trib Total Media
The Penguins' Nick Bonino celebrates Bryan Rust's goal against the Coyotes in the second period Monday, Dec. 12, 2016 at PPG Paints Arena.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
The Flames' Kris Versteeg with the game winning goal behind Penguins goaltender Matt Murray in the shotout Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017 at PPG Paints Arena.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
The Red Wings' Nick Jensen beat Penguins goaltender in the first period Sunday, Feb. 19, 2017 at PPG Paints Arena.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Flames goaltender Chad Johnson makes a save on the Penguins Sidney Crosby in the third period Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017 at PPG Paints Arena.

