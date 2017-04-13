Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Photography

The life of Dan Rooney 1932 - 2017

Tribune-Review / Ap | Thursday, April 13, 2017, 5:48 p.m.
Art Rooney, left, and son Dan, owners of Pittsburgh Steelers football team anticipate better seasons with the addition of QB Terry Bradshaw, their No. 1 pick in the pro football draft, in Pittsburgh, on Jan. 27, 1970. (AP Photo/HC)
Dan Rooney, owner and chairman of the Pittsburgh Steelers, speaks in support of Barack Obama, during a rally for Senator Joseph Biden, the Democratic vice presidential candidate, at Greensburg Salem High School on September 25, 2008. (Sean Stipp photo for Paul Pierce story - SLUG: biden 26)
PGP XL Post 06 Philip G. Pavely/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review Pittsburgh Steelers cahirman Dan Rooney, left, is joined by president Art Rooney II and head coach Bill Cowher in touching the Vince Lombardi Trophy while celebrating their win in Super Bowl XL Feb. 5, 2006.
At the groundbreaking for Three Rivers Stadium, April 1968 – Art Rooney kicks, Dan Rooney holds
Arthur Carron, Social & Personal
Ambassador Dan Rooney and his wife Patricia at the US Ambassador's residence in Phoenix Park, Dublin. Picture:Arthur Carron
Tribune Review
Owner Dan Rooney at Pittsburgh Steelers Training Camp 2000 at Saint Vincent College near Latrobe.
Philip G. Pavely | Trib Total Media
Steelers chairman Dan Rooney and president Art Rooney II present Joe Greene with a jersey retirement ceremony during halftim at Heinz Field Sunday, Nov. 2, 2014.
Dan Rooney, Chairman of the Pittsburgh Steelers, in his office on the South Side Jan. 19, 2005. PGP-ROONEY23-2 PHILIP G. PAVELY PHOTO
Peter Rozelle, right, commissioner of the NFL, presents the Super Bowl trophy to Pittsburgh Steelers president Dan Rooney, center, and coach Chuck Noll after Steelers beat the Dallas Cowboys, 21-17, to win Super Bowl X in the Orange Bowl in Miami, Jan. 18, 1976. (AP Photo/Harry Cabluck)
Philip G. Pavely
Senator, and Democratic Presidentikal hopeful, Barack Obama (left) accepts a jersey from Steelers owner Dan Rooney during a rally at the Mellon Arena Monday, October 27, 2008. (Philip G. Pavely/Tribune-Review) PGP Obama 28 4
Jasmine Goldband | Trib Total Media
Steelers Hall of Fame running back Jerome Bettis sits next to Steelers owner Dan Rooney for a photograph with Super Bowl XL alumni at Heinz Field before the start of the game against the Browns Sunday, Nov. 15, 2015. The Steelers are celebrating Super Bowl XL alumni weekend in recognition of the 10 year anniversary of the championship game.
Guy Wathen | Tribune-Review
Former United States Ambassador to Ireland Dan Rooney, right, attends the Manchester Bridge Sculpture dedication on the North Shore on Thursday July 7, 2016.
Steelers first round pick Heath Miller from Virginia walks past Dan Rooney to speak to the media on the South Side April 25, 2005. chaz palla
Getty Images
CANTON, OH - AUGUST 5: Team Owner Dan Rooney of the Pittsburgh Steelers during half-time against the New Orleans Saints in the AFC-NFC Pro Football Hall of Fame Game at Pro Football Hall of Fame Field at Fawcett Stadium in Canton, Ohio on August 5, 2007. The Steelers defeated the Saints 20-7. (Photo by Paul Spinelli/Getty Images)
Steelers Dan Rooney gives some to conerback Ike Taylor as player arrive for camp at St. Vincinent College July 31, 2005.chaz palla
Steelers Owner Dan Rooney during Media Day for Super Bowl XL at Ford Field Jan. 31, 2006. chaz palla
Pittsburgh Tribune-Review
Pittsburgh Steelers chairman Dan Rooney waves to the crowd during the Pittsburgh Steelers victory parade Downtown on Tuesday afternoon, February 3, 2009. (Justin Merriman/Tribune-Review) JMM PARADE 04 02
Steeler running back Jerome Bettis shares a laugh with Dan Rooney during practice at St. Vincent College in Latrobe Pa. Aug. 8, 2005. chaz palla
Dan Rooney walks off the practice field on the South Side Jan. 2006 before the AFC Championship game. chaz palla

