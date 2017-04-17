Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Photography

Pope Francis celebrates Easter Sunday

The Associated Press | Monday, April 17, 2017, 10:39 a.m.
Pope Francis addresses the crowd prior to delivering his Urbi et Orbi (to the city and to the world) message from the main balcony of St. Peter's Basilica, at the Vatican, Sunday, April 16, 2017. On Christianity's most joyful day, Pope Francis lamented the horrors generated by war and hatred, delivering an Easter Sunday message that also decried the 'latest vile' attack on civilians in Syria. (L'Osservatore Romano/Pool Photo via AP)
Pope Francis waves after celebrating Easter Sunday Mass, from the main balcony of in St. Peter's Basilica, at the Vatican, Sunday, April 16, 2017. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)
Wax museum staff carry a statue of Pope Francis into the Cathedral of Saint Peter of Alcantara for Easter mass, in Petropolis, Brazil, Sunday, April 16, 2017. The wax statue was made in London and imported to Brazil. It will be exhibited at the Petropolis Wax Museum starting Monday. (AP Photo/Renata Brito)
Nuns attend a Easter Mass celebrated by Pope Francis in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican, Sunday, April 16, 2017 (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)
Pope Francis is driven through the crowd after celebrating Easter Sunday Mass in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican, Sunday, April 16, 2017. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)
Two cardinals stand under an umbrella as Pope Francis celebrates Easter Mass, in St. Peter's Square, at the Vatican, Sunday, April 16, 2017. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)
Pope Francis celebrates the Easter Mass, in St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican, Sunday, April 16, 2017. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)
Pope Francis celebrates Easter Mass, in St. Peter's Square, at the Vatican, Sunday, April 16, 2017. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)
In this photo taken with slow-shutter speed, Pope Francis waves to the crowd after celebrating Easter Mass, in St. Peter's Square, at the Vatican, Sunday, April 16, 2017. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)
Pope Francis celebrates the Easter Mass, in St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican, Sunday, April 16, 2017. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)
A view of St. Peter's Square during Easter Sunday Mass celebrated by Pope Francis, at the Vatican, Sunday, April 16, 2017. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)
Faithful follow Easter Sunday Mass in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican, Sunday, April 16, 2017. Pope Francis is celebrating Easter Sunday Mass in St. Peter's Square, decorated with colorful spring flowers. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)
A wax statue of Pope Francis stands inside the Cathedral of Saint Peter of Alcantara during Easter mass, in Petropolis, Brazil, Sunday, April 16, 2017. The wax statue was made in London and imported to Brazil. It will be exhibited at the Petropolis Wax Museum starting Monday. (AP Photo/Renata Brito)

