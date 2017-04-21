Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Photography

Penguins vs. Blue Jackets: Series highlights from the first round of the 2017 NHL Playoffs

Palla and Randolph | Friday, April 21, 2017, 7:45 a.m.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
The Penguins' Sidney Crosby celebrates his goal against the Blue Jackets in the first period Friday, April 14, 2017 at UPMC Rooney Sports Complex.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Penguins right wing Bryan Rust (17) takes a shot on goal against the Blue Jackets in the second period of the second game of the first round on Friday April 14, 2017 at PPG Arena.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Penguins right wing Tom Kuhnhackl (34) checks Blue Jackets defenseman Seth Jones (3) on the open ice in the third period of the second game of the first round on Friday April 14, 2017 at PPG Arena.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Penguins center Nick Bonino (13) jumps to catch the puck in front of the goal against the Blue Jackets in the third period of game 5 in the first round of NHL playoffs at PPG Paints Arena on Thursday April 20, 2017.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
The Penguins' Jake Guentzel takes out the Blue Jackets' Oliver Bjorkstrand in the second period during game one in first round Stanley Cup action Wednesday, April 12, 2017 at
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
The Blue Jackets' Scott Harrington checks the Penguins' Evgeni Malkin in the first period during game one in first round Stanley Cup action Wednesday, April 12, 2017 at
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
The Penguins' Patric Hornqvist and the Blue Jackets' David Savard fight for the puck down the boards in the first period Thursday, April 20, 2017 at PPG Paints Arena.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
The Blue Jackets' Brandon Saad trips up the Penguins' Sidney Crosby in the first period during game one in first round Stanley Cup action Wednesday, April 12, 2017 at
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Penguins left wing Conor Sheary (43) fights to keep the puck during a check from Blue Jackets defenseman Kyle Quincey (26) in the second period of game 5 in the first round of NHL playoffs at PPG Paint Arena on Thursday April 20, 2017.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
The Penguins' Bryan Rust celebrates his second goal against the Blue Jackets with the bench in the second period Thursday, April 20, 2017 at PPG Paints Arena.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Penguins goalie Marc-Andre Fleury (29) stops a shot on goal against the Blue Jackets in the third period of game 5 in the first round of NHL playoffs at PPG Paints Arena on Thursday April 20, 2017.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Penguins right wing Patric Hornqvist (72) is upended in front of the goal against the Blue Jackets in the third period of the second game of the first round on Friday April 14, 2017 at PPG Arena.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Penguins defenseman Trevor Daley (6) checks Blue Jackets left wing Scott Hartnell (43) in the third period of the second game of the first round on Friday April 14, 2017 at PPG Arena.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
The Blue Jackets' Scott Harrington takes out the Penguins' Tom Kuhnhackl in the third period Tuesday, April 4, 2017 at PPG Paints Arena.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Penguins goaltender Matt Murray makes a save on the Blue Jackets' Scott Hartnell in the second period Tuesday, April 4, 2017 at PPG Paints Arena.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
The Penguins' Sidney Crosby and Patric Hornqvist celebrate with Phil Kessel after Kesse's goal against the Blue Jackets in the first period Thursday, April 20, 2017 at PPG Paints Arena.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
The Penguins' Sidney Crosby beats Blue Jackets goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky in the third period Thursday, April 20, 2017 at PPG Paints Arena.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
The Penguins' Nick Bonino and the Blue Jackets' Jack Johnson fight for the puck in the first period Tuesday, April 4, 2017 at PPG Paints Arena.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Penguins goalie Marc-Andre Fleury (29) catches an airborne puck in front of the goal against the Blue Jackets in the third period of game 5 in the first round of NHL playoffs at PPG Paints Arena on Thursday April 20, 2017.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
The Blue Jackets' Brandon Dubinsky celebrates his game tying goal agains the Penguins in the third period Sunday, April 16, 2017 at Nationwide Arena.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Penguins goalie Marc-Andre Fleury (29) shoves away Blue Jackets center Boone Jenner (38) in the second period of game 5 in the first round of NHL playoffs at PPG Paint Arena on Thursday April 20, 2017.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
The Penguins' Carter Rowney fights past the Blue Jackets' Gabriel Carlsson for the puck in the third period Tuesday, April 18, 2017 at Nationwide Arena.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
The Penguins goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury poke checks the puck away from the Blue Jackets' Markus Nutivaara in the first period Tuesday, April 18, 2017 at Nationwide Arena.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
The Penguins' Patric Hornqvist celebrates his goal against the Blue Jackets in the second period Tuesday, April 4, 2017 at PPG Paints Arena.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Blue Jackets goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky looks up after being beat by the Penguins Bryan Rust in the second period Sunday, April 16, 2017 at Nationwide Arena.

Updated 1 hour ago

Images from across the region by Tribune-Review photographers.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.