Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Photography

The Bucs take 2 of 3 from the Bronx Bombers

Christopher Horner | Tuesday, April 25, 2017, 6:45 a.m.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates reliever Antonio Bastardo pitches during the eighth inning against the Yankees Saturday, April 22, 2017, at PNC Park.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
The Yankees' Starlin Castro slams his bat into the ground after strking out with the bases loaded against the Pirates Sunday, April 23, 2017, at PNC Park.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates pitcher Ivan Nova watches the bottom of the seventh inning with Josh Harrsion during a game against the Yankees Sunday, April 23, 2017, at PNC Park.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates center fielder Andrew McCutchen slides head first to score during the third inning against the Yankees Sunday, April 23, 2017, at PNC Park.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates center fielder Andrew McCutchen hits a solo home run during the first inning against the Yankees Saturday, April 22, 2017, at PNC Park.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates catcher Chris Stewart celebrates with Tony Watson after defeating the Yankees Sunday, April 23, 2017, at PNC Park.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates right fielder John Jaso can't catch a double by the Yankees' Ronald Torreyes during the sixth inning Saturday, April 22, 2017, at PNC Park.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates pitcher Jameson Taillon fist bumps Gregory Polanco after he scored on a sacrifice fly during the fifth inning against the Yankees Saturday, April 22, 2017, at PNC Park.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Fans reach for a home run ball hit by Pirates third baseman David Freese during the fourth inning against the Yankees Saturday, April 22, 2017, at PNC Park.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates third baseman David Freese throws out the Yankees' Aaron Hicks during the first inning Saturday, April 22, 2017, at PNC Park.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates second baseman Adam Frazier drops a ball hit by the Yankees' Austin Romine for an error during the eighth inning Saturday, April 22, 2017, at PNC Park.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates outfielders Gregory Polanco, Jose Osuna and Andrew McCutchen celebrate after defeating the Yankees Sunday, April 23, 2017, at PNC Park.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
The Yankees' Starlin Castro celebrates his three-run homer with Aaron Hicks during the sixth inning against the Pirates Saturday, April 22, 2017, at PNC Park.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates catcher Francisco Cervelli doubles during the sixth inning against the Yankees Saturday, April 22, 2017, at PNC Park.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates catcher Francisco Cervelli tags out the Yankees' Chase Headley at home plate during the third inning Friday, April 21, 2017, at PNC Park.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates right fielder Jose Osuna holds up the ball next to third base coach Joey Cora after his triple for his first Major League hit during the second inning against the Yankees Friday, April 21, 2017, at PNC Park.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates right fielder Jose Osuna runs into center fielder Andrew McCutchen in the outfield during the first inning against the Yankees Friday, April 21, 2017, at PNC Park.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates second baseman Josh Harrison knocks down a ball hit by the Yankees' Aaron Hicks during the eighth inning Friday, April 21, 2017, at PNC Park.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
The PNC Park grounds crew paints a tribute to late STeelers owner Dan Rooney at home plate before the Pirates game against the Yankees on Friday, April 21, 2017.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates center fielder Andrew McCutchen rounds the bases past third base coach Joey Cora after hitting a solo home run during the first inning against the Yankees Saturday, April 22, 2017, at PNC Park.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Yankees second baseman Starlin Castro drops a ball hit by the Pirates' Andrew McCutchen allowing Jordy Mercer to score during the seventh inning Friday, April 21, 2017, at PNC Park.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates right fielder Jose Osuna triples for his first Major League hit during the second inning against the Yankees Friday, April 21, 2017, at PNC Park.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates catcher Francisco Cervelli reacts after getting a strike-out by the Yankees' Matt Holliday during the eighth inning against the Yankees Friday, April 21, 2017, at PNC Park.

Updated 2 hours ago

Images from across the region by Tribune-Review photographers.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.