Photography

Week in Pictures (April 17 - April 23)

Tribune-Review | Thursday, April 27, 2017, 7:57 p.m.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Greensburg Central Catholic swarm Greensburg Central Catholic's Antonio Cavallo (9) after his hit for a single allowed the game winning run against Jeannette at Greensburg Central Catholic on Friday April 21, 2017.
Andrew Russell | Tribune-Review
Sky Johnson, 5, of Perry North and great-grandniece of Josh Gibson plays with chalk at the “Corner of Hope Celebration,” a community event to celebrate the re-dedication of new Josh Gibson and Negro League murals sponsored by the Perry Hilltop Citizens Council in Perry North, Saturday, April 22, 2017.
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
Thelma Heide, 90, knits in the kitchen of her in Mt. Pleasant Township home, on Wednesday, April 19, 2017. Heide has been teaching knitting and sewing for 4-H for 58 years, and has many prizes at county fairs over the years, for her sweaters and vests.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Pallbearers carry the casket of Dan Rooney into St. Paul Cathedral before his funeral at St. Paul Cathedral in Pittsburgh, Pa. on Tuesday April 18, 2017.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
The PNC Park grounds crew paints a tribute to late STeelers owner Dan Rooney at home plate before the Pirates game against the Yankees on Friday, April 21, 2017.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates right fielder Jose Osuna holds up the ball next to third base coach Joey Cora after his triple for his first Major League hit during the second inning against the Yankees Friday, April 21, 2017, at PNC Park.
Kristina Serafini | Tribune-Review
Pete Boucher of Millvale-based Kelly Art Glass works to remove a piece of a stained glass window to be restored at All Saints Polish National Catholic Church in Carnegie on Thursday, April 20, 2017. The project has been a slow one—it began in 2009–due to funding challenges for the small church. They recently received a grant from the Pittsburgh History and Landmarks Foundation to help pay for the restoration of the final three aisle windows just in time for the church's centennial next year.
Patrick Varine | Tribune-Review
Smoke envelopes firefighters after a fire broke out at West Pittsburgh St. in Greensburg. A three-apartment complex on the 200 block of West Pittsburgh Street was gutted by fire Wednesday evening. Smoke blanketed downtown Greensburg as it poured from the roof and upstairs windows of the complex.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
The Penguins' Sidney Crosby beats Blue Jackets goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky in the third period Thursday, April 20, 2017 at PPG Paints Arena.
John Altdorfer
Krista Hurley, Christina Kalberer, Emily Burkhart, Danielle Kicielinski and Savanna Ventura, Ecolution Fashion Show - Pittsburgh Earth Day, Fairmont Hotel, Downtown Pittsburgh. April 20, 2017.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Fans enter the arena before the start of game 5 of the first round at PPG Paint Arena on Thursday April 20, 2017.
Erica Dietz | for the Tribune Review
Brian Swartzlander poses for a portrait next to his Modified car on Tuesday, April 18, 2017.
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
The YWCA Thrift Shop in Greensburg, is set up to look more like a boutique than a traditional thrift shop, as seen on Wednesday, April 19, 2017. The thrift shop takes donations of all sorts, but also accepts clothing on consignment. The proceeds help to support the YWCA in town.
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
A dog is brought out by a friend of the homeowners, as Humane officers and county sheriff's stand by, after the home was found to be filled with trash and animal feces, off McChesney Road in New Alexandria, on Thursday, April 20, 2017. The house contained 12 animals, including nine dogs and three cats, which were removed by humane officers, and will be sent to no kill shelters.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
Southmoreland's Olivia Porter (22) knocks down a ground ball and throws to third base to retire Yough's Kierra Waywood in the third inning on Tuesday, April 18, 2017, at Southmoreland High School.
Andrew Russell | Tribune-Review
A stainless steel diner loaded on the back of flatbed trailer makes its way down East Carson Street in Pittsburgh to the Lamp Theatre on Main Street, in Irwin, Friday, April 21, 2017.

