Photography

Week in Pictures (April 24 - April 30)

Tribune-Review | Wednesday, May 3, 2017, 11:30 a.m.
Barry Reeger | For The Tribune-Review
Nick Sciullo participates in the inaugural Squats for Tots charity lift-a-thon on Sunday April 30, 2017, at the Virtus Institute in Greensburg. Special needs athletes competed in the event that benefits Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh.
\2061093#1\ | Tribune-Review
Hempfield players leave under dark skies after their 8-7 extra innings win against Penn-Trafford on Friday April 28, 2017 at Hempfield .
Kristina Serafini | Tribune-Review
Alaina Ohr (from left), Ashley Close, Sarah Grand and Abby Bojalad stretch and talk in the dance studio prior to Sewickley Academy's fifth grade production of 'Monty Python's Spamalot Young@Part' at the school Friday, April 28, 2017.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
PNC Park usher Phil Coyne, who has worked at Pirates games for over 80 years, will celebrate his 99th birthday on Thursday. The Pirates honored Coyne with a jersey presentation before a game against the Cubs Wednesday, April 26, 2017, at PNC Park.
Milo Ventimiglia, star of the NBC show, 'This Is Us' poses with fans at the Draft Party at Heinz Field, where Ventimiglia and his costar, Mandy Moore, announced one of the Steeler's draft picks.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Hempfield's Hayden Fox is unable to clear 14' in the pole vault during the WCCA track meet at Memorial Stadium in Latrobe, Pa. on Saturday April 29, 2017.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Steelers first round draft pick T.J. Watt stands with head coach Mike Tomlin before being introduced on Friday, April 28, 2017, at the Rooney Sports Complex on the South Side.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates third baseman Josh Harrison checks Gift Ngoepe's heart beat as he enters the game for his MLB debut against the Cubs on Wednesday, April 26, 2017, at PNC Park.
Andrew Russell | Tribune-Review
Terry Araya, 46, who lives in a tent along Howard Street, talks about building his encampment on the foundation of a razed house, Friday, April 28, 2017.
Erica Dietz | for the Tribune Review
3-year old August Doller, of Glenshaw, explores the space as Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission educator Kristi Niekamp, of Johnstown, discusses fishing safety during a free family fishing program hosted by the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission at Broken Branch Shelter in Harrison Hills Park on Saturday, April 29, 2017.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Prom goers are lead around the dance floor in a line 'to see the wizard' during a Wizard of Oz themed A Very Special Prom, a dance and dinner for special needs young adults, at St. Mary’s Dome in Latrobe, Pa. on Saturday April 29, 2017.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Penguins goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury pulls the puck in after help from Jake Guentzel in the first period against the Capitals during conference semifinal action Thursday, April 27, 2017 at the Verizon Center in Washington DC.
\FFDT23034409 593530393432160628619020116344#1\ | Tribune-Review
Hempfield’s Alex Hall (1) and Hempfield’s Justin Wright (28) prepare before their turns to bat against Penn-Trafford in the bottom of the second inning on Friday April 28, 2017 at Hempfield .
John Altdorfer
Jezebel Bebbington D'Opulence, PATF Gala, J. Verno Studios, Southside. April 26, 2017.
Erica Dietz | for the Tribune Review
Ken Hubert, of Daytona Florida, displays his patriotism during the Blessing of the Bikes ceremony held at the Leechburg Volunteer Fire Company on Sunday, April 30, 2017. Ken is visiting with friends and family in the area and has attended the ceremony several times.

Images from across the region by Tribune-Review photographers.

