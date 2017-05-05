Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Photography

Ngoepe, the first African-born player in MLB

Christopher Horner | Friday, May 5, 2017, 1:45 p.m.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates shortstop Jordy Mercer hugs Gift Ngoepe during a work-out for infielders Monday, Feb. 13, 2017, at Pirate City in Bradenton, Fla.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates shortstop Gift Ngoepe throws to first base during a game against the Red Sox Thursday, March 23, 2017, at jetBlue Park in Fort Myers, Fla.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates second baseman Gift Ngoepe high-fives Josh Harrison after defeating the Cubs Wednesday, April 26, 2017, at PNC Park.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates third baseman Gift Ngoepe loses his helmet as he triples during a game against the Orioles Saturday, March 11, 2017, at Ed Smith Stadium in Sarasota, Fla.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates third baseman Gift Ngoepe avoids a collision with shortstop Adam Frazier, as Frazier catches an infield fly during a game against the Red Sox Thursday, March 16, 2017, at jetBlue Park in Fort Myers, Fla.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates second baseman Gift Ngoepe gets his first Major League hit during the fourth inning against the Cubs Wednesday, April 26, 2017, at PNC Park.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
The Pirates' Gift Ngoepe plays shortstop during a spring training game against the Red Sox Thursday, March 23, 2017, at jetBlue Park in Fort Myers, Fla.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates third baseman Gift Ngoepe drives in a run with a base hit during the fourth inning against the Red Sox Thursday, March 16, 2017, at jetBlue Park in Fort Myers, Fla.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates third baseman Gift Ngoepe scores during the ninth inning against the Orioles Saturday, March 11, 2017, at Ed Smith Stadium in Sarasota, Fla.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates second baseman Gift Ngoepe hugs first base coach Kimera Bartee after getting his first Major League hit during the fourth inning against the Cubs Wednesday, April 26, 2017, at PNC Park.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates third baseman Josh Harrison checks Gift Ngoepe's heart beat as he enters the game for his MLB debut against the Cubs on Wednesday, April 26, 2017, at PNC Park.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates third baseman Gift Ngoepe scores during the ninth inning against the Orioles Saturday, March 11, 2017, at Ed Smith Stadium in Sarasota, Fla.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates infielder Gift Ngoepe works out at second base during batting practice before a game against the Cubs Wednesday, April 26, 2017, at PNC Park.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates second baseman Gift Ngoepe turns a double play over the Cubs' Ben Zobrist to end the game Wednesday, April 26, 2017, at PNC Park.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates second baseman Gift Ngoepe works the crowd before a game against the Braves Monday, March 13, 2017, at Champion Stadium in Lake Buena Vista, Fla.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates second baseman Gift Ngoepe hugs Andrew McCutchen after defeating the Cubs Wednesday, April 26, 2017, at PNC Park.

