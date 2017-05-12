Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Photography

The 'Best Of' Lifestyles photographer John Altdorfer

John Altdorfer | Contributor For The Tribune - Review | Friday, May 12, 2017, 10:00 a.m.
John Altdorfer
Material Worlds Fashion Show at the Ace Hotel - Carnegie Museum of Art, Ace Hotel, East Liberty. March 24, 2017.
John Altdorfer
Peter Verbica presents his daughter, Elizabeth, during the 91st annual Cinderella Ball, Westin William Penn Hotel, Pittsburgh, PA. Jan. 28, 2017.
John Altdorfer
Dancer Imara Brown, backstage, Let Freedom Sing! Byham Theater, Downtown Pittsburgh. Jan. 16, 2017.
John Altdorfer
Singer Judith Hill entertained during the Hillman Cancer Center Gala at the CONSOL Energy Center, in Uptown. Sept. 29, 2016.
Julia Erickson, Dance With Me, the Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre and Dance Theatre of Harlem benefit, August Wilson Center, Downtown Pittsburgh. March 16, 2017.
John Altdorfer
The University of Pittsburgh Nrityamala Dance Troupe performed during the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust Grand Marigold Gala at the Benedum Center in Downtown Pittsburgh. Sept. 19, 2015.
John Altdorfer
Soul man Billy Price performed during the Pittsburgh Rock & Roll Legends Awards, at Stage AE on the North Shore, to benefit the Cancer Caring Center. April 28, 2016.
Sid Pandit, First Class Bhangra dance troupe, warms up before performing during the OCA 30th Annual Lunar New Year Celebration, Alumni Hall, University of Pittsburgh, Oakland. Jan. 21, 2017.
John Altdorfer
Jazz trumpeter Wynton Marsalis performed during A Night of a Million Possibilities Featuring Wynton Marsalis to benefit the Pittsburgh Promise at the Wyndham Grand in Downtown Pittsburgh. Nov. 10, 2016.
John Altdorfer
Celeste Gaiera and Carly Baker, Down The Rabbit Hole, Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre, Strip District. Feb. 24, 2017.
John Altdorfer
The Carrie Deer stands among the remaining structures of the Carrie Furnances during the Save the Carrie Deer fundraiser in Rankin and Swissvale to benefit the Rivers of Steel Heritage Corporation. August 16, 2014.
John Altdorfer
Veruca la'Piranha performs during the 6th Annual B*tches Ball - Animal Rescue League Shelter and Wildlife Center, Pittsburgh Opera, Strip District. March 23, 2017.
John Altdorfer
Michele de la Reza and Peter Kope spread their butterfly wings during the Q Ball to benefit Quantum Theater at the Energy Innovation Center on Bedford Avenue in the Lower Hill District. March 7, 2015.
John Altdorfer
Natalie Wells, Material Worlds Fashion Show at the Ace Hotel - Carnegie Museum of Art, Ace Hotel, East Liberty. March 24, 2017.
John Altdorfer
Dancers entertained during the 20th Anniversary Gala of the Andy Warhol Museum on the North Side. May 17, 2014.

Updated 49 minutes ago

The ‘Best Of' Lifestyles photographer John Altdorfer

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.