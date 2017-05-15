Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Photography

Week in Pictures (May 8 - May 14)

Tribune-Review | Monday, May 15, 2017, 3:33 p.m.
Andrew Russell | Tribune-Review
Grant Stoner makes his way down the center aisle at Duquesne University's diploma ceremony at the A.J. Palumbo Center, Friday, May 12, 2017. Stoner was diagnosed with Spinal Muscular Atrophy Type II at the age of 13 months and by adolescence had lost most of his motor skills Stoner graduated with degrees in journalism and classics and was awarded the prestigious, Liberal Arts General Excellence Award.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
Fans show their disappointment as the Pens lose in overtime against the Ottawa Senators on Saturday, May 13, 2017.
Andrew Russell | Tribune-Review
Kylee Szost, 5, of Moon Township plays with a toy jet in front of a T-6B at the Wings Over Pittsburgh Air Show at the 911th Airlift Wing in Moon, Saturday, May 13, 2017.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
The Penguins mob Pittsburgh Penguins goalie Marc-Andre Fleury after shutting out the Captials in game 7 of the Eastern Conference semifinal Wednesday, May 10, 2017 at the Verizon Center in Washington DC.
Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review
Linda DeChicchis, at left, sits in the chair for a shampoo before her hairstyling at The Salon by InStyle inside J.C. Penney in the Westmoreland Mall, on Thursday, May 11, 2017. DeChicchis is a stroke survivor and the free hair styling and make-over was organized by Visiting Angels, who provides at-home care for DeChicchis.
Walt Elder 'Rowdy Bovine', 54, of Observatory Hill, Pennsylvania, shoots his rifle during a competition at Logan's Ferry Sportsmen's Club on Saturday, May 13, 2017.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Derry celebrate their 8-3 win against Greensburg Salem to gain entry into the playoffs on Wednesday May 10, 2017 at Derry.
Jan Pakler | For the Tribune Review
Sixteen year old Isabelle Salem dressed as Tinkerbell puts on lipstick in her bathroom in Lower Burrelll as she gets ready on Sunday May 14th to meet with the other volunteers who dress up as fairy tale princesses for charity.
Andrew Russell | Tribune-Review
Student at the Western Pennsylvania School for the Deaf, Dennita Lewis, 16, of New Castle signs to Steve Harris, of South Fayette, during the Perfect Pitch baseball and softball clinic for Deaf and Hard-of-Hearing student-athletes held at PNC Park for the first time, Friday, May 12, 2017.
Kristina Serafini | Tribune-Review
McClellan Elementary School fourth-grader Morgan Alisesky puts her hand in front of a red light as she raises it to ask a question for Brad Michaelson, owner of Steel City Gamerz Mobile Video Game Truck, aboard the vehicle at the school Wednesday, May 10, 2017. The fourth-grade students were learning about creating their own business models.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Penguins left wing Conor Sheary (43) dives to get to the puck against the Senators in the third period of the Eastern Conference finals of the NHL Playoffs on Saturday May 13, 2017 at PPG Paints Arena.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Steelers first round draft pick T.J. Watt makes a one-handed interception during rookie camp Satuday, May 13, 2017, at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex on the South Side.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Penguins right wing Patric Hornqvist (72) lays into Senator left wing Alexandre Burrows (14) in the third period of the Eastern Conference finals of the NHL Playoffs on Saturday May 13, 2017 at PPG Paints Arena.
Kristina Serafini | Tribune-Review
The afternoon sun hits the back of a Sewickley Academy batter during a game against Eden Christian Academy on Wednesday, May 10, 2017, at Nichols Field in Edgeworth.
Kristina Serafini | Tribune-Review
Classmates help Brentwood Middle School sixth-grader Mariah Cooper cross a muddy rope on a low ropes course at YMCA Camp Kon-O-Kwee Spencer during a class trip Thursday, May 11, 2017. Sixth-graders spent three days at the camp exploring activities including archery, fishing and hiking and learning about the environment. The annual trip is aimed to help stimulate and improve cooperation among students and teachers, according to the district.
Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review
Kyanna Williams-Pate, a graduating senior at Saint Vincent College, poses for a photo at the science center at the college in Latrobe, on Wednesday, May 10, 2017. Williams-Pate was a co-founder for the American Medical Students Association while at the school and an active leader in the multi-cultural clubs on campus.

Images from across the region by Tribune-Review photojournalists.

