Photography

Mother attended every college class with disabled son who graduated from Duquesne University.

Andrew Russell | Tribune-Review | Thursday, May 18, 2017, 2:54 p.m.
Andrew Russell | Tribune-Review
The audience at the diploma ceremony for the McAnulty College and Graduate School of Liberal Arts gives Claudia Stoner a three minute standing ovation for her work with her son, Grant Stoner, at the A.J. Palumbo Center, Friday, May 12, 2017. Stoner's son, Grant, was diagnosed with Spinal Muscular Atrophy Type II at the age of 13 months and by adolescence had lost most of his motor skills. Claudia attended all of Grant's classes and took notes for her son. Grant graduated with degrees in journalism and classics and was awarded the prestigious, Liberal Arts General Excellence Award.
Andrew Russell | Tribune-Review
Grant Stoner makes his way down the center aisle at Duquesne University's diploma ceremony at the A.J. Palumbo Center, Friday, May 12, 2017. Stoner was diagnosed with Spinal Muscular Atrophy Type II at the age of 13 months and by adolescence had lost most of his motor skills Stoner graduated with degrees in journalism and classics and was awarded the prestigious, Liberal Arts General Excellence Award.
Andrew Russell | Tribune-Review
Claudia Stoner places Grant Stoner's mortarboard before Duquesne University's diploma ceremony at the A.J. Palumbo Center, Friday, May 12, 2017. Stoner was diagnosed with Spinal Muscular Atrophy Type II at the age of 13 months and by adolescence had lost most of his motor skills Stoner graduated with degrees in journalism and classics and was awarded the prestigious, Liberal Arts General Excellence Award.
Andrew Russell | Tribune-Review
Grant Stoner watches his classmates at Duquesne University's diploma ceremony at the A.J. Palumbo Center, Friday, May 12, 2017. Stoner was diagnosed with Spinal Muscular Atrophy Type II at the age of 13 months and by adolescence had lost most of his motor skills Stoner graduated with degrees in journalism and classics and was awarded the prestigious, Liberal Arts General Excellence Award.
Andrew Russell | Tribune-Review
Grant Stoner receives the Liberal Arts General Excellence Award at Duquesne University's diploma ceremony at the A.J. Palumbo Center, Friday, May 12, 2017. Stoner was diagnosed with Spinal Muscular Atrophy Type II at the age of 13 months and by adolescence had lost most of his motor skills Stoner graduated with degrees in journalism and classics.
Andrew Russell | Tribune-Review
Hudson Stoner, (middle) the father of Grant Stoner wipes away tears as he hears Grant's speech read by Sarah Miller, chair of the classics department at Duquesne University's at the McAnulty College and Graduate School of Liberal Arts diploma ceremony at the A.J. Palumbo Center, Friday, May 12, 2017. Grant Stoner was diagnosed with Spinal Muscular Atrophy Type II at the age of 13 months and by adolescence had lost most of his motor skills Stoner graduated with degrees in journalism and classics and was awarded the prestigious, Liberal Arts General Excellence Award.
Andrew Russell | Tribune-Review
Grant Stoner watches his classmates at Duquesne University's diploma ceremony at the A.J. Palumbo Center, Friday, May 12, 2017. Stoner was diagnosed with Spinal Muscular Atrophy Type II at the age of 13 months and by adolescence had lost most of his motor skills Stoner graduated with degrees in journalism and classics and was awarded the prestigious, Liberal Arts General Excellence Award.
Andrew Russell | Tribune-Review
Grant Stoner (middle) jokes with his mother, Claudia and ---- at the A.J. Palumbo Center, Thursday, May 11, 2017. Stoner was diagnosed with Spinal Muscular Atrophy Type II at the age of 13 months and by adolescence had lost most of his motor skills Stoner graduated with degrees in journalism and classics and was awarded the prestigious, Liberal Arts General Excellence Award.
Andrew Russell | Tribune-Review
Grant Stoner (middle) jokes with his mother, Claudia at the A.J. Palumbo Center, Thursday, May 11, 2017. Stoner was diagnosed with Spinal Muscular Atrophy Type II at the age of 13 months and by adolescence had lost most of his motor skills Stoner graduated with degrees in journalism and classics and was awarded the prestigious, Liberal Arts General Excellence Award.
Andrew Russell | Tribune-Review
Grant Stoner talks with classmate, Arianna Lower, 21, of Bridgeville, before Duquesne University's diploma ceremony at the A.J. Palumbo Center, Friday, May 12, 2017. Stoner was diagnosed with Spinal Muscular Atrophy Type II at the age of 13 months and by adolescence had lost most of his motor skills. Stoner graduated with degrees in journalism and classics and was awarded the prestigious, Liberal Arts General Excellence Award and next year, Lower will help Grant take notes in graduate school.
Andrew Russell | Tribune-Review
Grant Stoner talks with Jay Dwyer, Chair of the history department Duquesne University's (middle) and classmate, Arianna Lower, 21, of Bridgeville, before Duquesne University's diploma ceremony at the A.J. Palumbo Center, Friday, May 12, 2017. Stoner was diagnosed with Spinal Muscular Atrophy Type II at the age of 13 months and by adolescence had lost most of his motor skills. Stoner graduated with degrees in journalism and classics and was awarded the prestigious, Liberal Arts General Excellence Award and next year, Lower will help Grant take notes in graduate school.
Andrew Russell | Tribune-Review
Claudia Stoner talks with Sarah Miller, chair of the classics department before Duquesne University's diploma ceremony at the A.J. Palumbo Center, Friday, May 12, 2017. Stoner's son Grant was diagnosed with Spinal Muscular Atrophy Type II at the age of 13 months and by adolescence had lost most of his motor skills Grant graduated with degrees in journalism and classics and was awarded the prestigious, Liberal Arts General Excellence Award.

