Photography

Newborn elephant at the Pittsburgh Zoo

Tribune-Review | Thursday, June 8, 2017, 8:45 a.m.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
The Pittsburgh Zoo & PPG Aquarium has delivered a baby elephant. Seeni, one of three elephants rescued from Botswana in 2011 by the Pittsburgh Zoo, delivered a calf at the International Conservation Center's Maternal Care Barn in Somerset County. A newborn elephant calf adventures her surroundings at the Pittsburgh Zoo on Tuesday, June 6, 2017. The calf was born early but has since been meeting the zookeepers health expectations.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
A newborn elephant calf adventures her surroundings at the Pittsburgh Zoo on Tuesday, June 6, 2017.
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
A caretaker carries hay to Seeni, a 23 year old Botswana elephant, during a press event announcing her pregnancy and upcoming delivery, at the The Pittsburgh Zoo and PPG Aquarium's International Convention Center in Somerset County, on Wednesday, May 03, 2017. Seeni is due to deliver her calf between mid June and mid July, after carrying her baby for around 22 months. During pregnancy, Seeni will eat nearly 200 pounds of food per day, with the staff monitoring her food intake, to help with a healthy and safe delivery of a more than 200 pound calf.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
A newborn elephant calf adventures her surroundings at the Pittsburgh Zoo on Tuesday, June 6, 2017.
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
Press gathers for the pregnancy announcement of Seeni, a 23 year old Botswana elephant, during an event at the The Pittsburgh Zoo and PPG Aquarium's International Convention Center in Somerset County, on Wednesday, May 03, 2017. Seeni is due to deliver her calf between mid June and mid July, after carrying her baby for around 22 months.
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
Peering out from behind her friend Bet, Seeni, a 23 year old Botswana elephant, announces her pregnancy during a press event at the The Pittsburgh Zoo and PPG Aquarium's International Convention Center in Somerset County, on Wednesday, May 03, 2017. Seeni is due to deliver her calf between mid June and mid July, after carrying her baby for around 22 months.
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
With sides bulging out, Seeni, a 23 year old Botswana elephant, shows off her pregnancy during a press event at the The Pittsburgh Zoo and PPG Aquarium's International Convention Center in Somerset County, on Wednesday, May 03, 2017. Seeni is due to deliver her more than 200 pound calf between mid June and mid July, after carrying her baby for around 22 months.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
A newborn elephant calf adventures her surroundings with Pittsburgh Zoo President and CEO, Dr. Barbara Baker, at the Pittsburgh Zoo on Tuesday, June 6, 2017.
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
Seeni, a 23 year old Botswana elephant, announces her pregnancy during a press event at the The Pittsburgh Zoo and PPG Aquarium's International Convention Center in Somerset County, on Wednesday, May 03, 2017. Seeni is due to deliver her calf between mid June and mid July, after carrying her baby for around 22 months.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
A newborn elephant calf is nursed by bottle by elephant manager, Willie Theison, at the Pittsburgh Zoo on Tuesday, June 6, 2017.
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
Seeni, a 23 year old Botswana elephant, announces her pregnancy during a press event at the The Pittsburgh Zoo and PPG Aquarium's International Convention Center in Somerset County, on Wednesday, May 03, 2017. Seeni is due to deliver her calf between mid June and mid July, after carrying her baby for around 22 months.

Images from across the region by Tribune-Review photographers.

