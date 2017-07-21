Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Photography

Funeral service of Trooper Michael P. Stewart

Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review | Friday, July 21, 2017, 2:42 p.m.
Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review
Pennsylvania State Police troopers wait outside to attend the funeral service of Trooper Michael P. Stewart in Latrobe on Tuesday, July 18, 2017.
Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review
Pennsylvania State Police pallbearers carry the casket outside Holy Family Church on Ligonier Street after the funeral service of Trooper Michael P. Stewart on Tuesday, July 18, 2017 in Latrobe.
Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review
Johnstown Police officers show respect by wearing the thin blue line on their badges outside the funeral service of Trooper Michael P. Stewart in Latrobe on Tuesday, July 18, 2017.
Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review
Pennsylvania State Police Trooper Travis November, who was injured as the passenger in the police SUV on Friday, heads inside to attend the funeral service for his partner, Trooper Michael P. Stewart in Latrobe on Tuesday, July 18, 2017.
Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review
Pennsylvania State Police troopers wait outside to attend the funeral service of Trooper Michael P. Stewart in Latrobe on Tuesday, July 18, 2017.
Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review
Pennsylvania State Police troopers wait outside to attend the funeral service of Trooper Michael P. Stewart in Latrobe on Tuesday, July 18, 2017.
Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review
Pennsylvania State Police troopers wait outside to attend the funeral service of Trooper Michael P. Stewart in Latrobe on Tuesday, July 18, 2017.
Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review
Pennsylvania State Police troopers wait outside to attend the funeral service of Trooper Michael P. Stewart in Latrobe on Tuesday, July 18, 2017.
Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review
Pennsylvania State Police troopers wait outside to attend the funeral service of Trooper Michael P. Stewart in Latrobe on Tuesday, July 18, 2017.
Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review
Pennsylvania State Police troopers wait outside to attend the funeral service of Trooper Michael P. Stewart in Latrobe on Tuesday, July 18, 2017.
Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review
Dan Fagan, of Latrobe, watches as the funeral procession for Pennsylvania State Police Trooper Michael P. Stewart proceeds through Latrobe on Tuesday, July 18, 2017. Fagan's son is a Pennsylvania State Police trooper based in Somerset.

Updated 7 hours ago

Police officers pay their respects during the funeral service of Trooper Michael P. Stewart in Latrobe on Tuesday, July 18, 2017.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.