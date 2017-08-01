Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Photography

Week in Pictures (July 24 - July 30)

Tribune-Review Visuals Staff | Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2017, 10:24 a.m.
Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review
Gloria John, of Austintown, protests in the square with her granddaughters, Raina Giles, 11, and Narana, 9, right, as a Trump rally is held nearby at the Covelli Centre in Youngstown on Tuesday, July 25, 2017.
Michael Swensen | Tribune-Review
Players take a water break after running a few plays during practice on Wednesday, July 26, 2017.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Steelers Conditioning Assistant Marcel Pastoor stretches out Antonio Brown during practice Saturday, July 29, 2017 at Latrobe High School.
Andrew Russell | Tribune-Review
Juliet Evancho, 19, of Richland, jokes with her boyfriend, ------ during a photo shoot at the Renaissance, Sunday, March 19, 2017.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
A young Steelers fans gets to ware Antonio Browns helmet after practice Saturday, July 29, 2017 at Latrobe High School.
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
Washington Redskins wide receiver Terrelle Pryor, 28, of Jeannette, relaxes after working out with Tim Cortazzo, owner of FSQ Sports Training, at Gateway High School, in Monroeville, on Monday, July 24, 2017. Pryor reports to Washington's training camp on Wednesday.
Michael Swensen | Tribune-Review
no. 84 Andrew Wylie, slides into first place in the second heat of the Late Model Feature at Lernerville Speedway on Friday, July 28, 2017.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
Michael Cole ,32, of Clairton holds a Time Magazine while standing outside the Pure Penn LLC job fair at the McKeesport Palisades Event Center on Thursday, July 27, 2017.
Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review
President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump wave to supporters before giving speeches at the Corvelli Centre in Youngstown on Tuesday, July 25, 2017.
Geoff King of Berkley Springs eats a pickle at Picklesburg, an event celebrating all things pickled on the Roberto Clemente Bridge, Saturday, July 29, 2017.
Andrew Russell | Tribune-Review
Jerry Weber, owner of Jerry's Records holds up an old 45 at his store in Squirrel Hill, Wednesday, July 26, 2017. Weber retired on July 31st but sold Jerry’s Records to employee Chris Grauzer, so the store will stay open.
Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review
A protester is escorted from the crowd by police officers while a speech by President Donald Trump was underway at the Corvelli Centre in Youngstown on Tuesday, July 25, 2017.
Andrew Russell | Tribune-Review
John Mitchell of Hampton has oral surgery performed by Dr. Rick Celko, Regional Dental Director, UPMC Health Plan at the Mission of Mercy free care event held at the A.J. Palumbo Center on Duquesne University Campus, Saturday, July 29, 2017. The two-day event is expected to provide 1,400 people with dental diagnoses, minor restorative fillings, extractions and cleanings.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Twins sisters Jane Schlingman Thomas of Hempfield, right, and Jean Schlingman Rowe of Greensburg at the second home they lived in as kids in Norvelt, Pa. on Monday July 24, 2017.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
George E. Muentzer, who has been attending the Steeler Training Camp since 1971, in his Steeler memorabilia room at his home in Hempfield Township, Pa. on Tuesday July 25, 2017.

Images from across the region by Tribune-Review photographers.

