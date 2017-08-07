Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Photography

Sean Rodriguez returns to the Pirates

Tribune-Review | Monday, Aug. 7, 2017, 3:33 p.m.
Christopher Horner | Trib Total Media
Pirates left fielder Sean Rodriguez celebrates his solo home run during the second inning against the Cubs Thursday, April 23, 2015, at PNC Park.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
The Pirates' Sean Rodriguez hits a walk-off home run to defeat the Padres, 5-4, during the 12th inning Sunday, Aug. 6, 2017, at PNC Park.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
The Pirates' Sean Rodriguez gets doused after his walk-off home run defeated the Padres, 5-4, in 12 innings Sunday, Aug. 6, 2017, at PNC Park.
Christopher Horner | Trib Total Media
Pirates third baseman Sean Rodriguez makes a bare-handed play during a game against the Phillies Friday, March 20, 2015, at McKechnie Field in Bradenton, Fla.
Christopher Horner | Trib Total Media
Pirates outfielders Andrew McCutchen and Sean Rodriguez help employees of the PNC Park with the rain tarp during a downpour that delayed the Pirates game against the Padres Tuesday, July 7, 2015.
Christopher Horner | Trib Total Media
Pirates third baseman Josh Harrison talks with utility infielder Sean Rodriguez during the first full squad work-out Tuesday, Feb. 24, 2015, at Pirate City in Bradenton, Fla.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates shortstop Sean Rodriguez tags out the Philles' Cesar Hernandez in a run-down during the first inning Sunday, July 24, 2016, at PNC Park.
Christopher Horner | Trib Total Media
The Pirates' Sean Rodriguez breaks his bat on a fly out during the sixth inning against the Twins Tuesday, May 19, 2015, at PNC Park.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates second baseman Sean Rodriguez can't reach a single by the Cubs' Wilson Contreras during the sixth inning Monday, Sept. 26, 2016, at PNC Park.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates third baseman Sean Rodriguez avoids a collision after tagging out the Tigers' James McCann during a spring training game Wednesday, Mar. 2, 2016, at McKechnie Field in Bradenton, Fla.
Christopher Horner | Trib Total Media
The Pirates' Sean Rodriguez shakes the gum bucket during pre-game antics in the dugout before a game against the Cubs Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2015, at PNC Park.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates first baseman Sean Rodriguez celebrates his walk-off homer next to Francisco Cervelli during the ninth inning against the Reds Friday, Aug. 5, 2016, at PNC Park.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
The Pirates' Sean Rodriguez works out after arriving early for spring training Thursday, Feb. 18, 2016, at Pirate City in Bradenton, Fla.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates first baseman Sean Rodriguez hangs his head after grounding into a game-ending double play with the bases loaded in the ninth inning against the Angels Sunday, June 5, 2016, at PNC Park.
Christopher Horner | Trib Total Media
Pirates right fielder Sean Rodriguez catches a ball at the Clemente Wall hit by the Brewers' Ryan Braun during the ninth inning Sunday, Sept. 13, 2015, at PNC Park.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates first baseman Sean Rodriguez rounds the bases after hitting a walk-off homer during the ninth inning against the Reds Friday, Aug. 5, 2016, at PNC Park.
Christopher Horner | Trib Total Media
Pirates right fielder Sean Rodriguez makes a diving catch to rob the Phillies' Freddy Galvis during the fifth inning Sunday, June, 14, 2015 at PNC Park.
Christopher Horner | Trib Total Media
The Pirates' Sean Rodriguez lays down a sacrifice bunt during the seventh inning against the Brewers Friday, April 17, 2015, at PNC Park.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates second baseman Josh Harrison turns a double play next to Sean Rodriguez during the fifth inning against the Padres Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2016, at PNC Park.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates second baseman Sean Rodriguez doubles during a spring training game against the Braves Saturday, March 5, 2016, at Champion Stadium in Lake Buena Vista, Fla.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates right fielder Sean Rodriguez makes a leaping catch to rob the Mariners' Leonys Martin during the seventh inning Wednesday, July 27, 2016, at PNC Park.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Dodgers catcher Yasmani Grandal tags out the Pirates' Sean Rodriguez during the fourth inning Sunday, June 26, 2016, at PNC Park.

