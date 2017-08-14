Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Photography

Week in Pictures (August 7 - August 13)

Tribune-Review | Monday, Aug. 14, 2017, 5:30 p.m.
Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review
Alex Semuskie, a retired coal miner, dons an antique wick lamp on his cap while driving a vintage pick-up in the parade celebrating the 100th anniversary of Slickville on Friday, Aug. 11, 2017 in Slickville. Fireworks celebrating the centennial are planned for Saturday night.
Louis B. Ruediger | Tribune Review
Sheldon Park residents, Kahlif Miller, 8, gets some pointers on how to make a mussel by Kaison Branch, 19 during the Sheldon Parks Days at the Lloyd Hayden Building.Friday August 11, 2017.
Louis B. Ruediger | Tribune Review
Akara Hogan, 9, enjoys her face painted during the Sheldon Parks Days.Friday August 11, 2017.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Ligonier Valley's Aaron Sheeder during a pre-season workout on Wednesday July 26, 2017 at Ligonier Valley Stadium.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Children and parents observe butterflies in a small bug tent during the annual Greensburg Garden Center butterfly release at Winnie Palmer Nature Reserve in Unity Township, Pa. on Saturday Aug. 12, 2017.
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
Ezekiel Houser faces off against Gianni Rizzo, during practice at Norwin High School, in , on Thursday, Aug. 10, 2017.
Mora McLaughlin, Communications Associate with PWSA meets 'Snooky,' the dog of George Wanner, 58, of Perry North, who was having his pipes checked for lead, Thursday, Aug. 10, 2017. Frank J. Zottola Construction, Inc. was work contracted by PWSA dig up service lines of homes to see whether they are made of lead. If the private side is not made of lead, and the PWSA side is, PWSA plans on replacing the lead line.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Steelers receiver Antonio Brown gets the crowd going before practice Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2017 at St. Vincent College.
Michael Swensen | Tribune-Review
Kevin Smetak, 45, Jack Smetak, 13, and Erin Smetak, 38, all push a piano up 5th St. in Freeport to donate it to the Freeport Area Library on Wednesday, August 9, 2017.
Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review
Fans try to take selfies while Steelers running back Antonio Brown signs autographs nearby during Steelers team practice at Memorial Field in downtown Latrobe on Friday, Aug. 4, 2017.
Kyle Hodges
Jeanette's Tre Cunningham catches a ball during practice at McKee Stadium on August 9th, 2017.
Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review
Parade participants play music while making their way along Main Street during the celebrations of the 100th anniversary of Slickville on Friday, Aug. 11, 2017 in Slickville.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Greensburg-Salem's Jake Hoyle goes through a passing drill during practice on Friday Aug. 11, 2017 at Greensburg-Salem.
Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review
Muralist Raphael Pantalone of Crabtree works on the mural for Slickville's 100th Anniversary on Wednesday Aug. 9, 2017 on Main Street in Slickville. The mural, a representation of the coal mining history of the town, will be completed for the weekend's festivities said Pantalone.
Michael Swensen | Tribune-Review
Chief Terry Chambon, 63, of Tarentum Fire Dept. directs the placement of the flag for Michael Zier's Fireman's Procession on Saturday, August 12, 2017.

Images from across the region by the Tribune-Review visuals staff.

