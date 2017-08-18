Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Photography

Elvis Performers

The Associated Press | Friday, Aug. 18, 2017, 1:51 p.m.
In this July 15, 2017, photo, Dwight Icenhower, right, applies makeup to Ben Portsmouth at the Images of the King: Las Vegas festival in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
In this July 15, 2017, photo Dan Barrella of Staten Island, N.Y., waits backstage during the Images of the King: Las Vegas tribute artist contest in Las Vegas. Elvis impersonators remain a staple of Las Vegas kitsch, performing in wedding chapels, casino venues and street corners while decked out in garish jumpsuits, sunglasses and sideburn wigs. (AP Photo/John Locher)
In this July 15, 2017, photos, fans stand in front of the stage after a concert by professional Elvis tribute artists during the Images of the King: Las Vegas festival in Las Vegas. 'In my opinion they want to see an illusion of the man and his music,' said Terri Futreal, a producer of the festival. (AP Photo/John Locher)
In this July 15, 2017, photo, Ted Torres hands out scarves to fans at the Images of the King: Las Vegas festival in Las Vegas. Fans at performances will line up along the stage to receive the sweat soaked souvenirs from performers. (AP Photo/John Locher)
In this July 31, 2017, photo, Tyler James performs as Elvis on stage in downtown Las Vegas. 'When I saw Graceland and I saw the jumpsuits I was enamored,' said James about a family trip when he was five years old. (AP Photo/John Locher)
In this July 31, 2017, photo, Tyler James performs on Fremont Street in Las Vegas. James performs two times a week on a stage along the pedestrian mall in downtown Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
In this Aug. 1, 2017, photo, Eddie Powers prepares to perform a wedding at the Shalimar Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas. Elvis impersonators remain a staple of Las Vegas kitsch, performing in wedding chapels, casino venues and street corners while decked out in garish jumpsuits, sunglasses and sideburn wigs. (AP Photo/John Locher)
In this July 15, 2017, photo, Elvis tribute artist Ben Portsmouth prepares for a show in Las Vegas. Elvis Presley has been dead for 40 years, but the King’s legacy is alive and well in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
In this July 15, 2017, photo Dan Barrella of Staten Island, N.Y., rehearses before competing at a tribute artist contest during an Elvis convention in Las Vegas. Elvis Presley has been dead for 40 years, but the King’s legacy is alive and well in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
In this July 15, 2017, photo, Elvis tribute artist Ben Portsmouth meets with fans after a show in Las Vegas. Like other musical performers, tribute artists will meet with fans after the show and sell merchandise. (AP Photo/John Locher)
In this July 15, 2017 photo, Jim Westover of Arizona City, Ariz., waits backstage before performing at the Images of the King: Las Vegas tribute artist contest in Las Vegas. Tribute artists will buy custom made clothes and jewelry to recreate outfits worn by Elvis. (AP Photo/John Locher)
In this July 15, 2017, photo, Cody Slaughter prepares to perform at the Images of the King: Las Vegas festival in Las Vegas. Elvis Presley has been dead for 40 years, but the King’s legacy is alive and well in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
In this Aug. 1, 2017, photo, Eddie Powers, right, performs as Elvis during a wedding for Wil and Sarah Wilson in Las Vegas. Powers works full-time as an Elvis tribute artist performing at weddings and leading Elvis themed tours around Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
In this July 15, 2017, photo Bob Castro, left, and Jim Westover prepare to compete in the Images of the King: Las Vegas tribute artist contest in Las Vegas. Elvis impersonators remain a staple of Las Vegas kitsch, performing in wedding chapels, casino venues and street corners while decked out in garish jumpsuits, sunglasses and sideburn wigs. (AP Photo/John Locher)
