Photography

Week in Pictures (August 14 - August 20)

Tribune-Review | Monday, Aug. 21, 2017, 7:18 a.m.
Virginia Cook, of Regent Square, raises her hands in prayer at the 'Prayer for Pittsburgh, Prayer for Peace,' event held in front of the City County Building, downtown, Friday, Aug. 18, 2017. The event was in response to the violence in Charlottesville last weekend.
Andrew Russell | Tribune-Review
A pocket knife with a confederate flag and 'southern Pride', as seen at the Westmoreland County Fair, on Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2017.
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
Four-year old Wyatt Gaschler-Field checks out his new haircut from Willy Tavarez of Willy T's Cuts in Tarentum during the Back to School Bash at the Brackenridge Salvation Army Saturday, August 19, 2017 in Brackenridge.
Jack Fordyce | Tribune-Review
Participants in the Black Brilliance Collective's March towards Westinghouse Park in Homewood on Saturday, Aug. 19, 2017.
The Cardinals' Randal Grichuk scores past Pirates catcher Elias Diaz during the fourth inning Friday, Aug. 18, 2017, at PNC Park.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Steelers receiver Martavis Bryant makes a catch in front of the Falcons' C.J. Goodwin in the second quarter Sunday, Aug. 20, 2017 at Heinz Field.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
(Left) Abby Piper, with her cow Neptune, and Cassie Miller, with Sprout, rest in the dairy barn at the Westmoreland County Fair on August 18th, 2017.
Kyle Hodges
Vicki Kern works to staple flags to polls at Online Stores LLC's warehouse in New Stanton on August 16th, 2017.
Kyle Hodges
Gathered community members raise their lit candles after a moment of silence during a vigil by community group Voice of Westmoreland County outside the Westmoreland County Courthouse in Greensburg, Pa. on Monday Aug. 14, 2017. The group hosted the event to 'solidarity with those injured and killed in Charlottesville on August 12 and with those who are victims of the daily cruelties of white supremacy in our country.'
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Pirates players watch from the dugout during the first inning of the MLB Little League Classic against the Cardinals Sunday, Aug. 20, 2017, at Bowman Field in Williamsport.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Kids get an up-close look at an African Penguin at the Pajamas and Penguins event at the National Aviary on Thursday, Aug. 17, 2017.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
Pirates pitcher Jameson Taillon pitches in the rain during the fifth inning against the Cardinals Thursday, Aug. 17, 2017, at PNC Park.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Aubrea Rogers holds her daughter, Brooklyn Cobbs, 3, on her knee at their home on in Point Breeze, Friday, Aug. 18, 2017, as Rogers other daughters Jasmine, 9 (far left) and Arianna, 12, look on. Rogers was told by doctors that Brooklyn had elevated lead levels.
Andrew Russell | Tribune-Review
Young Steelers fans fight to catch field goal balls during practice Thursday, Aug.17, 2017 at St. Vincent College.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
A storm rolls into PNC Park, as Pirates pitcher Chad Kuhl delivers during the first inning against the Cardinals Saturday, Aug. 19, 2017.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Derry's senior Abbi Stipcak, background, pours ice water on fellow senior and teammate Hannah Moyher to stay cool during girls' varsity soccer practice Thursday, Aug. 17, 2017 at Derry Area High School.
Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review
Hemfield band members work in teams of assembly lines to put together thousands of sandwiches that will be sold as part of their Hempfield Subs fundraiser at Hempfield Area Senior High School in Hempfield Township, Pa. on Saturday Aug. 19, 2017.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Pirates center fielder Andrew McCutchen prepares to play in MLB Little League Classic against the Cardinals Sunday, Aug. 20, 2017, at Bowman Field in Williamsport.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Images from across the region by the Tribune-Review visals staff.

