Photography

Steelers, Penguins, high school football and soccer: A week in sports pictures (Oct. 2 - Oct. 8)

Triblive Visuals Staff | Monday, Oct. 9, 2017, 6:30 a.m.
Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger is pressured by the Jaguars' Calais Campbell during the third quarter Sunday, Oct. 8, 2017, at Heinz Field.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Franklin Regional's Nathan Leopold (7) is tackled by Penn-Trafford's Cameron Suman (15) and Dominic Rosso (11) during their game in Murraysville on Friday, Oct. 6, 2017.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
The Penguins' Ryan Reaves connects with the Predators' Austin Watson in the second period Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017 at PPG Paints Arena.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
IUP receiver Allen Wright dives to the pylon over Cal's Todd Coles, Jr. during their game Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017, in Indiana.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pine-Richland's Jack Wymard hits out of a bunker on Hole 15 during the WPIAL boys Class AAA golf championship Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2017, at Nemacolin Country Club in Beallsville.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
The Penguins' Ryan Reaves checks the Predators' Craig Smith in the first period Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017 at PPG Paints Arena.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette dives over the Steelers defense for a first-quarter touchdown Sunday, Oct. 8, 2017 at Heinz Field.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Penguins defenseman Kris Letang takes out the Predators' Colton Sissons in the second period Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017 at PPG Paints Arena.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Ligonier Valley's Aaron Sheeder (42) runs the ball against Homer-Center in the first quarter on Friday Oct. 06, 2017 at Homer-Central.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
The Blues' Jaden Schwartz beats Penguins goaltender Matt Murray for a overtime victory over the Penguins Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2017 at PPG Paints Arena.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Ligonier Valley huddle around the jersey of Nicholas Neiderhiser before kickoff against Homer-Center Friday Oct. 06, 2017 at Homer-Central.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Kiski Area's Sidney Palla heads the ball next to Hempfield's MacLayne Morrow during their game Monday, Oct. 2, 2017, at Kiski Area High School.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Steelers running back LeVeon Bell takes a selfie with fans before playing the Jaguars Sunday, Oct. 8, 2017 at Heinz Field.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
The Valley's Justin Hooper drags down Shady Side Academy's Alex Ludwick Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017 at Shady Side Academy.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Penn-Trafford's Sarah Nguyen (8) fights Hempfield's Sabrina Pettinato (1) off the ball in the second half on Wednesday Oct. 04, 2017 at Hempfield.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Ligonier Valley's Jackson Daugherty (12) is dragged down by the Homer-Center defense after a long gain in the third quarter on Friday Oct. 06, 2017 at Homer-Central.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
The Penguins' Sidney Crosby raises the Stanley Cup before the Penguins Blues game Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2017 at PPG Paints Arena.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Shady Side Academy's Skyy Moore tries to leap over Valley's Evan Anderson Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017 at Shady Side Academy.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Mt. Pleasant's Arthur Bartlow (13) jumps for a header against Freeport in the first half on Thursday Oct. 05, 2017 at Mt. Pleasant.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Hempfield's Gillian Bierhals (00) stops a shot on goal against Penn-Trafford in the first half on Wednesday Oct. 04, 2017 at Hempfield.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
The Jaguars' Jalen Ramsey intercepts a pass intended for Steelers tight end Vance McDonald during the first quarter Sunday, Oct. 8, 2017, at Heinz Field.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Hempfield's MacLayne Morrow (10) tries to step in front of Penn-Trafford's Mackenzie Aunkst (2) in the first half on Wednesday Oct. 04, 2017 at Hempfield.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Ligonier Valley Head Coach Roger Beitel calls for a penalty against Homer-Center in the first quarter on Friday Oct. 06, 2017 at Homer-Central.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Mt. Pleasant High School varsity team takes to the field Friday, Oct. 6, 2017 before their game against Derry in WPIAL football at Mt. Pleasant High School.
Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review
Ligonier Valley's Aaron Tutino (6) cuts up the sideline against Homer-Center in the first quarter on Friday Oct. 06, 2017 at Homer-Central.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Images from across the region by Tribune-Review photographers.

