Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Photography

Celebrating past Fort Ligonier Days

Tribune-Review | Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2017, 6:36 a.m.
British and French military re-enactors stage the Battle of Fort Ligonier on Saturday afternoon during the three-day annual festival called Fort Ligonier Days. Ligonier, commemorates the key battle of the French and Indian War, fought on Oct. 12, 1758 during the events.
British and French military re-enactors stage the Battle of Fort Ligonier on Saturday afternoon during the three-day annual festival called Fort Ligonier Days. Ligonier, commemorates the key battle of the French and Indian War, fought on Oct. 12, 1758 during the events.
Re-enactor John Smith of Saltsburg sets up camp inside Fort Ligonier in preparation of Fort Ligonier Days on Friday, October 14, 2011. Smith portrays a French grenadier captain.
(Brian F. Henry | Tribune-Review)
Re-enactor John Smith of Saltsburg sets up camp inside Fort Ligonier in preparation of Fort Ligonier Days on Friday, October 14, 2011. Smith portrays a French grenadier captain.
Charlie Stahl, parade marshal, receives numerous congratulatory wishes from crowd during the Fort Ligonier Days parade held Saturday morning in Ligonier, PA.
Charlie Stahl, parade marshal, receives numerous congratulatory wishes from crowd during the Fort Ligonier Days parade held Saturday morning in Ligonier, PA.
Tommy Ratcliffe, 7, of Inwood, West Virginia marches in the parade at the Fort Ligonier Days celebration on October 15, 2011 in Ligonier. (Eric Schmadel | Tribune-Review) Slugged: EPS FortLig1019 2 for a Latrobe Neighborhood feature intended for publication on October 19, 2011.
Eric Schmadel
Tommy Ratcliffe, 7, of Inwood, West Virginia marches in the parade at the Fort Ligonier Days celebration on October 15, 2011 in Ligonier. (Eric Schmadel | Tribune-Review) Slugged: EPS FortLig1019 2 for a Latrobe Neighborhood feature intended for publication on October 19, 2011.
French re-enactor Charles Hanson, of Fairfax, Virginia pushes a cart of firewood to his encampment.
French re-enactor Charles Hanson, of Fairfax, Virginia pushes a cart of firewood to his encampment.
French Marine re-enactor Bob McGill, of Dunbar, Pa., loads cartridges and hugs long time friend Kristen Rylander, of Carnegie, Pa., outside of the fort walls at the camp Saturday morning before they set off for the battle. British and French military re-enactors stage the Battle of Fort Ligonier on Saturday afternoon during the three-day annual festival called Fort Ligonier Days. Ligonier, commemorates the key battle of the French and Indian War, fought on Oct. 12, 1758 during the events.
French Marine re-enactor Bob McGill, of Dunbar, Pa., loads cartridges and hugs long time friend Kristen Rylander, of Carnegie, Pa., outside of the fort walls at the camp Saturday morning before they set off for the battle. British and French military re-enactors stage the Battle of Fort Ligonier on Saturday afternoon during the three-day annual festival called Fort Ligonier Days. Ligonier, commemorates the key battle of the French and Indian War, fought on Oct. 12, 1758 during the events.
From left: First runner-up Caitlin Brown, Miss Ligonier Katie DeMayo and second runner-up Jeannie Markosky ride in the parade at the Fort Ligonier Days celebration on October 15, 2011 in Ligonier.
Eric Schmadel
From left: First runner-up Caitlin Brown, Miss Ligonier Katie DeMayo and second runner-up Jeannie Markosky ride in the parade at the Fort Ligonier Days celebration on October 15, 2011 in Ligonier.
James Fenton, 10, of Lebanon photographed dressed as a Pennsylvania provincial soldier from the Weiser batallion inside Fort Ligonier during Fort Ligonier Days on October 14, 2012 in Ligonier.
James Fenton, 10, of Lebanon photographed dressed as a Pennsylvania provincial soldier from the Weiser batallion inside Fort Ligonier during Fort Ligonier Days on October 14, 2012 in Ligonier.
Henry Horne, 5, of Latrobe leaves a small opening to view the parade while trying to keep warm during the Fort Ligonier Days Parade held on Saturday morning in Ligonier, PA.
Henry Horne, 5, of Latrobe leaves a small opening to view the parade while trying to keep warm during the Fort Ligonier Days Parade held on Saturday morning in Ligonier, PA.
Corporal Jennifer Ostrom plays the slide trombone during the Fort Ligonier Days parade held on Saturday morning in Ligonier, PA.
Corporal Jennifer Ostrom plays the slide trombone during the Fort Ligonier Days parade held on Saturday morning in Ligonier, PA.
Indian re-enactor Tom Hinkelman, of New Jeresy, a former Irwin resident, prepares for battle on Saturday morning. British and French military re-enactors stage the Battle of Fort Ligonier on Saturday afternoon during the three-day annual festival called Fort Ligonier Days. Ligonier, commemorates the key battle of the French and Indian War, fought on Oct. 12, 1758 during the events.
Indian re-enactor Tom Hinkelman, of New Jeresy, a former Irwin resident, prepares for battle on Saturday morning. British and French military re-enactors stage the Battle of Fort Ligonier on Saturday afternoon during the three-day annual festival called Fort Ligonier Days. Ligonier, commemorates the key battle of the French and Indian War, fought on Oct. 12, 1758 during the events.
British and French military re-enactors stage the Battle of Fort Ligonier.
British and French military re-enactors stage the Battle of Fort Ligonier.
Annie Casturo, 5, of Mt. Lebanon watches the parade at the Fort Ligonier Days celebration on October 15, 2011 in Ligonier.
Eric Schmadel
Annie Casturo, 5, of Mt. Lebanon watches the parade at the Fort Ligonier Days celebration on October 15, 2011 in Ligonier.
Dave Halsey, of Michigan, a French Marine re-enactor prepares for the battle outside of his tent Saturday morning. British and French military re-enactors stage the Battle of Fort Ligonier on Saturday afternoon during the three-day annual festival called Fort Ligonier Days. Ligonier, commemorates the key battle of the French and Indian War, fought on Oct. 12, 1758 during the events.
Dave Halsey, of Michigan, a French Marine re-enactor prepares for the battle outside of his tent Saturday morning. British and French military re-enactors stage the Battle of Fort Ligonier on Saturday afternoon during the three-day annual festival called Fort Ligonier Days. Ligonier, commemorates the key battle of the French and Indian War, fought on Oct. 12, 1758 during the events.
Reenactors march in the Fort Ligonier Days parade on October 18, 2011 in Ligonier.
Eric Schmadel
Reenactors march in the Fort Ligonier Days parade on October 18, 2011 in Ligonier.
Reenactors representing the French La Reine fire a volley at Fort Ligonier during Fort Ligonier Days on October 13, 2012 in Ligonier.
Reenactors representing the French La Reine fire a volley at Fort Ligonier during Fort Ligonier Days on October 13, 2012 in Ligonier.
Deagen Huey,5, of Punxstawney, has fun with his musket during Fort Ligonier Days on Saturday, October 13, in Ligonier, PA.
Deagen Huey,5, of Punxstawney, has fun with his musket during Fort Ligonier Days on Saturday, October 13, in Ligonier, PA.
Ligonier Mayor, Ormond Bellas gives a friendly wave as he rides through main street during the Fort Ligonier Days parade held on Saturday morning in Ligonier, PA.
Ligonier Mayor, Ormond Bellas gives a friendly wave as he rides through main street during the Fort Ligonier Days parade held on Saturday morning in Ligonier, PA.
(Left to Right) Max, 9, and Luke Kozorosky, 10, of Maryland, Ian, 9, and Mark Laver of Hopewell, sit atop the walls of Fort Ligonier during the annual Fort Ligonier Days festival on Saturday, October 15, 2005. The Kozorosky brothers were in Ligonier visiting family.
(Left to Right) Max, 9, and Luke Kozorosky, 10, of Maryland, Ian, 9, and Mark Laver of Hopewell, sit atop the walls of Fort Ligonier during the annual Fort Ligonier Days festival on Saturday, October 15, 2005. The Kozorosky brothers were in Ligonier visiting family.
Jim Powers of Cincinnati, OH, was one of the many re-enactors to participate in this years Fort Ligonier Days festivities. Powers is dressed in the 'small clothes', of a Pennsylvania Provincial.
Jim Powers of Cincinnati, OH, was one of the many re-enactors to participate in this years Fort Ligonier Days festivities. Powers is dressed in the 'small clothes', of a Pennsylvania Provincial.
Kids gathered in the front row brace themselves for the boom during the artillery demonstration at Fort Ligonier during Fort Ligonier Days on October 12, 2013 in Ligonier.
Eric Schmadel | Tribune-Review
Kids gathered in the front row brace themselves for the boom during the artillery demonstration at Fort Ligonier during Fort Ligonier Days on October 12, 2013 in Ligonier.
A cannon is fired during an artillery demonstration at the 57th Fort Ligonier Days on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2016.
Steph Chambers | Tribune-Review
A cannon is fired during an artillery demonstration at the 57th Fort Ligonier Days on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2016.
Glenn Cramer of Ligonier Twp. hangs a flag in front of the Waterford Volunteer Fire Department's food concession on the Diamond for Fort Ligonier Days on Friday.
Sean Stipp | Tribune-Review
Glenn Cramer of Ligonier Twp. hangs a flag in front of the Waterford Volunteer Fire Department's food concession on the Diamond for Fort Ligonier Days on Friday.
Syria clown Clark-EE-Poo, also known as Clark Kemmerer of Penn Hills, briefly joins the Greensburg Volunteer Fire Department Marching Unit at the start of the Fort Ligonier Days parade on October 12, 2013 in Ligonier.
Eric Schmadel | Tribune-Review
Syria clown Clark-EE-Poo, also known as Clark Kemmerer of Penn Hills, briefly joins the Greensburg Volunteer Fire Department Marching Unit at the start of the Fort Ligonier Days parade on October 12, 2013 in Ligonier.
French and Indian War reenactors prepare for the October 12, 1758 attack by French and Indian's forces on the British Fort Ligonier as part of Fort Ligonier Days on October 12, 2002 in Ligonier, Pennsylvania.
Tribune-Review
French and Indian War reenactors prepare for the October 12, 1758 attack by French and Indian's forces on the British Fort Ligonier as part of Fort Ligonier Days on October 12, 2002 in Ligonier, Pennsylvania.
Re-enactors from all over gathered to participate in the Fort Ligonier Days festivities. Here, an unidentified re-enactor stands within the fort's walls.
Re-enactors from all over gathered to participate in the Fort Ligonier Days festivities. Here, an unidentified re-enactor stands within the fort's walls.
The Syria Highlanders Pipe Band from the Syria Temple of Pittsburgh march down Main Street in Ligonier during the Fort Ligonier Days Parade 2001.
Tribune-Review
The Syria Highlanders Pipe Band from the Syria Temple of Pittsburgh march down Main Street in Ligonier during the Fort Ligonier Days Parade 2001.
British reenactors change guard during Fort Ligonier Days on October 13, 2013 in Ligonier.
Eric Schmadel | Tribune-Review
British reenactors change guard during Fort Ligonier Days on October 13, 2013 in Ligonier.
Evan Palmieri, 6, Gianni Palmieri, 5, and Alex Palmieri, 8, all from Pittsburgh shoulder their toy rifles at the craft booth section at Fort Ligonier Days on October 13, 2013 in Lignonier.
Eric Schmadel | Tribune-Review
Evan Palmieri, 6, Gianni Palmieri, 5, and Alex Palmieri, 8, all from Pittsburgh shoulder their toy rifles at the craft booth section at Fort Ligonier Days on October 13, 2013 in Lignonier.
Donna Shearer and Bill Baronie, both of Latrobe, dance to live music by Silver Sky during Fort Ligonier Days on October 8, 2010. Fort Ligonier Days, a three-day festival that commemorates the Battle of Fort Ligonier, a key engagement of the French and Indian War, fought on Oct. 12, 1758, the year the town of Ligonier was founded. On the grounds of the fort will be a living history encampment showing frontier life, military tactics, drills, cannon firing, ceremonies, Highlanders, redcoats, French troops, frontier men and women, Indians and music from 1758. Music and other activities on the Diamond. (Sean Stipp | Tribune-Review) SLUG: FortLig 09 Photo / LINES ONLY
Donna Shearer and Bill Baronie, both of Latrobe, dance to live music by Silver Sky during Fort Ligonier Days on October 8, 2010. Fort Ligonier Days, a three-day festival that commemorates the Battle of Fort Ligonier, a key engagement of the French and Indian War, fought on Oct. 12, 1758, the year the town of Ligonier was founded. On the grounds of the fort will be a living history encampment showing frontier life, military tactics, drills, cannon firing, ceremonies, Highlanders, redcoats, French troops, frontier men and women, Indians and music from 1758. Music and other activities on the Diamond. (Sean Stipp | Tribune-Review) SLUG: FortLig 09 Photo / LINES ONLY
Members of the Greensburg-Salem High School marching band perform in the parade during the Fort Ligonier Days in downtown Ligonier on October 9, 2010.
Jared Wickerham
Members of the Greensburg-Salem High School marching band perform in the parade during the Fort Ligonier Days in downtown Ligonier on October 9, 2010.
2013 Miss Ligonier Rachel Allison  puts her hand over her heart during the National Anthem at the official opening ceremony for Fort Ligonier Days on Friday.
Sean Stipp | Tribune-Review
2013 Miss Ligonier Rachel Allison  puts her hand over her heart during the National Anthem at the official opening ceremony for Fort Ligonier Days on Friday.
Chris Washlaski
Tribune-Review
Chris Washlaski
George Washington, portrayed by Dean Malissa, the official interpreter of our Nation’s first President at Mount Vernon, stands in front of Fort Ligonier during Fort Ligonier Days as visitors had the opportunity to meet Malissa. Fort Ligonier Days commemorates the Battle of Fort Ligonier.
Sean Stipp | Tribune-Review
George Washington, portrayed by Dean Malissa, the official interpreter of our Nation’s first President at Mount Vernon, stands in front of Fort Ligonier during Fort Ligonier Days as visitors had the opportunity to meet Malissa. Fort Ligonier Days commemorates the Battle of Fort Ligonier.
Reenactor Jason Cherry of Butler looks over a map of the area inside the museum at Fort Ligonier during Fort Ligonier Days on October 13, 2013 in Ligonier.
Eric Schmadel | Tribune-Review
Reenactor Jason Cherry of Butler looks over a map of the area inside the museum at Fort Ligonier during Fort Ligonier Days on October 13, 2013 in Ligonier.
William Letourneau of the greater Detroit area, reenacting a Massachusetts provincial battalion member, takes a nap during the 57th Fort Ligonier Days on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2016.
Steph Chambers | Tribune-Review
William Letourneau of the greater Detroit area, reenacting a Massachusetts provincial battalion member, takes a nap during the 57th Fort Ligonier Days on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2016.
Penny Cherry, 2, of Butler climbs a knoll behind one of the British encampments inside the fort at Fort Ligonier Days on October 13, 2013 in Lignonier.
Eric Schmadel | Tribune-Review
Penny Cherry, 2, of Butler climbs a knoll behind one of the British encampments inside the fort at Fort Ligonier Days on October 13, 2013 in Lignonier.
Cam Lacko, of Monongahela, and her grandson Mitchell, 4, of Elizabeth, watch as cannons are fired inside Fort Ligonier during the annual Fort Ligonier Days festival in Ligonier on October 13, 2007.
Tribune-Review
Cam Lacko, of Monongahela, and her grandson Mitchell, 4, of Elizabeth, watch as cannons are fired inside Fort Ligonier during the annual Fort Ligonier Days festival in Ligonier on October 13, 2007.
John Mikesell, 5, of McDonald, and his sister Mataya, 8, wait for a re-enactment battle to begin inside Fort Ligonier during the annual Fort Ligonier Days festival in Ligonier on October 13, 2007.
Tribune-Review
John Mikesell, 5, of McDonald, and his sister Mataya, 8, wait for a re-enactment battle to begin inside Fort Ligonier during the annual Fort Ligonier Days festival in Ligonier on October 13, 2007.
Anny Adams, 7, of Stahlstown, Pa., tosses a pile of colorful leaves into the air in the Ligonier Diamond while playing with friend Brandon Jeschonek, 13-months-old of Johnstown, Pa., on Friday afternoon October 13, 2006. Friday marked the first day of the weekend events for Fort Ligonier Days in Ligonier, Pa. Area Ligonier Valley students did not have school Friday, and Adam's older sister Abby Adams, 16, not pictured was one of the volunteers working in the booths.
Tribune-Review
Anny Adams, 7, of Stahlstown, Pa., tosses a pile of colorful leaves into the air in the Ligonier Diamond while playing with friend Brandon Jeschonek, 13-months-old of Johnstown, Pa., on Friday afternoon October 13, 2006. Friday marked the first day of the weekend events for Fort Ligonier Days in Ligonier, Pa. Area Ligonier Valley students did not have school Friday, and Adam's older sister Abby Adams, 16, not pictured was one of the volunteers working in the booths.
Adam Mumma of Hagerstown, Maryland portrays a Cherokee during Fort Ligonier Days on October 13, 2013 in Ligonier.
Eric Schmadel | Tribune-Review
Adam Mumma of Hagerstown, Maryland portrays a Cherokee during Fort Ligonier Days on October 13, 2013 in Ligonier.
Caleb Holt of Verona, reenacting a ranger of the Ohio company, leans in to kiss his girlfriend Crystal Stivason of Kittanning while playing with her baby Theda Stivason, 7 months, during the 57th Fort Ligonier Days on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2016.
Steph Chambers | Tribune-Review
Caleb Holt of Verona, reenacting a ranger of the Ohio company, leans in to kiss his girlfriend Crystal Stivason of Kittanning while playing with her baby Theda Stivason, 7 months, during the 57th Fort Ligonier Days on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2016.
Festival goers are framed through a photo cutout as they line the lawn area of the diamond while listening to music on the opening day of Fort Ligonier Days on Friday, Oct. 10, 2014, in Ligonier.
Barry Reeger | Trib Total Media
Festival goers are framed through a photo cutout as they line the lawn area of the diamond while listening to music on the opening day of Fort Ligonier Days on Friday, Oct. 10, 2014, in Ligonier.
A spectator watches as the parade passes along Main Street in Ligonier on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2014 during the Fort Ligonier Days parade.
Evan Sanders | Trib Total Media
A spectator watches as the parade passes along Main Street in Ligonier on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2014 during the Fort Ligonier Days parade.
BFH Fort23 2 (Left to Right) Max, 9, and Luke Kozorosky, 10, of Maryland, Ian, 9, and Mark Laver of Hopewell, sit atop the walls of Fort Ligonier during the annual Fort Ligonier Days festival on Saturday, October 15, 2005. The Kozorosky brothers were in Ligonier visiting family.
BFH Fort23 2 (Left to Right) Max, 9, and Luke Kozorosky, 10, of Maryland, Ian, 9, and Mark Laver of Hopewell, sit atop the walls of Fort Ligonier during the annual Fort Ligonier Days festival on Saturday, October 15, 2005. The Kozorosky brothers were in Ligonier visiting family.

Updated 4 hours ago

Images from across the region by Tribune-Review photographers.

Related Content
Fort Ligonier Days: Eat, march, dance, sing and run all weekend long
There's surely much to see and do at this weekend's 58th annual Fort Ligonier Days. Here are "Top Five" are on your "don't miss" list Oct. ...
Get a sneak peek of new Fort Ligonier museum exhibits
Visitors to Fort Ligonier Days Oct. 13 to 15 can get a sneak preview of new exhibits being installed at Fort Ligonier. Erica Nuckles, museum ...
Reasons to attend Fort Ligonier Days
Fall festivals are like opinions. Everyone has one, right? Well, not like this one. Fort Ligonier Days, running Oct. 13-15, is different. How so? Let ...
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.