Photography

Today in History: October 25

The Associated Press | Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2017, 6:39 a.m.
Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., center, and Rev. Ralph Abernathy, third from left, share a laugh outside court in Atlanta, Ga., Oct. 25, 1960. Others are unidentified. Andrew Young is seen at center, facing right. (AP Photo)
Two-year old James Dean Strachman appears to ride a 500-lb.
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Animator Walt Disney and his wife Lillian arrive aboard the liner SS Constitution in New York City, Oct. 25, 1957. (AP Photo/Anthony Camerano)
Yorkshire 'Hunger Marchers' are now a part of the huge contingent in London where London police have been continually at odds with them to prevent rioting, as they passed through Welwyn, Hertfordshire on Oct. 25, 1932. They are protesting principally against the present so-called means test. (AP Photo)
Ibrahim Rugova
Associated Press
American actor Marlon Brando arrives at Rome's Fiumicino Airport from New York, Oct. 25, 1966. He is here for a leading role in a new film 'Riflessi in un Occhio d'Oro,' ('Reflections in a Golden Eye') co-starring with Elizabeth Taylor and directed by John Huston. (AP Photo)
Microsoft chairman Bill Gates stands in Times Square to promote the new Windows XP operating system Thursday, Oct. 25, 2001, in New York. Gates touted the software as the harbinger of a new era in more Internet-centric computing. 'Today it really is actually the end of the MS-DOS era,' Gates said. Electronic Displays on the ABC studios, left, and the Nasdaq market site display the new Windows operating system. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)
Richard Nixon, with wife and Mr. and Mrs. Henry Cabot Lodge, Jr. during rally at Cincinnati, Ohio, Oct. 25, 1960. (AP Photo)
Texas billionaire and independent Presidential candidate Ross Perot poses on his way to his plane bound for rallies in New Jersey and Pennsylvania on Sunday
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Evander Holyfield
ASSOCIATED PRESS
American MP’s from the 24th Division and Japanese police have a hard time keeping the people back from trying to get as close as possible to the emperor in Nagoya, Japan on Oct. 25, 1946. (AP Photo/Charles Gorry)
U.S. President George H. Bush rests an arm on the podium
In schools purged of Nazi textbooks and Nazi teachers, German children are starting the slow process of democratic education under the eyes of the Allies, in Germany, on Oct. 25, 1945. During the lesson the teacher asks a question, many hands go up ready for an answer, but the master ignoring the bright lads, points to one lad who isn’t too sure. (AP Photo)
Governor Albert C. Ritchie
Geraldine Ferraro
ASSOCIATED PRESS
This new camera tower makes its debut in Hollywood with the filming of 'The Silver Chalice' in which it is used to follow the action on down shots for the some of the scenes in the picture, shown Oct. 25, 1954. Though it weighs six tons, the tower is very mobile and can be pulled behind a truck to various locations. (AP Photo)
**FILE** In this Oct. 25
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Away from the rough-and-tumble life of a Western TV star, actor Clint Eastwood finds his much-desired rest and quiet in his spacious Hollywood Hills home overlooking the San Fernando Valley, Oct. 25, 1965. He enjoys time in the den, comfortably attired, Clint studies a new camera he has just bought. (AP Photo/David Smith)
President Craveiro Lopes (foreground
ASSOCIATED PRESS
War heroes and factory workers were among those who took part in the rally in Trafalgar Square, when the opening of a second front was again demanded. Thousands crowded into the square to hear the speakers, who included Fred Cotton, 24 year old ex-soldier who lost both legs at Dunkirk and is now working 10 hours a day in a munition factory. A view of a section of the huge crowd with the Russian flag flying in the foreground on Oct. 25, 1942. (AP Photo)
Francis J. Hunter, foreman at the General Post Office in New York, is shown as he puts the first batch of mail in the new pneumatic tube couriers, Oct. 25, 1932. The high speed couriers travel up and down the city at a mile a minute, carrying a total of 6,000,000 letters daily. (AP Photo)
Prince Carl of Sweden and his wife Princess Ingeborg, in their apartment in the Royal Palace, Stockholm, Oct. 25, 1927. (AP Photo)
U.S. paratroopers leave their planes in a mass drop behind enemy lines in the Sunchon area of North Korea on Oct. 25, 1950 during an operation designed to block the escape route of the retreating Chinese and to attempt to rescue American prisoners. Members of an advance party (foreground) watch the landing. (AP Photo/Max Desfor
The body of ?Dutch? Schultz, slain beer-baron racketeer, is shown as it was carried from the City Hospital in Newark, New Jersey on Oct. 25, 1935, following an autopsy, to be taken to a New York Funeral Parlor for services and burial later. (AP Photo/JR)
John Steinbeck, internationally recognized novelist since 'The Grapes of Wrath' stirred a nation's conscience in 1939, talks to newsmen in the office of his publisher in New York, Oct. 25, 1962 after the announcement he had been awarded the 1962 Nobel Prize for literature. (AP Photo/Anthony Camerano)
A parachutist identified as Michael Sergio is taken into custody after parachuting onto the field at Shea Stadium during first inning action of the sixth game of the World Series
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Mother Teresa talks with and blesses the orphans at her Sishu Bhavan (Children's Home) in Calcutta, Oct. 25, 1979. The children were taken from the streets of Calcutta. (AP Photo)
Johnny Revolta
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Italian opera singer, Enrico Caruso, visits the grave of Buffalo Bill, situated on Lookout Mountain, in Denver, Colo., Oct. 25, 1920. Caruso was in Denver as part of his concert tour. (AP Photo)
Three New Jersey routes converge at the Ft. Lee Plaza roadway where people are gathered for dedication ceremonies of the George Washington Bridge on Oct. 24
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Mick Jagger, lead singer of the British rock band 'The Rolling Stones', is pictured playing his guitar in his dressing room in London between shooting scenes for the film 'Performance' on October 25, 1968. (AP Photo)
Roy Rogers, featured performer of the rodeo, performs a stunt with his horse, Trigger in New York on Oct. 25, 1944. (AP Photo/John Rooney)
Five tons of supplies for an isolated U.S. Air Force radio station in Korea drift toward the target after being dropped by a C-119 Flying Boxcar of the 315th Air Division (Combat Cargo) on Oct. 25, 1952. Although low-hanging clouds and fog covered much of the area, all supplies including drums of gasoline and fresh water were dropped in an area where they could be recovered. None were damaged in landing on Rocky Mountains. (AP Photo)
The snake charmer is still to be seen in Colombo, Ceylon's town on the edge of the jungle, on Oct. 25, 1936. He is playing his strange pipe to which the reptile is listening, and the basket in which the snake is carried “between performances”, can be seen to the left.. (AP Photo)
Updated 56 minutes ago

Images from across the region, nation and world.

