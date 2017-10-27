Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Photography

World Series: Dodgers vs. Astros

The Associated Press | Friday, Oct. 27, 2017, 4:27 p.m.
Los Angeles Dodgers' Logan Forsythe, left, scores past Houston Astros catcher Brian McCann on a hit by Enrique Hernandez during the 10th inning of Game 2 of baseball's World Series Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2017, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Los Angeles Dodgers' Logan Forsythe, left, scores past Houston Astros catcher Brian McCann on a hit by Enrique Hernandez during the 10th inning of Game 2 of baseball's World Series Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2017, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Houston Astros' Cameron Maybin, left, steals second past Los Angeles Dodgers Austin Barnes during the 11th inning of Game 2 of baseball's World Series Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2017, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Houston Astros' Cameron Maybin, left, steals second past Los Angeles Dodgers Austin Barnes during the 11th inning of Game 2 of baseball's World Series Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2017, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Los Angeles Dodgers center fielder Chris Taylor can't get a glove on a RBI-single by Houston Astros' Alex Bregman during the third inning of Game 2 of baseball's World Series Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2017, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Los Angeles Dodgers center fielder Chris Taylor can't get a glove on a RBI-single by Houston Astros' Alex Bregman during the third inning of Game 2 of baseball's World Series Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2017, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Houston Astros left fielder Marwin Gonzalez, from left, Carlos Correa and George Springer celebrate their win against the Los Angeles Dodgers during Game 2 of baseball's World Series Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2017, in Los Angeles. The Astros won 7-6 to tie the series at 1-1. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Houston Astros left fielder Marwin Gonzalez, from left, Carlos Correa and George Springer celebrate their win against the Los Angeles Dodgers during Game 2 of baseball's World Series Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2017, in Los Angeles. The Astros won 7-6 to tie the series at 1-1. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Fans cheer as Los Angeles Dodgers' Enrique Hernandez catches a long fly ball hit by Houston Astros' Josh Reddick during the eighth inning of Game 1 of baseball's World Series Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2017, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
Fans cheer as Los Angeles Dodgers' Enrique Hernandez catches a long fly ball hit by Houston Astros' Josh Reddick during the eighth inning of Game 1 of baseball's World Series Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2017, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
Houston Astros' Alex Bregman reacts after hitting a home run during the fourth inning of Game 1 of baseball's World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2017, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
Houston Astros' Alex Bregman reacts after hitting a home run during the fourth inning of Game 1 of baseball's World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2017, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
Los Angeles Dodgers' Charlie Culberson celebrates after a home run against the Houston Astros during the 11th inning of Game 2 of baseball's World Series Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2017, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Los Angeles Dodgers' Charlie Culberson celebrates after a home run against the Houston Astros during the 11th inning of Game 2 of baseball's World Series Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2017, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Los Angeles Dodgers' Corey Seager celebrates after a two-run home run against the Houston Astros during the sixth inning of Game 2 of baseball's World Series Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2017, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Los Angeles Dodgers' Corey Seager celebrates after a two-run home run against the Houston Astros during the sixth inning of Game 2 of baseball's World Series Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2017, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Actor Rob Lowe runs with a flag before Game 1 of baseball's World Series between the Houston Astros and the Los Angeles Dodgers Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2017, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
Actor Rob Lowe runs with a flag before Game 1 of baseball's World Series between the Houston Astros and the Los Angeles Dodgers Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2017, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
Los Angeles Dodgers center fielder Chris Taylor watches as fans try to catch a home run ball hit by Houston Astros' Marwin Gonzalez during the ninth inning of Game 2 of baseball's World Series Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2017, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Los Angeles Dodgers center fielder Chris Taylor watches as fans try to catch a home run ball hit by Houston Astros' Marwin Gonzalez during the ninth inning of Game 2 of baseball's World Series Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2017, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Houston Astros' Alex Bregman watches his home during the fourth inning of Game 1 of baseball's World Series against the Houston Astros Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2017, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Houston Astros' Alex Bregman watches his home during the fourth inning of Game 1 of baseball's World Series against the Houston Astros Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2017, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Los Angeles Dodgers relief pitcher Brandon Morrow throws against the Houston Astros during the eighth inning of Game 1 of baseball's World Series Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2017, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Los Angeles Dodgers relief pitcher Brandon Morrow throws against the Houston Astros during the eighth inning of Game 1 of baseball's World Series Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2017, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Dodgers Stadium is seen during the fourth inning of Game 2 of baseball's World Series between the Houston Astros and the Los Angeles Dodgers Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2017, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Tim Donnelly)
Dodgers Stadium is seen during the fourth inning of Game 2 of baseball's World Series between the Houston Astros and the Los Angeles Dodgers Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2017, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Tim Donnelly)
Los Angeles Dodgers' Justin Turner watches his two-run home run against the Houston Astros during the sixth inning of Game 1 of baseball's World Series Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2017, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Los Angeles Dodgers' Justin Turner watches his two-run home run against the Houston Astros during the sixth inning of Game 1 of baseball's World Series Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2017, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Houston Astros' Alex Bregman reacts after hitting a home run during the fourth inning of Game 1 of baseball's World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2017, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Alex Gallardo)
Houston Astros' Alex Bregman reacts after hitting a home run during the fourth inning of Game 1 of baseball's World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2017, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Alex Gallardo)
Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw throws during the first inning of Game 1 of baseball's World Series against the Houston Astros Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2017, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Tim Bradbury, Pool)
Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw throws during the first inning of Game 1 of baseball's World Series against the Houston Astros Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2017, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Tim Bradbury, Pool)
Houston Astros' George Springer and Carlos Correa celebrate after Game 2 of baseball's World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2017, in Los Angeles. The Astros won 7-6 to tie the series at 1-1. (AP Photo/Alex Gallardo)
Houston Astros' George Springer and Carlos Correa celebrate after Game 2 of baseball's World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2017, in Los Angeles. The Astros won 7-6 to tie the series at 1-1. (AP Photo/Alex Gallardo)
Los Angeles Dodgers' Chris Taylor rounds the bases after a home run against the Houston Astros during the first inning of Game 1 of baseball's World Series Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2017, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Los Angeles Dodgers' Chris Taylor rounds the bases after a home run against the Houston Astros during the first inning of Game 1 of baseball's World Series Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2017, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Los Angeles Dodgers right fielder Yasiel Puig reacts after a double by Houston Astros' Alex Bregman during the eighth inning of Game 2 of baseball's World Series Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2017, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Los Angeles Dodgers right fielder Yasiel Puig reacts after a double by Houston Astros' Alex Bregman during the eighth inning of Game 2 of baseball's World Series Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2017, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Houston Astros' Carlos Beltran waits in the dugout during the sixth inning of Game 1 of baseball's World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2017, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
Houston Astros' Carlos Beltran waits in the dugout during the sixth inning of Game 1 of baseball's World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2017, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
Fans cheer before Game 1 of baseball's World Series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Houston Astros Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2017, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Fans cheer before Game 1 of baseball's World Series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Houston Astros Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2017, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Updated 1 hour ago

Images from across the region, nation and world.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.