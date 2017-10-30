Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Superhero window washers delight kids through the years at Children's Hospital

Tribune-Review | Monday, Oct. 30, 2017, 7:48 a.m.
Batman prepares to drop down the side of Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh of UPMC as he washes the windows on Thursday, April 21, 2016. Jim Zaremba from Allegheny Window Cleaning Inc. donned the Batman costume with three other superheroes to fight grime on the windows of the hospital in Lawrenceville.
James Knox | Tribune-Review
Jordan Kiser, 7, of Churchill marvels at window washers dressed as superheroes outside of Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh on Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2017.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
Michele Hetrick of Springdale holds her daughter, Alyssa, 4, as they watch her husband, a window washer dressed as Superman, wash windows outside of Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh of UPMC on Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2017.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
Window washers dressed as superheroes go to work on the exterior of Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh on Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2017.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
Window washers dressed as superheroes ride the elevator to the roof to work on the exterior of Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh on Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2017.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
Window washers dressed as superheroes go to work on the exterior of Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh on Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2017.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
Window washers dressed as superheroes go to work on the exterior of Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh of UPMC on Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2017.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
Window washers dressed as superheroes go to work on the exterior of Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh on Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2017.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
Corey Zapf, 22, of Glassport and daughter, Adalaya, 2, watch as window washers dressed as superheroes go to work on the exterior of Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh of UPMC on Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2017.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
Allegheny Window Cleaning Inc.'s Rick Bollinger, dressed as Spider-Man, steps off the ledge to clean windows at Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh UPMC, Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2016.
Andrew Russell | Tribune-Review
James Howe, 5, of Moon fist bumps with Allegheny Window Cleaning Inc.'s Steve Virag, dressed as Captain America along with Jim Zaremba dressed as Batman and Ed Hetrick dressed as Superman clean windows at Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh UPMC, Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2016. Also pictured is Howe's brother, Brendan Howe, 3, and mother, Jennifer Howe, 41.
Andrew Russell | Tribune-Review
Caleb Whitaker, 6, of Windber gives a high-five to window-washer Ed Hetrick dressed as Superman on Monday morning, Oct. 22, 2012, as Hetrick and a crew of costumed washers from Allegheny Window Cleaning Inc. descended upon Children's Hospital in Lawrenceville. James Knox | Tribune-Review
A group of kids react to Allegheny Window Cleaning Inc.'s Steve Virag, dressed as Captain America cleaning windows at Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh UPMC, Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2016.
Andrew Russell | Tribune-Review
Caleb Whitaker, 6, of Windber waves to window-washer Rick Boloinger dressed as Spider-Man on Monday morning, Oct. 22, 2012, as Boloinger and a crew of costumed washers from Allegheny Window Cleaning Inc. descended upon Children's Hospital in Lawrenceville. James Knox | Tribune-Review
Melissa Mohler, 37, of Latrobe tries to coax her son, Mason Carota, 4 to high-five Allegheny Window Cleaning Inc.'s Steve Virag, dressed as Captain America cleaning windows at Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh UPMC, Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2016.
Andrew Russell | Tribune-Review
Anthony Flatt, 3, of Natrona Heights reacts to Allegheny Window Cleaning Inc.'s Steve Virag, dressed as Captain America, cleaning windows at Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh UPMC, Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2016.
Andrew Russell | Tribune-Review
Spider-Man washes the windows Thursday April 21, 2016 at Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh of UPMC. Rick Bollinger from Allegheny Window Cleaning Inc. donned the costume with three other superheroes to fight grime on the windows of the hospital in Lawrenceville.
James Knox | Tribune-Review
Spider-Man Rick Bollinger from Allegheny Window Cleaning Inc. prepares to drop down the side of Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh of UPMC to wash the windows Thursday April 21, 2016. Bollinger and three other fellow window washers donned superhero costumes to fight grime on the windows of the hospital in Lawrenceville.
James Knox | Tribune-Review
Colin Huber, 2 of Imperial looks out the window as Batman and Spider-Man washe the windows Thursday April 21, 2016 at Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh of UPMC. Jim Zaremba from Allegheny Window Cleaning Inc. donned the Batman costume and Rick Bollinger was Spider-Man joined forces with Superman and Catain America, Ed Hetrick and Steve Virag respectively to fight grime on the windows of the hospital in Lawrenceville.
James Knox | Tribune-Review
Colin Huber, 2 of Imperial looks out the window as Batman washes the windows Thursday April 21, 2016 at Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh of UPMC. Jim Zaremba from Allegheny Window Cleaning Inc. donned the Batman costume with three other superheroes to fight grime on the windows of the hospital in Lawrenceville.
James Knox | Tribune-Review
Rick Bollinger, of Natrona Heights as Spiderman gets a wave from Drake Bowser, 5, Thursday as a crew of costume-clad washers from Allegheny Window Cleaning, Inc. clean the windows of the Lawrenceville hospital.
Andrew Russell | Tribune-Review
Kids in the ninth-floor waiting area including Caleb Whitaker, 6 of Windber (center) watch window-washer Jim Zaremba dressed as Batman on Monday morning, Oct. 22, 2012, as Zaremba and a crew of super-clad washers from Allegheny Window Cleaning Inc. descended upon Children's Hospital in Lawrenceville. James Knox | Pittsburgh Tribune-Review
Harish Rajaganapathy, 4 and Srinidhi Rajaganapathy, 8, of Upper saint Clair, look out Children's Hospital, Thursday for the crew of costume-clad washers from Allegheny Window Cleaning, Inc. who were on hand to rid the windows of the Lawrenceville hospital of grime.
Andrew Russell | Tribune-Review
Window washers from Allegheny Window Cleaning dressed as superheroes pose together before scaling the side of Children's Hospital in Lawrenceville on Wednesday April 17, 2013. The crew is from left, Ed Hetrick as Superman, Mark Errico as Captain America, Jim Zaremba as Batman and Rick Bollinger as Spiderman.
James Knox | Pittsburgh Tribune-Review
