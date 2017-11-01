Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Photography

Week in Sports (Oct. 23 - Oct. 29)

Tribune-Review | Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2017, 6:57 a.m.
Steelers receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster catches a touchdown pass in front of the Lions' Quandre Diggs during the third quarter Sunday, Oct. 29, 2017, at Ford Field in Detroit.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Canon-McMillan's Owen Maher (7) hits the turf after a foul against Norwin in the first half on Saturday Oct. 21, 2017 at Norwin.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Steelers long snapper Kameron Canaday works out in a spotlight before a game against the Lions Sunday, Oct. 29, 2017, at Ford Field in Detroit.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Seton LaSalle players react after Springdale's Matt Taliani scored the winning goal in a shootout during their WPIAL Class A semifinal Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017, at North Allegheny High School.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Charleroi's Bella Skobel takes a header to the face next to Burrell's Megan Malits during their WPIAL first round playoff game Monday, Oct. 23, 2017, at Plum High School.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Springdale quarterback Josh Jones eludes Greensburg Central Catholic's Bruce Leonard during their game Friday, Oct. 27, 2017, in Springdale.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Steelers receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster wears his bicycle shoes on the field during warm-ups before a game against the Lions Sunday, Oct. 29, 2017, at Ford Field in Detroit.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
South Fayette's Sam Snodgrass celebrates as he crosses the finish line to win the WPIAL boys Class AA championship race Thursday, Oct. 26, 2017, at Cooper's Lake Campground.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Springdale's Matt Taliani (12) celebrates with goalkeeper Mike Zolnierczyk after scoring the winning goal in a shootout against Seton LaSalle during their WPIAL Class A semifinal Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017, at North Allegheny High School.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
The Penguins' Zach Trotman checks the Jets' Toby Enstrom in the second period Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2017 at PPG Arena.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Penguins goaltender Matt Murray makes a blocker save on the Oilers' Mark Letestu in the second period Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2017 at PPG Arena.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
A young Penguins fan watches the Jets game in the third period Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2017 at PPG Arena.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Virginia corner back Bryce Hall defends on a pass intended for Pitt receiver Jester Weah Saturday Oct. 28, 2017 at Heinz Field.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Images from across the region by Tribune-Review photographers.

