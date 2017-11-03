Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Photography

Catalonia's independence from Spain

The Associated Press | Friday, Nov. 3, 2017, 4:42 p.m.
A nationalist activist waves a Spanish flag in front of a giant Catalan flag during a mass rally against Catalonia's declaration of independence, in Barcelona, Spain, Sunday, Oct. 29, 2017. Thousands of opponents of independence for Catalonia are holding the rally on one of the city's main avenues after one of the country's most tumultuous days in decades. (AP Photo/Gonzalo Arroyo)
A nationalist activist waves a Spanish flag in front of a giant Catalan flag during a mass rally against Catalonia's declaration of independence, in Barcelona, Spain, Sunday, Oct. 29, 2017. Thousands of opponents of independence for Catalonia are holding the rally on one of the city's main avenues after one of the country's most tumultuous days in decades. (AP Photo/Gonzalo Arroyo)
Pro-independence supporter takes part in a rally in Barcelona, Spain, Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2017. Catalan President Carles Puigdemont said Tuesday during his speech in the parliament that the region remained committed to independence but said it should follow dialogue with the government in Madrid. (AP Photo/Felipe Dana)
Pro-independence supporter takes part in a rally in Barcelona, Spain, Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2017. Catalan President Carles Puigdemont said Tuesday during his speech in the parliament that the region remained committed to independence but said it should follow dialogue with the government in Madrid. (AP Photo/Felipe Dana)
Nationalist activists march during a mass rally against Catalonia's declaration of independence, in Barcelona, Spain, Sunday, Oct. 29, 2017. Thousands of opponents of independence for Catalonia held the rally on one of the city's main avenues after one of the country's most tumultuous days in decades. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)
Nationalist activists march during a mass rally against Catalonia's declaration of independence, in Barcelona, Spain, Sunday, Oct. 29, 2017. Thousands of opponents of independence for Catalonia held the rally on one of the city's main avenues after one of the country's most tumultuous days in decades. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)
People wave independence flags just after the speech of Catalan regional president Carles Puigdemont in Barcelona, Spain, Thursday, Oct. 26, 2017. Puigdemont said Thursday he considered calling a snap election, but was choosing not to because he didn't receive enough guarantees that the government's 'abusive' moves to take control of Catalonia would be suspended. (AP Photo/Santi Palacios)
People wave independence flags just after the speech of Catalan regional president Carles Puigdemont in Barcelona, Spain, Thursday, Oct. 26, 2017. Puigdemont said Thursday he considered calling a snap election, but was choosing not to because he didn't receive enough guarantees that the government's 'abusive' moves to take control of Catalonia would be suspended. (AP Photo/Santi Palacios)
A man wearing clothes decorated with independence flags reads a newspaper outside the Catalan parliament, in Barcelona, Spain, Thursday, Oct. 26, 2017. Puigdemont said Thursday he considered calling a snap election, but was choosing not to because he didn't receive enough guarantees that the government's 'abusive' moves to take control of Catalonia would be suspended. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)
A man wearing clothes decorated with independence flags reads a newspaper outside the Catalan parliament, in Barcelona, Spain, Thursday, Oct. 26, 2017. Puigdemont said Thursday he considered calling a snap election, but was choosing not to because he didn't receive enough guarantees that the government's 'abusive' moves to take control of Catalonia would be suspended. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)
Independence supporters march during a demonstration downtown Barcelona, Spain, Monday, Oct. 2, 2017. Catalan leaders accused Spanish police of brutality and repression while the Spanish government praised the security forces for behaving firmly and proportionately. Videos and photographs of the police actions were on the front page of news media outlets around the world. (AP Photo/Felipe Dana)
Independence supporters march during a demonstration downtown Barcelona, Spain, Monday, Oct. 2, 2017. Catalan leaders accused Spanish police of brutality and repression while the Spanish government praised the security forces for behaving firmly and proportionately. Videos and photographs of the police actions were on the front page of news media outlets around the world. (AP Photo/Felipe Dana)
Revelers hold fireworks as they take part in a 'Correfoc', or 'run with fire', party in Cornella Llobregat, outskirts Barcelona, Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017. Correfocs originate from a form of medieval street theater that represents the fight of good against evil through parades using fireworks and effigies of the devil. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)
Revelers hold fireworks as they take part in a 'Correfoc', or 'run with fire', party in Cornella Llobregat, outskirts Barcelona, Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017. Correfocs originate from a form of medieval street theater that represents the fight of good against evil through parades using fireworks and effigies of the devil. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)
A Catalan police officer stands guard at the entrance of the Palau Generalitat in Barcelona, Spain, Monday Oct. 30, 2017. Catalonia's civil servants face their first full work week since Spain's central government overturned an independence declaration by firing the region's elected leaders. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)
A Catalan police officer stands guard at the entrance of the Palau Generalitat in Barcelona, Spain, Monday Oct. 30, 2017. Catalonia's civil servants face their first full work week since Spain's central government overturned an independence declaration by firing the region's elected leaders. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)
A portrait of ousted regional leader Carles Puigdemont is seen inside the Palau Generalitat in Barcelona, Spain, Monday Oct. 30, 2017. Catalonia's civil servants face their first full work week since Spain's central government overturned an independence declaration by firing the region's elected leaders. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)
A portrait of ousted regional leader Carles Puigdemont is seen inside the Palau Generalitat in Barcelona, Spain, Monday Oct. 30, 2017. Catalonia's civil servants face their first full work week since Spain's central government overturned an independence declaration by firing the region's elected leaders. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)
A demonstrator stands during a protest called by pro-independence groups outside of the Palau Generalitat in Barcelona, Spain, Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2017. Catalonia's vice president says Spanish authorities are giving separatists in the prosperous northeastern region 'no other option' but to push ahead with proclaiming a new republic. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)
A demonstrator stands during a protest called by pro-independence groups outside of the Palau Generalitat in Barcelona, Spain, Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2017. Catalonia's vice president says Spanish authorities are giving separatists in the prosperous northeastern region 'no other option' but to push ahead with proclaiming a new republic. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)
People wait to withdraw money from ATMs at a brach of CaixaBank, in Barcelona, Spain, Friday, Oct. 20, 2017. Bank customers in Catalonia are withdrawing money from financial institutions as CaixaBank and Banco Sabadell, that have moved their official headquarters to other locations in Spain amid a political crisis over the region's independence bid. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)
People wait to withdraw money from ATMs at a brach of CaixaBank, in Barcelona, Spain, Friday, Oct. 20, 2017. Bank customers in Catalonia are withdrawing money from financial institutions as CaixaBank and Banco Sabadell, that have moved their official headquarters to other locations in Spain amid a political crisis over the region's independence bid. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)
Pro-independence supporters during a rally as they watch Catalan President Carles Puigdemont speaking in parliament, on a giant screen in Barcelona, Spain, Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2017. Puigdemont said the region remained committed to independence but said it should follow dialogue with the government in Madrid. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)
Pro-independence supporters during a rally as they watch Catalan President Carles Puigdemont speaking in parliament, on a giant screen in Barcelona, Spain, Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2017. Puigdemont said the region remained committed to independence but said it should follow dialogue with the government in Madrid. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)
Nationalist activists protest with a giant Catalan flag during a mass rally against Catalonia's declaration of independence, in Barcelona, Spain, Sunday, Oct. 29, 2017. Thousands of opponents of independence for Catalonia held the rally on one of the city's main avenues after one of the country's most tumultuous days in decades.(AP Photo/Santi Palacios)
Nationalist activists protest with a giant Catalan flag during a mass rally against Catalonia's declaration of independence, in Barcelona, Spain, Sunday, Oct. 29, 2017. Thousands of opponents of independence for Catalonia held the rally on one of the city's main avenues after one of the country's most tumultuous days in decades.(AP Photo/Santi Palacios)
A Catalan flag is seen reflected on drops of water from rain in Barcelona, Spain, Thursday, Oct. 19, 2017. Spain's government on Thursday immediately rejected a threat by Catalonia's leader to declare independence unless talks are held, calling a special Cabinet session for the weekend to activate measures to take control of the region's semi-autonomous powers. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)
A Catalan flag is seen reflected on drops of water from rain in Barcelona, Spain, Thursday, Oct. 19, 2017. Spain's government on Thursday immediately rejected a threat by Catalonia's leader to declare independence unless talks are held, calling a special Cabinet session for the weekend to activate measures to take control of the region's semi-autonomous powers. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)
People pass in front of graffiti reading 'Freedom for Catalonia' in Barcelona, Spain, Monday, Oct. 23, 2017. Catalonia's regional parliament will hold a debate this week on Spain's plan to take direct control of the northeastern region — a session many fear could become a cover for a vote on declaring independence. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)
People pass in front of graffiti reading 'Freedom for Catalonia' in Barcelona, Spain, Monday, Oct. 23, 2017. Catalonia's regional parliament will hold a debate this week on Spain's plan to take direct control of the northeastern region — a session many fear could become a cover for a vote on declaring independence. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)
A woman holds up sign reading in Spanish and Catalan language, ''We Talk'', as she takes part in a rally calling to find a solution for the crisis with Catalonia's secession at Plaza España square, in the Basque city of Vitoria, northern Spain, Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017. Catalonia's government planned a referendum for secession last October 1, but Spain's government called the vote illegal, since it violates the constitution, and the country's Constitutional Court ordered it suspended. (AP Photo/Alvaro Barrientos)
A woman holds up sign reading in Spanish and Catalan language, ''We Talk'', as she takes part in a rally calling to find a solution for the crisis with Catalonia's secession at Plaza España square, in the Basque city of Vitoria, northern Spain, Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017. Catalonia's government planned a referendum for secession last October 1, but Spain's government called the vote illegal, since it violates the constitution, and the country's Constitutional Court ordered it suspended. (AP Photo/Alvaro Barrientos)

Updated 1 hour ago

Images from across the region, nation and world.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.