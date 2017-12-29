The Year in Pictures 2017

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

We said hello to a nearly full solar eclipse and goodbye to an old friend in Kennywood's Log Jammer.

We were in awe 13,000 feet in the air at the Westmoreland County Airshow and 20 feet underwater while watching pumpkin-carving in Slippery Rock.

We mourned the deaths of New Kensington police Officer Brian Shaw and state Trooper Michael P. Stewart — as well as those lost to the opioid crisis — but celebrated a renewed committment to unifying a divided country.

The Penguins made us the City of Champions again — a fifth Stanley Cup title and a parade to remember through Downtown Pittsburgh — while we gnashed our teeth at yet another agonizing Steelers loss to those pesky Patriots in the AFC championship game.

From triumph to heartbreak, 2017 carried a wave of emotions for those of us in Western Pennsylvania.

Here are the best of the best photos, captured by Tribune-Review photographers who fanned across the region to bring you a Year in Pictures:

A YEAR IN DAILY LIFE

Super Moon

Heat rising off downtown Pittsburgh causes the moon to shimmer as it sets behind the spires of PPG Place early Monday morning, Nov. 14, 2016. The full moon, dubbed "super moon," was the brightest and fullest in seven decades. Photo by Andrew Russell | Tribune-Review

Final plunge

Sean Emmett, 13, takes his first, and last, ride down the Log Jammer at Kennywood Park, Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017. The attraction is being retired after 42 years of service. Photo by Jack Fordyce | Tribune-Review

On the fence

Children fetch a ball from over a fence on Pittsburgh's North Side on March 21, 2017. Photo by Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review

Lunar New Year

Phatsaya Jamjumrus, 28, of Squirrel Hill awaits the start of the Lunar New Year Parade up Murray Avenue in Squirrel Hill on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017. Photo by Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review

Golden Knights

A member of the U.S Army Golden Knights gives a hand signal before conducting a mass jump out of their plane 13,000 feet above the Shop 'n Save Westmoreland County Airshow at Arnold Palmer Regional Airport on Saturday, June 24, 2017. Photo by Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review

Benjamin Franklin

Sculptor James West of O'Hara poses for a portrait next to the full scale sculpture of Benjamin Franklin at his studio along the Allegheny River in Blawnox, Monday, July 3, 2017. Photo by Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review

Elk in the mist

Elk stand alert in the morning fog on the Duncan Farm in Clinton Township. Alternative Agriculture farmers Bill and Jean Duncan have been raising elk since 1996. Photo by Louis B. Ruediger | Tribune-Review

Robot surgery

Samantha Coccia, 6, of Greensburg, Gabby Coccia, 8, of Greensburg, and Adi Belanger, 9, of Mt. Pleasant react while watching the DaVinci surgical robot play the game Operation during a Big Brothers Big Sisters STEAM demonstration event at Excela Westmoreland Hospital in Greensburg on Wednesday, March. 15, 2017. Photo by Steph Chambers | Tribune-Review

One last spin

Jerry Weber, owner of Jerry's Records, holds up an old 45 at his store in Squirrel Hill on Wednesday, July 26, 2017. Weber retired on July 31 but sold Jerry's Records to employee Chris Grauzer so the store will stay open. Photo by Andrew Russell | Tribune-Review

Speedo Santa

Kerry Wade of Clarksville, W.Va., known as "Speedo Santa" takes a pre-plunge wake-up dip before the start of the annual Connellsville Polar Bear Plunge at Yough River Park in Connellsville on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017. Photo by Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review

Underwater Jack-O'-Lantern

A scuba diver carries his weighted pumpkin to the depths of Crusty's Quarry to create a carved jack-o'-lantern on Sunday, Oct 15, 2017. Photo by Louis B. Ruediger | Tribune -Review

Standing room only

A doe dines from a backyard bird feed along Summit Street in West Leechburg on Wednesday Jan. 11, 2017. Photo by Louis B. Ruediger | Tribune -Review

Kissing a clown

Rodeo clown Trent McFarland kisses his wife, Wendy McFarland, before the Fort Armstrong Rodeo in Ford City on Saturday, July 8, 2017. Photo by Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review

Rodeo

Rodeo participants gather outside the horse park before the start of the Fort Armstrong Rodeo in Ford City on Saturday, July 8, 2017. Photo by Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review

Tiny dancer

Dancers from Coraopolis-based West Point Ballet perform at Tull Family Theater during Light Up Night in Sewickley on Friday, Dec. 1, 2017. Photo by Kristina Serafini | Tribune-Review

In transition

After wrestling in the yard with his friend Sky Bignall, C.J. triumphantly sits atop her during a shared birthday party for C.J. and his younger brother, Nathan, at their Bell Acres home Friday, May 13, 2016. Carter James Heath said he's come a long way since first scribbling a note to a therapist saying he identified as being transgender. C.J., who was designated as female at birth, began hormone therapy in November 2015, and this June completed a gender-reassignment surgery for chest reconstruction. "I don't even look at myself as I'm trans," he said.

"I don't look at myself any differently (than other men)." Photo by Kristina Serafini | Tribune-Review

Sisters

Sister Claire Lynch (left) shares an umbrella with Sister Margarite Hoffman as they walk through the St. Sylvester Parish festival in Brentwood during a downpour Thursday, Aug. 24, 2017. Photo by Kristina Serafini | Tribune-Review

100th day of school

Jefferson Elementary first-grader Madden Stanek, dressed as a 100-year-old in celebration of the 100th day of school, works on schoolwork inside her classroom Friday, Feb. 3, 2017. Photo by Kristina Serafini | Tribune-Review

A YEAR IN NEWS

Eclipse

Solar prominences become visible as the eclipse reaches totality as seen from Clarksville, Tenn., on Monday, Aug. 21, 2017. Photo by Andrew Russell | Tribune-Review

Safety first

Dominik Peleseak, 10, and other fifth-graders at Carnegie Elementary look up at the sun through eclipse glasses during the solar eclipse Monday, Aug. 21, 2017. The Carlynton School District decided to cut the first day of school to a half-day for the safety of students, but the fifth grade was permitted to stay to take part in science teacher Scott Donnelly's LunaPalooza activities, which he had been planning since earlier this year. Photo by Kristina Serafini | Tribune Review

Flight 93

Visitors pay their respects at the wall of names during the luminaries ceremony for the 40 passengers and crew that were killed when they crashed their plane on Sept. 11, 2001, at the Flight 93 National Memorial in Stoney Creek Township on Sunday, Sept. 10, 2017. Photo by Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review

Fallen officer

Pennsylvania State Police pallbearers carry the casket outside Holy Family Church on Ligonier Street after the funeral service of Trooper Michael P. Stewart on Tuesday, July 18, 2017, in Latrobe. Photo by Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review

Deadly fire

A police officer comforts a man who is overcome with emotion at the scene of a deadly fire on Lincoln Way in White Oak on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017. Photo by Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review

Battling back

Leechburg Police Chief Mike Diebold embraces his wife, Danielle Reinke, during their wedding ceremony at the Leechburg Volunteer Fire House on July 12, 2017. Photo by Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review

Cosby trial

Bill Cosby walks into the Allegheny County Courthouse in Downtown Pittsburgh for the first day of jury selection on Monday, May 22, 2017. Photo by Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review

President of the U.S.A.

President Donald Trump arrives to speak at the Corvelli Centre in Youngstown on Tuesday, July 25, 2017. Photo by Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review

Sisters with voices

Alyssa Bischoff, 16, of McCandless raises her fist in Market Square during the Sisters March for Pittsburgh, a companion event for the Women's March on Washington on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017. An estimated 25,000 people participated in the march. Photo by Andrew Russell | Tribune-Review

Prison yard

An inmate walks around one of the recreation areas at SCI Pittsburgh on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017. Due to budget concerns, the state decided closed SCI Pittsburgh. Photo by Andrew Russell | Tribune-Review

Opioid death

Two workers from the Montgomery County coroner's office in Dayton, Ohio, carry out the body of woman who died from an overdose at a Dayton hotel on Thursday, April 13, 2017. Southeastern Ohio is on pace to have more than 2,000 overdose deaths in 2017, many of which can be attributed to new synthetic opiates like Carfentanil. Photo by Andrew Russell | Tribune-Review

Wall of flame

Firefighters work to extinguish a barn fire on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017, along Townsend Drive in Washington Township. Photo by Jack Fordyce | Tribune-Review

Slain officer

New Kensington Police Chief Jim Klein rests his head on a squad car on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017 at Rusiewicz funeral home in Lower Burrell following the death of Officer Brian Shaw. Photo by Jack Fordyce | Tribune-Review

Thin blue line

Police officers pay their respects as the hearse carrying slain police Officer Brian Shaw arrives at his funeral ceremony at Mount St. Peter Church in New Kensington on Wednesday, Nov. 22, 2017. Photo by Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review

A YEAR IN SPORTS

Back to back

Penguins center Sidney Crosby kisses the Stanley Cup as fans cheer from a parking garage along the Boulevard of the Allies during the Stanley Cup championship parade in Downtown Pittsburgh on Wednesday, June 14, 2017. Photo by Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review

Stanley Cup Champions

The Penguins' Chris Kunitz celebrates his winning goal with Sidney Crosby and Ian Cole during the second overtime in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Final against the Ottawa Senators on Thursday, May 25, 2017, at PPG Paints Arena. Photo by Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review

Checked

The Penguins' Kris Letang secures the puck against Buffalo Sabres forward Kyle Okposo in the second period Saturday, Dec. 2, 2017 at PPG Paints Arena. Photo by Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review

Overhead save

The Penguins' Ian Cole eyes the pucks after a Matt Murray save against the Nashville Predators in the first period Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017, at PPG Paints Arena. Photo by Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review

Whitehouse visit

President Donald Trump welcomes the Stanley Cup champion Penguins on Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2017, at the White House. Photo by Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review

Field of dreams

Pirates fan Bo Brooke, 10, watches Gregory Polanco in the dugout during a game against the Minnesota Twins on Wednesday, March 1, 2017, at Hammond Stadium in Fort Myers, Fla. Photo by Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review

Side

Pirates' Starling Marte slides home after colliding with the Cincinnati Reds' Tucker Barnhart to score a run in the bottom of the sixth inning on Wednesday, Aug. 02, 2017, at PNC Park. Photo by Christian Randolph | Tribune-Review

First pitch

Wiz Khalifa throws out the first pitch before the Pirates' game against the Baltimore Orioles on Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2017, at PNC Park. Photo by Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review

Celebration

The Robert Morris women's hockey team celebrates after beating Syracuse in the CHA final Saturday, March 4, 2017, at Harbor Center in Buffalo. Photo by Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review

Victory bath

Jeannette coach Roy Hall gets doused with water on the sideline near the end of the PIAA Class A state championship game against Homer-Center on Thursday, Dec. 7, 2017, at Hersheypark Stadium. Photo by Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review

Snow angles

Pine-Richland's Dawson Goltz (4) and Raymond Falcone make snow angels on the field after the Rams defeated St. Joseph's Prep, 41-21, in the PIAA Class 6A championship game Saturday, Dec. 9, 2017, at Hersheypark Stadium. Photo by Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review

Hoops

Pitt's Ryan Luther tips in the ball over Duquesne's Rydus Verhoeven in the first half Friday, Dec. 1, 2017, at PPG Paints Arena. Photo by Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review

Dive

Quaker Valley's Amber Huang competes in the girls 100 backstroke during the Class AA WPIAL swimming championship Friday, March 3, 2017, at Trees Pool in Oakland. Photo by Kristina Serafini | Tribune-Review

Shalieve

Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger leaves the field with Ryan Shazier's jersey on his shoulder after a 39-38 victory over the Baltimore Ravens to win the AFC North division title Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017, at Heinz Field. Photo by Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review

Using your head

Steelers receiver Antonio Brown uses his helmet to catch a touchdown pass next to the Tennessee Titans' Logan Ryan during the fourth quarter Thursday, Nov. 16, 2017, at Heinz Field. Photo by Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review

AFC lost

Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlilsberger reacts to a no-call on apparent interference against the New England Patriots during the AFC championship game at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass. Photo by Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review

Opening Day

The Pirates and Atlanta Braves stand at the baseline listening to the national anthem for the home opener at PNC Park on Friday, April 7, 2017. This photograph was taken using a Tilt-Shift lens. Photo by Andrew Russell | Tribune-Review

Stadium Series