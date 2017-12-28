Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Week in Pictures (Dec. 18 - Dec. 24)

Tribune-Review | Thursday, Dec. 28, 2017, 3:27 p.m.
Tachell Wilson(left), 11, of Tarentum, and Mackenzie Jones(right), 12, of Brackenridge, walk along the railroad tracks to Tachell's grandmother's house on Wednesday, December 20, 2017.
Michael Swensen | Tribune-Review
Texans receiver DeAndre Hopkins pulls in the only Texans points on the day in the fourth quarter against the Steelers Monday, Dec. 25, 2017 at NRG Stadium in Houston Tx.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Jesse Ingram, 10, and Jamie Oatman, 5, of Monongahela, chat with Santa as they choose nerf guns, during the annual Shop With a Cop event, at Walmart, in Mt. Pleasant, on Monday, Dec. 18, 2017. Children are given $150 to pick out their Christmas presents with the help of local law enforcement.
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
Newborns at Magee Womens Hospital of UPMC are shown wearing hats made to look like hand knitted gingerbread caps, Thursday, Dec. 21, 2017.
Andrew Russell | Tribune-Review
Pitt's Terrell Brown dunks over Towson's Alex Thomas and Mike Morsell in the first half Friday, Dec. 22, 2017 at Petersen Events Center.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Church parishioner Nazzi Zola places the figurine of Joseph while putting together the Nativity scene Friday, Dec. 22, 2017 at Blessed Sacred Cathedral on Main Street in Greensburg. As Catholic tradition goes the figurine of baby Jesus will be placed on Christmas during the service by Monsignor Raymond Riffle. The church will host a night mass on Christmas Eve.
Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review
The Penguins' Ryan Reaves fights the Blue Jackets' Lukas Sedlak in the first period Thursday, Dec. 21, 2017 at PPG Paints Arena.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Kallie Hughes, 5, smiles as she stands for a photo with Pittsburgh Penguins players at Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh of UPMC on Wednesday, Dec. 20, 2017. The annual trip to the hospital during the holidays has been a team tradition since the 1970s.
Kristina Serafini | Tribune-Review
Keith Williams, 29, left, Mario Scarpino, 3, center, and Cassie Scarpino, all of Castle Shannon, listen to speakers during the Candlelight Memorial Service for those men and women who died while experiencing homelessness during 2017, on Dec. 21, 2017.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
Steelers Santa gave Tom Brady coal before the Texans game Monday, Dec. 25, 2017 at NRG Stadium in Houston Tx.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Alex Roskosh, of Greensburg, laces his roller skates before heading into the skating rink for hockey practice Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2017 at Twin Lakes park near Greensburg. Roskosh says he usually plays with friends for fun and has been doing so for two years, no matter the weather or temperatures. Tuesday's temperatures remained in the 20's for the day and are expected to stay below freezing for the remainder of the week.
Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review
The Pittsburgh Penguins' Ryan Reaves fist-bumps Ryder Boles, 11, of the North Hills during a visit to Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh of UPMC on Wednesday, Dec. 20, 2017. The annual trip to the hospital during the holidays has been a team tradition since the 1970s.
Kristina Serafini | Tribune-Review
Hanna Kantz, a first-grader at Montour Elementary School, reads with a flashlight while sitting under a table during a classroom activity called Flashlight Fridays, Dec. 15, 2017.
Lacy Cai prepares frozen dumplings in the kitchen Thursday, Dec. 21, 2017 at Mountain Palace Chinese restaurant in Bolivar.
Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review
Steelers running back LeVeon Bell dives into the end zone past Texans defenders for a third-quarter touchdown Monday, Dec. 25, 2017 at NRG Stadium in Houston Tx.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Pitt's Shamiel Stevenson and Marcus Carr fight for a lose ball with Delaware State's Artem Tavakalyan in the second half Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2017 at Petersen Events Center.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Ducks goaltender John Gibson makes a save against the Penguins in the second period Saturday, Dec. 23, 2017 at PPG Paints Arena.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
The Steelers suffered a tough loss to the Patriots while newborns at Magee-Womens Hospital of UPMC wore hats resembling hand-knitted gingerbread caps. Pittsburghers paused for a candlelight memorial service for the homeless men and women who died during 2017 and the region prepared for the holiday.

