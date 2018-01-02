Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
New Year's Eve in Times Square

The Associated Press | Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2018, 7:27 a.m.
Zayden Cheung, 8, of Great Neck, N.Y., sits on the shoulders of Woody Guerrier of Valley Stream, N.Y., as they join revelers gathered on Times Square for a New Year's Eve celebration in New York, Sunday, Dec. 31, 2017. (AP Photo/Craig Ruttle)
With a television image of the ceremonial ball in the background, revelers gather on Times Square in New York, Sunday, Dec. 31, 2017, as they take part in a New Year's Eve celebration. (AP Photo/Craig Ruttle)
The ball drops during the New Year's Eve celebration in Times Square on Sunday, Dec. 31, 2017, in New York. (Photo by Brent N. Clarke/Invision/AP)
Nick Jonas performs on stage at the New Year's Eve celebration in Times Square on Sunday, Dec. 31, 2017, in New York. (Photo by Brent N. Clarke/Invision/AP)
Elena Bardunniotis, left, Dominic Manshadi, middle, and Sarah Thompson, right, who all came from Long Beach, Calif., pose for a photo in Times Square during New Year's Eve celebrations, Sunday, Dec. 31, 2017, in New York. (AP Photo/Go Nakamura)
The ball drops during the New Year's Eve celebration in Times Square on Sunday, Dec. 31, 2017, in New York. (Photo by Brent N. Clarke/Invision/AP)
Revelers gathered on Times Square in New York watch the ceremonial ball rise to the top of a pole high above the street Sunday, Dec. 31, 2017, in preparation for the ball drop during New Year's Eve celebrations. (AP Photo/Craig Ruttle)
A New York City police officer stands near revelers gathered on Times Square in New York, Sunday, Dec. 31, 2017, during a New Year's Eve celebrations. (AP Photo/Craig Ruttle)
To escape from the cold, people take shelter in an ambulance in Times Square during a New Year's Eve celebration on Sunday, Dec. 31, 2017, in New York. It's one of the coldest New Year's Eves on record in Times Square, just 10 degrees (minus 12 degrees Celsius) at 10 p.m. The coldest on record was in 1917, when it was only 1 degree (minus 17 degrees Celsius) outside. (AP Photo/Go Nakamura)
Camila Cabello, right, performs on stage at the New Year's Eve celebration in Times Square on Sunday, Dec. 31, 2017, in New York. (Photo by Brent N. Clarke/Invision/AP)
Senator Bernie Sanders attends the New Year's Eve celebration in Times Square on Sunday, Dec. 31, 2017, in New York. (Photo by Brent N. Clarke/Invision/AP)
Mariah Carey performs on stage at the New Year's Eve celebration in Times Square on Sunday, Dec. 31, 2017, in New York. (Photo by Brent N. Clarke/Invision/AP)
The USO Troupe performs at the New Year's Eve celebration in Times Square on Sunday, Dec. 31, 2017, in New York. (Photo by Brent N. Clarke/Invision/AP)
A New York police officer kisses his wife in Times Square during New Year's Eve celebrations, Sunday, Dec. 31, 2017, in New York. (AP Photo/Go Nakamura)
Sugarland performs on stage at the New Year's Eve celebration in Times Square on Sunday, Dec. 31, 2017, in New York. (Photo by Brent N. Clarke/Invision/AP)
New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, left, and Chirlane McCray dance on stage at the New Year's Eve celebration in Times Square on Sunday, Dec. 31, 2017, in New York. (Photo by Brent N. Clarke/Invision/AP)
NEW YORK — With a burst of confetti and fireworks, throngs of revelers have ushered in 2018 in a frigid Times Square as the glittering crystal ball dropped.

It was the second-coldest on record. The temperature was only 10 degrees in New York City at midnight. The coldest ball drop celebration was in 1917, when it was only 1 degree.

Partygoers bundled up in extra layers, wearing warm hats and face masks, dancing and jogging in place to ward off the cold.

