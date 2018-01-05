Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Featured Photography

Bitter cold grips Western Pa.

Tribune-Review | Friday, Jan. 5, 2018, 7:39 a.m.
About four inches of ice covers most of the Allegheny River beneath the Tarentum Bridge on Monday, Jan. 1, 2018.
Jack Fordyce | Tribune - Review
About four inches of ice covers most of the Allegheny River beneath the Tarentum Bridge on Monday, Jan. 1, 2018.
Twin brothers Ethan and Tyler (center) McCauley, both 13, transport snow while shoveling out a parking spot for their grandparents on North Maple Avenue on Saturday, Dec. 30, 2017 in Greensburg. The pair were working with their other siblings to clean out the snow before heading back home to Leesburg, Va. after staying with the grandparents for the holidays.
Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review
Twin brothers Ethan and Tyler (center) McCauley, both 13, transport snow while shoveling out a parking spot for their grandparents on North Maple Avenue on Saturday, Dec. 30, 2017 in Greensburg. The pair were working with their other siblings to clean out the snow before heading back home to Leesburg, Va. after staying with the grandparents for the holidays.
Colorful icicles decorate the hillside along Buttermore Boulevard in Connellsville on Friday, Jan. 5, 2018. The colors appear to be from small amounts of food coloring added to the ice formations.
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
Colorful icicles decorate the hillside along Buttermore Boulevard in Connellsville on Friday, Jan. 5, 2018. The colors appear to be from small amounts of food coloring added to the ice formations.
People make their morning commute during rush hour in downtown Pittsburgh on Friday, Jan. 6, 2018.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
People make their morning commute during rush hour in downtown Pittsburgh on Friday, Jan. 6, 2018.
A crew from the Municipal Authority of Westmoreland County, works to repair a broken watering along the 400 block of N. Pennsylvania Ave., in Greensburg, on Thursday, Jan. 4, 2018. Cold temperatures have kept them busy making repairs throughout the area.
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
A crew from the Municipal Authority of Westmoreland County, works to repair a broken watering along the 400 block of N. Pennsylvania Ave., in Greensburg, on Thursday, Jan. 4, 2018. Cold temperatures have kept them busy making repairs throughout the area.
Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin stands next to Ramon Foster during a game against the Browns Sunday, Dec. 31, 2017, at Heinz Field.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin stands next to Ramon Foster during a game against the Browns Sunday, Dec. 31, 2017, at Heinz Field.
Sarah Jo Gardner, 14, and sister Heather, 16, of Mt. Pleasant, race out of the icy water, after ringing in 2018 in a dip in the nearly frozen Youghiogheny River, during the annual Connellsville Polar Bear Plunge, at Yough River Park, in Connellsville, on Monday, Jan. 1, 2018.
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
Sarah Jo Gardner, 14, and sister Heather, 16, of Mt. Pleasant, race out of the icy water, after ringing in 2018 in a dip in the nearly frozen Youghiogheny River, during the annual Connellsville Polar Bear Plunge, at Yough River Park, in Connellsville, on Monday, Jan. 1, 2018.
Matt Helinski of Scottdale, rings in 2018 in a dip in the nearly frozen Youghiogheny River, during the annual Connellsville Polar Bear Plunge, at Yough River Park, in Connellsville, on Monday, Jan. 1, 2018.
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
Matt Helinski of Scottdale, rings in 2018 in a dip in the nearly frozen Youghiogheny River, during the annual Connellsville Polar Bear Plunge, at Yough River Park, in Connellsville, on Monday, Jan. 1, 2018.
Water runs down the sidewalk before the arrival of a crew from the Municipal Authority of Westmoreland County, along the 400 block of N. Pennsylvania Ave., in Greensburg, on Thursday, Jan. 4, 2018. Cold temperatures have kept repair crew busy making repairs throughout the area.
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
Water runs down the sidewalk before the arrival of a crew from the Municipal Authority of Westmoreland County, along the 400 block of N. Pennsylvania Ave., in Greensburg, on Thursday, Jan. 4, 2018. Cold temperatures have kept repair crew busy making repairs throughout the area.
Aiden Bauman, 10, enjoys his final day of Christmas break while skating on his backyard ice rink, Tuesday Jan 2, 2018.Bauman, is a fourth grade student at Buffalo Elementary and plays on two local youth hockey teams.
Louis B. Ruediger | Tribune-Review
Aiden Bauman, 10, enjoys his final day of Christmas break while skating on his backyard ice rink, Tuesday Jan 2, 2018.Bauman, is a fourth grade student at Buffalo Elementary and plays on two local youth hockey teams.
A barg breaks up ice on the Allegheny River as it travels down river at the Tarentum Bridge.Thursday Jan 4, 2017.
Louis B. Ruediger | Tribune-Review
A barg breaks up ice on the Allegheny River as it travels down river at the Tarentum Bridge.Thursday Jan 4, 2017.
Tri-City Meals on Wheels delivery woman Connie Riley, makes a delivery to a home along Edinboro Drive, in Greensburg, on Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2018. Riley has been working with Tri-City Meals on Wheels for 19 years.
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
Tri-City Meals on Wheels delivery woman Connie Riley, makes a delivery to a home along Edinboro Drive, in Greensburg, on Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2018. Riley has been working with Tri-City Meals on Wheels for 19 years.
Bus Mechanic, Bill Ross, starts a cold bus at Roenigk’s garage in Sarver Wednesday Jan, 3, 2018.Ross has been working on busses for 38 years.
Louis B. Ruediger | Tribune-Review
Bus Mechanic, Bill Ross, starts a cold bus at Roenigk’s garage in Sarver Wednesday Jan, 3, 2018.Ross has been working on busses for 38 years.
A daily layer of ice built up on the gallery hall floor needs to be removed before maintenance continues repairing and replace hydraulic’s and airlines at Lock No.7 in Kittanning.Wednesday Jan 3, 2018.
Louis B. Ruediger | Tribune-Review
A daily layer of ice built up on the gallery hall floor needs to be removed before maintenance continues repairing and replace hydraulic’s and airlines at Lock No.7 in Kittanning.Wednesday Jan 3, 2018.
Snow falls as an ice fisherman tends his line in the middle of the lower lake at Twin Lakes Park, in Hempfield, on Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2018. Temperatures in Western Pennsylvania remained in the single digits Tuesday morning.
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
Snow falls as an ice fisherman tends his line in the middle of the lower lake at Twin Lakes Park, in Hempfield, on Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2018. Temperatures in Western Pennsylvania remained in the single digits Tuesday morning.
Steve Polk uses a snow blower to clear his neighbors driveway along Pacific Avenue on Saturday, Dec. 30, 2017 in Brackenridge.
Jack Fordyce | Tribune-Review
Steve Polk uses a snow blower to clear his neighbors driveway along Pacific Avenue on Saturday, Dec. 30, 2017 in Brackenridge.
Aiden Dorneich and Walter Scheri walk to the top of O'hara Hill with their sleds after snowfall on Dec. 31, 2017
Jan Pakler | For the Tribune Review
Aiden Dorneich and Walter Scheri walk to the top of O'hara Hill with their sleds after snowfall on Dec. 31, 2017
Corey Gates, 18, of Latrobe, moves the puck during a pick up game of pond hockey on Saint Vincent Lake, in Unity Twp., on Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2018.
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
Corey Gates, 18, of Latrobe, moves the puck during a pick up game of pond hockey on Saint Vincent Lake, in Unity Twp., on Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2018.
New Kensington Safety Officer Anthony Bruni at the scene of a house fire on Thursday, Jan. 4, 2018, on Arnold Street in New Kensington.
Jack Fordyce | Tribune-Review
New Kensington Safety Officer Anthony Bruni at the scene of a house fire on Thursday, Jan. 4, 2018, on Arnold Street in New Kensington.
Ducks fly from the only unfrozen section of pond, at the Penn Township Municipal Park, as cold temperatures blanket Westmoreland County, on Monday, Jan. 1, 2018.
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
Ducks fly from the only unfrozen section of pond, at the Penn Township Municipal Park, as cold temperatures blanket Westmoreland County, on Monday, Jan. 1, 2018.
A bundled-up woman walks a bundled-up dog past Holy Trinity Ukranian Catholic Church in Carnegie on a bitter cold Friday, Jan. 5, 2018. The wind chill at the time was -18 degrees.
Kristina Serafini | Tribune-Review
A bundled-up woman walks a bundled-up dog past Holy Trinity Ukranian Catholic Church in Carnegie on a bitter cold Friday, Jan. 5, 2018. The wind chill at the time was -18 degrees.

Updated 2 hours ago

Brutal subzero temperatures continue to grip the region while the rest of the Northeast recovers from a massive winter storm.

Despite some discomfort and inconveniences such as school closures, water main breaks and icy waterways, some throughout the area are embracing the cold.

High temperatures for most of the week have been in the single digits and continue to plunge, with relief on the way early next week.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.