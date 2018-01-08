Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
This month in sports history: January

The Associated Press | Monday, Jan. 8, 2018, 7:09 a.m.
FILE - In this Jan. 14, 1973 file photo, Miami Dolphins coach Don Shula is carried off the field after his team won NFL football Super Bowl game with a 14-7 victory over Washington Redskins in Los Angeles. Shula is having the 1972 Dolphins over to his house for dinner Thursday night to help celebrate the 40th anniversary of their perfect season. (AP Photo/File)
Visitors to the Newseum watch television images of Michael Jordan's retirement news conference, Wednesday Jan. 13, 1999 at the Newseum in Arlington, Va. The NBA's greatest player made it official Wednesday, retiring after 13 seasons and six world championships. (AP Photo/Doug Mills)
After learning of his victory in the Monte Carlo auto rally Finnish driver Pauli Toivonen, left, drinks a cup of champagne with three drivers from Finland Riitta Groon, Onni Vilkas and Taru Ketonen, right, at his hotel on January 20, 1966. Toivonen and his teammate E. Mikander were given the top spot after the three top finishers were disqualified. (AP Photo)
Smiling and talkative after the Super Bowl game at night New York Jets quarterback Joe Namath talks with reporters as he rests on a training table in the dressing room on Jan. 13, 1969 in Miami, Florida. Namath played most of the game completing 17 passes in 28 attempts in the 16 to 7 win over the Baltimore Colts. (AP Photo)
The Packers' Klijah Pitts (22) goes over right tackle to the Chiefs' five-yard line, a six-yard gain, before being brought down by Kansas City's Johnny Robinson in the fourth quarter of the Super Bowl game in Los Angeles Jan. 15, 1967. Three plays later Pitts went over for the touchdown as the Packers beat the Chiefs 35 to 10. Others include Bobby Hunt (20) and Sherrill Headrick (69). (AP Photo)
Screen actress Marilyn Monroe holds out her lips to receive a kiss from baseball player Joe DiMaggio as they waited in the judge's chambers for the marriage ceremony which united them on Jan. 14, 1954 in San Francisco. They had to wait some minutes for the arrival of the license clerk who filled out the paper just before the ceremony. (AP Photo)
Oklahoma coach Bud Wilkinson is hoisted to the shoulders of his quarterback Rodger Taylor, left, and fullback Bill Brown, right, for the victory ride off the field at the Orange Bowl in Miami, Fla., Jan. 2, 1956. Oklahoma beat Maryland, 20-6. (AP Photo/Earl Shugars)
** FILE ** Sir Edmund Hillary, New Zealand explorer who conquered Mount Everest in 1953, is shown at Banepa, Nepal, in this March 12, 1963 file photo. Hillary, the unassuming beekeeper who conquered Mount Everest to win renown as one of the 20th century's greatest adventurers, has died, New Zealand Prime Minister Helen Clark announced Friday, Jan. 11, 2008. He was 88. (AP Photo)
American figure skaters Nancy Kerrigan, left, and Tonya Harding workout during an Olympic practice session at Hamar Olympic Amphitheater, Tuesday, Feb. 22, 1994, Hamar, Norway. Women?s figure skating competition begins on Wednesday. (AP Photo/Doug Mills)
President of the International Olympic Committee Juan Antonio Samaranch appears during a press conference in Lausanne, Switzerland, Sunday, Jan. 24, 1999. Olympic leaders recommended the expulsions of six IOC members Sunday in an unprecedented purge linked to the biggest corruption scandal in the history of the games. (AP Photo/Michel Euler)
Washington Redskins quarterback Doug Williams is about to let go of a pass Jan. 31, 1988 during first quarter of Super Bowl XXII with the Denver Broncos in San Diego. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
Boxer George Foreman, winner of the heavyweight title, walks toward his corner as his manager Dick Sadler, in dark sweater, and other handlers, rush toward him in the ring at Kingston, Jamaica, Jan. 22, 1973, after a two-round win over heavyweight champ Joe Frazier, at upper right. (AP Photo)
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Steve Young runs a victory lap after his team beat the San Diego Chargers 49-26 on Jan. 29, 1995 in Super Bowl XXIX at Miami's Joe Robbie Stadium. Young, who thew a Super Bowl record six touchdown passes was voted Most Valuable Player of the game. (AP Photo/Lenny Ignelzi)
UCLA basketball coach John Wooden stands amid his Bruins during the last time out against Notre Dame in South Bend, Ind., Jan. 19, 1974. With 21 seconds remaining UCLA had the ball but was unable to score, ending their 88 game winning streak. (AP Photo)
American tennis player John McEnroe throws his racket to the ground in an incident which led to him being disqualified from the Australian Open Tennis Championships in Melbourne, Australia on Jan. 21, 1990. (AP Photo/Rick Stevens)
A look back at historical sports moments via the Associated Press archives.

