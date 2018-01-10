Week in Pictures (Jan. 1 - Jan. 7)

Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Tribune-Review | Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2018, 8:33 a.m.
Sarah Jo Gardner, 14, and sister Heather, 16, of Mt. Pleasant, race out of the icy water, after ringing in 2018 in a dip in the nearly frozen Youghiogheny River, during the annual Connellsville Polar Bear Plunge, at Yough River Park, in Connellsville, on Monday, Jan. 1, 2018.
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
Sisters Rosemarie Caldwell (left) and Katherine Moretti dance and sing to polka music during the Slovak Christmas party held at St. Joseph High School. 'Rosiemarie never misses a song or a beat.'
Michael Swensen | Tribune-Review
The sunset casts a ray of light over a snow covered neighborhood Friday, Jan. 5, 2018 in North Huntingdon.
Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review
Kiski Area's Logan Pollick and Southmoreland's Jaden Datz shake hands during the wrestler introductions for the finals Saturday, Jan. 6, 2018 in the Westmoreland County Coaches Association's 2018 wrestling tournament.
Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review
Pittsburgh Police's 'McGruff the Crime Dog' relaxes in the sun during the annual Mascot Skate at Schenley Park Skating Rink in Oakland on Saturday, Jan. 6, 2017.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
Chairs placed to reserve three parking places in the Central City Plaza on Mondays snowy morning.Monday Jan 8, 2018.
Louis B. Ruediger | Tribune-Review
Hempfield's Allison Podkul shoots during a free throw shot against Latrobe on Thursday, Jan. 4, 2018 at Greater Latrobe High School. Latrobe defeated Hempfield 62-57.
Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review
Lock and Damn Machanic, James Burford, pictured in the Gallery area under the inside wall of Lock No.7 in Kittanning. Wednesday Jan 3, 2018
Louis B. Ruediger | Tribune-Review
Thomas Guentner (left) and Chris Bannon, both of Pittsburgh, play in a game of 2-on-2 pond hockey on a frozen Panther Hollow Lake in Schenley Park on Sunday, Jan. 7, 2018.
Kristina Serafini | Tribune-Review
Father Tony Joseph conducts service for Theophany Eve on Friday, Jan. 5, 2018 at Saint Stephen's the Protomartyr Orthodox Church in Latrobe. The church, which has about 50 members, will worship the Nativity of Christ this Sunday, which is the day the American Carpatho Russian Orthodox Diocese recognize the birth of Jesus Christ
Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review
Mt Lebanon's Antonio Garofoli fights for the ball with Connellsville's Joshua Maher Friday, Jan. 5, 2018 at Mt. Lebanon High School.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Olga Kemaev prays during a service in commemoration of her late husband Anton at St. Nicholas Orthodox Church in McKees Rocks on Jan. 4, 2018.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
Aiden Bauman, 10, enjoys his final day of Christmas break while skating on his backyard ice rink, Tuesday Jan 2, 2018.Bauman, is a fourth grade student at Buffalo Elementary and plays on two local youth hockey teams.
Louis B. Ruediger | Tribune-Review
Robert Morris' Koby Thomas scores past LIU Brooklyn's Zach Coleman in the second half Saturday, Jan. 6, 2018 at PPG Paints Arena.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Latrobe wrestlers and supporters wait on their benches, some taking in a nap, during the finals Saturday, Jan. 6, 2018 in the Westmoreland County Coaches Association's 2018 wrestling tournament.
Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review
Firefighters work to quell a fire at a warehouse in McKees Rocks on Sunday, Jan. 7, 2017.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
James Hill, Executive Assistant to the Mayor of Pittsburgh, Dan Gilman, Chief of Staff, and Mayor Bill Peduto wait in the wings of the stage at Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Hall & Museum in Oakland during his inauguration on Jan. 3, 2017.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
Bus mechanic Bill Ross starts a cold bus at Roenigk’s garage in Sarver Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2018. Ross has been working on busses for 38 years.
Louis B. Ruediger | Tribune-Review
Benn Oddfellow, 23, of Michigan, walks through New Kensington with his belongings slung over his shoulder on Saturday, January 6, 2018. Oddfellow was just released from prison two days earlier. 'Im trying to make it back home to Michigan by Monday, but I have to find a place to sleep first.'
Michael Swensen | Tribune-Review
A view of the partially-frozen Monongahela River from the Smithfield Street Bridge on a bitter cold Friday, Jan. 5, 2018.
Kristina Serafini | Tribune-Review
John and Erin Bond, of Apple Valley, MN, look on as members of the media interview Olga Kemaev in a conference room at a Residence Inn in Oakland on Jan. 4, 2018.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
Mt Lebanon's Antonio Garofoli grabs a rebound from Connellsville's Treyvon Clayton Friday, Jan. 5, 2018 at Mt. Lebanon High School.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
A bundled-up woman walks a bundled-up dog past Holy Trinity Ukranian Catholic Church in Carnegie on a bitter cold Friday, Jan. 5, 2018. The wind chill at the time was -18 degrees.
Kristina Serafini | Tribune-Review
The Penguins' Evgeni Malkin tangles with the Burins' Patrice Bergeron in the third period Sunday, Jan. 7, 2018 at PPG Paints Arena.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
The Subzero temperatures that kicked off 2018 didn't deter participants of the Polar Bear Plunge in the Youghiogheny River in Connellsville. Orthodox Christians celebrated Christmas and Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto was inaugurated for a second term.

