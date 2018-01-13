Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Featured Photography

Winter storm blankets Western Pennsylvania

Tribune-Review | Saturday, Jan. 13, 2018, 3:06 p.m.
Michael Mercer of Brookline shovels his walk on Berkshire Avenue, Saturday, Jan. 13, 2018, after a severe winter storm hit the region Friday night and into Saturday morning.
Andrew Russell | Tribune-Review
Shawn Mannas, of Greensburg, pulls along his son, Devon, 2, in a sled on a snow-filled stretch of sidewalk in downtown Greensburg on Saturday Jan. 13, 2018 after the region was hit with several inches of snow overnight.
Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review
Smoke from a fire flows over Pine Creek near where meets the Allegheny on Saturday, Jan. 13, 2018.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
Laura Horkiesshoven of Brookline walks down Berkshire Avenue, Saturday, Jan. 13, 2018, after a severe winter storm hit the region Friday night and into Saturday morning.
Andrew Russell | Tribune-Review
A lone set of tire tracks and footprints mark the snow on Oakridge Street in Brookline, Saturday, Jan. 13, 2017, after a severe winter storm hit the region Friday night and into Saturday morning.
Andrew Russell | Tribune-Review
Engineers examine the damage from barges, Saturday, Jan. 13, 2018, that piled up on the Ohio River at the Emsworth Locks and Dam after a severe winter storm hit the region Friday night and into Saturday morning.
Andrew Russell | Tribune-Review
Barges are shown, Saturday, Jan. 13, 2018, on the Ohio River at the Emsworth Locks and Dam after a severe winter storm hit the region Friday night and into Saturday morning.
Andrew Russell | Tribune-Review
Flood waters rise along Parsonage Street on Sat. Jan. 13, 2018 in East Deer.
Jack Fordyce | Tribune-Review
Flood waters rise in the backyard of a home Parsonage Street on Sat. Jan. 13, 2018 in East Deer.
Jack Fordyce | Tribune-Review
Floodwaters rise along Parsonage Street on Saturday, Jan. 13, 2018, in East Deer.
Jack Fordyce | Tribune-Review
A barge is shown, Saturday, Jan. 13, 2018, on the Ohio River at the Emsworth Locks and Dam after a severe winter storm hit the region Friday night and into Saturday morning.
Andrew Russell | Tribune-Review
A barge is shown, Saturday, Jan. 13, 2018, on the Ohio River at the Emsworth Locks and Dam after a severe winter storm hit the region Friday night and into Saturday morning.
Andrew Russell | Tribune-Review
Engineers examine the damage from barges, Saturday, Jan. 13, 2018, that piled up on the Ohio River at the Emsworth Locks and Dam after a severe winter storm hit the region Friday night and into Saturday morning.
Andrew Russell | Tribune-Review
Stranded motorist Jason Corbin of Irwin seeks higher ground by climbing to the roof of his pickup truck before flood waters get too high on I-376 Westbound on Saturday, Jan. 13, 2018.
Allison Schubert | Point Park News Service
A snow packed Brown Avenue is seen Saturday Jan. 13, 2018 in Greensburg.
Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review
Allan Lydic, owner of the downtown business Greensburg News Stand, shovels the front parking spots out Saturday Jan. 13, 2018 along West Otterman Street in Greensburg. 'I got to take care of my customers,' said Lydic who has owned the 89 year-old news stand for five years.
Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review
Will Lamey, 9, prepares to move a pile of snow with his father, Bill Lamey, background, while working with his dad and his business, Bill's Construction, on shoveling and plowing the parking lot of the Amtrak train station Saturday Jan. 13, 2018 in Greensburg.
Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review
A snow covered scene of Greensburg's neighborhoods seen from Seton Hill University on Saturday Jan. 13, 2018.
Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review
A wintry scene among the empty parking lots of Seton Hill University on Saturday Jan. 13, 2018 in Greensburg.
Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review
Temperatures plunged and snow blanketed the region. While most people were shoveling snow, more than two dozen barges broke free in the flooding Ohio River at the Emsworth Locks and Pittsburgh water rescue teams had to save two people after their vehicles ended up underwater in the “bathtub” section of the flooding Parkway East Saturday.

