Suspect in Youngwood standoff found dead in home 
Andrew McCutchen's career highlights with the Pirates

Christopher Horner | Tribune Review | Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2018, 6:39 a.m.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates first round draft pick Andrew McCutchen bats during a spring training game in March 2006.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates prospects (from left) Andrew McCutchen, Neil Walker and Brian Bixler in the dugout at McKechnie Field Thursday, March 6, 2008.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates center fielder Andrew McCutchen takes the field for Major League debut against the New York Mets on June 4, 2009 at PNC Park.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Altoona Curve center fielder Andrew McCutchen warms up on deck before his first at-bat on April 12, 2007 against the Reading Phillies at Blair County Ballpark in Altoona.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates rookie outfielder Andrew McCutchen makes a running catch in center field during a game against the Washington Nationals on March 3, 2006, at McKechnie Field in Bradenton, Florida. McCutchen was the Pirates first draft pick last year. CAH Pirates McCutchen 01 HORNER PHOTO
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates outfielder Andrew McCutchen poses for a portrait on February 22, 2009, at Pirate City in Bradenton, Fla.
Christopher Horner
Pirates center fielder Andrew McCutchen is filmed for the PNC Park scoreboard after a spring training work-out on February 16, 2011 at Pirate City in Bradenton, Fla.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates center fielder Andrew McCutchen poses for a portrait on March 21, 2011, during spring training in Bradenton, Fla.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates center fielder Andrew McCutchen sits in the dugout during a spring training game on March 21, 2011.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates center fielder Andrew McCutchen waits to bat on-deck during a game against the Houston Astros on July 5, 2012 at PNC Park. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
The Pirates' Andrew McCutchen gets soaked by Pedro Alvarez after hitting a walk-off home run against the Cincinnati Reds on September 29, 2012, at PNC Park. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
The Pirates' Andrew McCutchen gives the Zoltan sign to the dugout after hitting a two-run double during the fourth inning against San Diego on August 12, 2012, at PNC Park.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates center fielder Andrew McCutchen connects two fingers with third base coach Nick Leyva after hitting his second 2-run home run during the seventh inning against the Giants on July 8, 2012 at PNC Park. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates center fielder Andrew McCutchen walks from the field after playing against the Yankees on March 6, 2012 at McKechnie Field in Bradenton, Fla.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates center fielder Andrew McCutchen smiles while answering questions after being named the 2013 National League Most Valuable Player on Nov. 14, 2013, at PNC Park.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates center fielder Andrew McCutchen strikes a pose during sliding drills on Feb. 23, 2014, at Pirate City in Bradenton, Fla.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates center fielder Andrew McCutchen signs memorbilia outside the clubhouse after a spring training workout on Feb. 19, 2014, at Pirate City in Bradenton, Fla.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates center fielder Andrew McCutchen celebrates after catching the final out against the Brewers on Sept. 21, 2014, at PNC Park.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
The Pirates' Andrew McCutchen takes his position in center field during the first inning against the Braves Tuesday, Aug. 19, 2014, at PNC Park.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates center fielder Andrew McCutchen is introduced prior the National League Wild Card playoff game on Oct. 1, 2014, at PNC Park.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates center fielder Andrew McCutchen wears the bubble gum bucket in the dugout during the ninth inning against the Reds on Oct. 4, 2015, at PNC Park.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates pitcher A.J. Burnett hugs center fielder Andrew McCutchen upon McCutchen's arrival at Pirate City on Feb. 17, 2015, in Bradenton, Fla.
Christopher Horner | Trib Total Media
Pirates center fielder Andrew McCutchen wears a sign reading 'I Am Mic'd' as he is filmed by a crew from MLB productions while walking to the field before practice on Feb. 25, 2015, at Pirate City in Bradenton, Fla.
Christopher Horner | Trib Total Media
Pirates center fielder Andrew McCutchen celebrates in the clubhouse with teammates after defeating the Braves on Sept. 23, 2014, at Turner Field in Atlanta.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates center fielder Andrew McCutchen holds his 2012 Silver Slugger and Gold Glove awards during a ceremony before the home opener against the Cubs on April 1, 2013, at PNC Park.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates center fielder Andrew McCutchen wears an Evgeni Malkin jersey as he leaves PNC Park on May 23, 2013, after defeating the Cubs.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates center fielder Andrew McCutchen strikes a stoic pose for manager Clint Hurdle at Pirate City on Feb. 16, 2013 in Bradenton, Fla. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates center fielder Andrew McCutchen robs the Cubs' Wellington Catillo of a hit with a sliding catch during the second inning on April 3, 2013, at PNC Park.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates center fielder Andrew McCutchen waits to take batting practice on Feb. 19, 2013 at Pirate City in Bradenton, Fla. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates center fielder Andrew McCutchen makes a leaping catch at the wall to rob the Rays' Wilson Ramos during the seventh inning Tuesday, June 27, 2017, at PNC Park.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates center fielder Andrew McCutchen sends a message to his mom during a Stand Up 2 Cancer moment between rounds of the Homerun Derby on July 13, 2015, at Great American Ballpark in Cincinnati.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates right fielder Andrew McCutchen takes the field during player introductions on April 7, 2017, before the home opener against the Braves at PNC Park.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates All-Stars Gerrit Cole, Mark Melancon, Andrew McCutchen and A.J. Burnett pose for a team photo on National League work-out day for the All-Star Game on July 13, 2015, at Great American Ballpark in Cincinnati.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates center fielder Andrew McCutchen prepares to play in MLB Little League Classic against the Cardinals on Aug. 20, 2017, at Bowman Field in Williamsport.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates center fielder Andrew McCutchen and closer Felipe Rivero celebrate after sweeping the Brewers on July 20, 2017, at PNC Park.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates outfielders Starling Marte, Andrew McCutchen and Gregory Polanco celebrate after defeating the Brewers on July 18, 2017, at PNC Park.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates center fielder Andrew McCutchen gets a double dose of water coolers from Starling Marte and Gregory Polanco after his 8 RBIs helped defeat the Orioles on Sept. 26, 2017, at PNC Park.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates center fielder Andrew McCutchen connects on his first career grand slam during the second inning against the Orioles Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2017, at PNC Park.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates center fielder Andrew McCutchen rides his scooter out of PNC Park after the 2017 home finale, a 5-3 win over the Orioles, on Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2017.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates center fielder Andrew McCutchen acknowledges a standing ovation from fans during his first at-bat in the first inning against the Orioles on Sept. 27, 2017, at PNC Park.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates center fielder Andrew McCutchen celebrates his first home run of the season during the fifth inning against the Brewers on April 16, 2016, at PNC Park.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates center fielder Andrew McCutchen watches action from the dugout during a spring training game against the Rays on March 10, 2015, in Port Charlotte, Fla.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
TribLIVE sports photojournalist Christopher Horner has witnessed some of Andrew McCutchen's greatest moments with the Pittsburgh Pirates. Now that McCutchen has been traded to the Giants, Horner is digging deep into his photo archives to share with you some of the superstar's greatest moments at PNC Park.

