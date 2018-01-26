Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Erupting Philippine volcano

The Associated Press | Friday, Jan. 26, 2018, 7:18 a.m.
A fisherman unloads fishing gear during a mild eruption of the Mayon volcano at sunrise, Thursday, Jan. 25, 2018 outside Legazpi city, Albay province, roughly 340 kilometers (200 miles), southeast of Manila, Philippines. The Mayon volcano has been erupting for almost two weeks in the Philippines still appears to be swelling with magma under the surface, scientists said Thursday. (AP Photo/Bullit Marquez)
In this Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2018, file photo, Mayon volcano erupts for the second straight day as lava cascades down its slopes as seen from Legazpi city, Albay province, around 340 kilometers (200 miles) southeast of Manila, Philippines. The Philippines' most active volcano ejected a huge column of lava fragments, ash and smoke in another thunderous explosion at dawn Tuesday, sending thousands of villagers back to evacuation centers and prompting a warning that a violent eruption may be imminent. (AP Photo/Bullit Marquez, File)
The Mayon volcano continues to erupt as the sun sets behind Legazpi city, Thursday, Jan. 25, 2018, in Albay province, roughly 340 kilometers, (200 miles) southeast of Manila, Philippines. (AP Photo/Bullit Marquez)
A public transport driver looks at an erupting Mayon volcano early Thursday, Jan. 25, 2018 as seen from a village in Legazpi city, Albay province, around 340 kilometers (200 miles) southeast of Manila, Philippines. The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said the volcano that's been erupting for almost two weeks still appears to be swelling with magma under the surface. More than 74,000 people are staying in dozens of emergency shelters as Mount Mayon continues to belch lava, ash and superheated gas and rocks. (AP Photo/Bullit Marquez)
Mayon volcano spews molten lava during its sporadic eruption early Thursday, Jan. 25, 2018 as seen from a village in Legazpi city, Albay province, around 340 kilometers (200 miles) southeast of Manila, Philippines. The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said the volcano that's been erupting for almost two weeks still appears to be swelling with magma under the surface. More than 74,000 people are staying in dozens of emergency shelters as Mount Mayon continues to belch lava, ash and superheated gas and rocks. (AP Photo/Bullit Marquez)
A rafter of turkeys peck for food during a mild eruption of the Mayon volcano at sunrise early Thursday, Jan. 25, 2018, as seen from a village in Legazpi city, Albay province, roughly 200 miles (340 kilometers), southeast of Manila, Philippines. The Mayon volcano has been erupting for almost two weeks in the Philippines still appears to be swelling with magma under the surface, scientists said Thursday. (AP Photo/Bullit Marquez)
Motorists use face masks as volcanic ash from Mayon volcano's eruption partly blanketed Guinobatan township, Albay province, around 340 kilometers (200 miles) southeast of Manila, Philippines, Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2018. Lava fountaining regularly from the Philippines' most active volcano has flowed up to 3 kilometers (1.86 miles) from the crater in a dazzling but increasingly dangerous eruption. Mount Mayon has spewed lava up to 600 meters (2,000 feet) high at times Tuesday and early Wednesday and its ash plumes stretched up to 5 kilometers (3 miles) above the crater. (AP Photo/Bullit Marquez)
A resident takes photos of Mayon volcano as it spews ash during a lull in its eruption Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2018 as seen from Legazpi city, Albay province, around 340 kilometers (200 miles) southeast of Manila, Philippines. The Philippines' most active volcano ejected a huge column of lava fragments, ash and smoke in another thunderous explosion at dawn Tuesday, sending thousands of villagers back to evacuation centers and prompting a warning that a violent eruption may be imminent. (AP Photo/Bullit Marquez)
Evacuees, allowed to go back to their abandoned homes during daytime, ride a passenger vehicle to check their homes as Mayon volcano continues its sporadic eruption Thursday, Jan. 25, 2018 as seen from a village in Legazpi city, Albay province around, around 340 kilometers (200 miles) southeast of Manila, Philippines. The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said the volcano that's been erupting for almost two weeks still appears to be swelling with magma under the surface. More than 74,000 people are staying in dozens of emergency shelters as Mount Mayon continues to belch lava, ash and superheated gas and rocks. (AP Photo/Bullit Marquez)
Farmers tend to their crops during a mild eruption of the Mayon volcano at sunrise, Thursday, Jan. 25, 2018 outside Legazpi city, Albay province, roughly 340 kilometers (200 miles), southeast of Manila, Philippines. The Mayon volcano has been erupting for almost two weeks in the Philippines still appears to be swelling with magma under the surface, scientists said Thursday. (AP Photo/Bullit Marquez)
A black bird is perched on a volcanic ash-covered boulder in a river following the sporadic eruptions of the Mayon volcano Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2018 at Guinobatan township, Albay province, roughly 200 miles (340 kilometers) southeast of Manila, Philippines Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2018. (AP Photo/Bullit Marquez)
Residents living within the 9-kilometer radius around Mayon volcano continue to be evacuated to safer grounds as the volcano continue to erupt for the second straight day Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2018 in Legazpi city, Albay province around 340 kilometers (200 miles) southeast of Manila, Philippines. The Philippines' most active volcano ejected a huge column of lava fragments, ash and smoke in another thunderous explosion at dawn Tuesday, sending thousands of villagers back to evacuation centers and prompting a warning that a violent eruption may be imminent. (AP Photo/Bullit Marquez)
A masked farmer removes the volcanic ash off the grass used for grazing by his water buffalo following the sporadic eruptions of the Mayon volcano, Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2018, in the Guinobatan township, Albay province, roughly 200 miles (340 kilometers) southeast of Manila, Philippines, Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2018. (AP Photo/Bullit Marquez)
A fisherman unloads fishing equipment amidst a mild eruption of Mayon volcano Thursday, Jan. 25, 2018 as seen from a village in Legazpi city, Albay province, around 340 kilometers (200 miles) southeast of Manila, Philippines. The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said the volcano that's been erupting for almost two weeks still appears to be swelling with magma under the surface. More than 74,000 people are staying in dozens of emergency shelters as Mount Mayon continues to belch lava, ash and superheated gas and rocks. (AP Photo/Bullit Marquez)
A huge column of ash shoots up to the sky during the eruption of Mayon volcano Monday, Jan. 22, 2018 as seen from Daraga township, Legazpi city, Albay province, around 340 kilometers (200 miles) southeast of Manila, Philippines. The Philippines' most active volcano erupted Monday prompting the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology to raise the Alert level to 4 from last week's alert level 3. (AP Photo/Dan Amaranto)
LEGAZPI, Philippines (AP) — A volcano that's been erupting for almost two weeks in the Philippines still appears to be swelling with magma under the surface, scientists said Thursday.

More than 74,000 people are staying in dozens of emergency shelters as Mount Mayon continues to belch lava, ash and superheated gas and rocks. Officials are worried the eruption may last months, affecting the education, health and livelihoods of people in its shadow.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said tremors, pyroclastic flows and emissions of sulfur dioxide were detected Wednesday and early Thursday.

Lava erupting up to 500 meters (1,640 feet) high was spilling down the slope, with one lava flow extending 3 kilometers (1.8 miles) from the crater. Ash plumes still rising up to 5 kilometers (3 miles) high have spread ash onto farms and towns nearby, darkening the skies and forcing villagers to wear masks.

The institute said GPS and other measurements indicated a sustained swelling or inflation of the mountain surface, which was consistent with magma rising and creating pressure.

The alert level for Mayon remains four on a scale of five, indicating a violent eruption may be imminent.

There have been no reports of injuries, but law enforcers have struggled to keep villagers and tourists from sneaking into the danger zone, which extends 8 kilometers from the crater.

Although Mayon, in northeastern Albay province, has erupted about 50 times in the last 500 years, it has remained popular among climbers and tourists.

In 2013, an ash eruption killed five climbers who had ventured near the summit despite warnings.

The Philippines has about 22 active volcanoes. The explosion of Mount Pinatubo in 1991 was one of the biggest volcanic eruptions of the 20th century, killing hundreds.

