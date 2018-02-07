Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Featured Photography

Snow, rain, ice blanket Western Pa.

Tribune-Review | Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2018, 8:54 p.m.
A pedestrian crosses a slushy Isabella Street in front of the Andy Warhol Bridge on the North Shore on Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2018. The region is under a winter storm warning for snow and ice.
Kristina Serafini | Tribune-Review
A pedestrian crosses a slushy Isabella Street in front of the Andy Warhol Bridge on the North Shore on Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2018. The region is under a winter storm warning for snow and ice.
A dogwood tree is coated with a thin layer of ice after Wednesday’s wintry mix of snow turned to rain and back to snow in Western Pennsylvania. Wednesday Feb. 7, 2018.
Louis B. Ruediger | Tribune-Review
A dogwood tree is coated with a thin layer of ice after Wednesday’s wintry mix of snow turned to rain and back to snow in Western Pennsylvania. Wednesday Feb. 7, 2018.
Houses on the South Side Slopes are covered in snow on Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2018.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
Houses on the South Side Slopes are covered in snow on Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2018.
People cross Fifth Avenue in Oakland on Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2018.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
People cross Fifth Avenue in Oakland on Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2018.
A pedestrian makes their way across Clay Ave. as a heavy snow begins to fall in Jeannette, on Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2018.
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
A pedestrian makes their way across Clay Ave. as a heavy snow begins to fall in Jeannette, on Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2018.
A bicyclist makes his way through the snow along W. Second St. in Greensburg, on Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2018.
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
A bicyclist makes his way through the snow along W. Second St. in Greensburg, on Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2018.
Low hanging clouds obscure the top of Fifth Avenue Place downtown on Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2018.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
Low hanging clouds obscure the top of Fifth Avenue Place downtown on Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2018.
A winter landscape scene along Markle Road in Allegheny Township on Wednesday Feb 8, 2018.
Louis B. Ruediger | Tribune-Review
A winter landscape scene along Markle Road in Allegheny Township on Wednesday Feb 8, 2018.
Ducks walk along the banks of the Saint Vincent Lake in Unity Twp., as the rain begins to turn to sleet, on Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2018.
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
Ducks walk along the banks of the Saint Vincent Lake in Unity Twp., as the rain begins to turn to sleet, on Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2018.
A children's ride sits in Westmoreland Park, Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2018, as a wintry mix of snow turns to rain and back to snow in Western Pennsylvania.
Louis B. Ruediger | Tribune-Review
A children's ride sits in Westmoreland Park, Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2018, as a wintry mix of snow turns to rain and back to snow in Western Pennsylvania.
As snow begins to fall, a car makes its way down a snow covered Clay Ave., in Jeannette, on Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2018.
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
As snow begins to fall, a car makes its way down a snow covered Clay Ave., in Jeannette, on Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2018.
City of Jeannette Public Works employee Scott Howard, loads up a salt truck, as snow begins to fall, on Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2018.
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
City of Jeannette Public Works employee Scott Howard, loads up a salt truck, as snow begins to fall, on Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2018.
Greensburg Department of Public Operations employee Paul Faust, runs a Ventrac Sidewalk Snow Vehicle along S. Pennsylvania Ave. in Greensburg, as a rainy morning turns to heavy snow, on Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2018.
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
Greensburg Department of Public Operations employee Paul Faust, runs a Ventrac Sidewalk Snow Vehicle along S. Pennsylvania Ave. in Greensburg, as a rainy morning turns to heavy snow, on Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2018.
Snow sits in a roadway near Highland Park on Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2018.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
Snow sits in a roadway near Highland Park on Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2018.
A storm with a wintry mix of snow turning to rain and back snow again passing through Western Pennsylvania, Wednesday Feb 7, 2018, left trees, and scrubs coated with a layer of ice.
Louis B. Ruediger | Tribune-Review
A storm with a wintry mix of snow turning to rain and back snow again passing through Western Pennsylvania, Wednesday Feb 7, 2018, left trees, and scrubs coated with a layer of ice.
Pine needles of an evergreen are coated with a layer of ice after Wednesday’s wintry mix of snow turning to rain and back snow again passed through Western Pennsylvania.Wednesday Feb 7, 2018,
Louis B. Ruediger | Tribune-Review
Pine needles of an evergreen are coated with a layer of ice after Wednesday’s wintry mix of snow turning to rain and back snow again passed through Western Pennsylvania.Wednesday Feb 7, 2018,
On S. 2nd ave in Jeannette, a dog looks around, as snow begins to fall, on Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2018.
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
On S. 2nd ave in Jeannette, a dog looks around, as snow begins to fall, on Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2018.
A jogger runs down a path at Highland Park on Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2018.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
A jogger runs down a path at Highland Park on Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2018.
A snowplow clears the bike baths around Highland Park on Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2018.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
A snowplow clears the bike baths around Highland Park on Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2018.
Autumn Chio, clears off the sidewalk in front of Second Nature furniture gallery in Greensburg, on Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2018.
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
Autumn Chio, clears off the sidewalk in front of Second Nature furniture gallery in Greensburg, on Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2018.
Emil Hanulik Jr. of New Kensington clears snow and slush from the rear of his Signalgraph Security business along Fifth Avenue in New Kensington. Wednesday Feb. 7, 2018.
Louis B. Ruediger | Tribune-Review
Emil Hanulik Jr. of New Kensington clears snow and slush from the rear of his Signalgraph Security business along Fifth Avenue in New Kensington. Wednesday Feb. 7, 2018.
Snow falls as a pedestrian stands at the corner of S. Pennsylvania Ave. and W. Pittsburgh St. in Greensburg, on Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2018.
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
Snow falls as a pedestrian stands at the corner of S. Pennsylvania Ave. and W. Pittsburgh St. in Greensburg, on Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2018.
Woody Rodriguez clears snow for pedestrians along New Kensington’s Fifth Avenue on Wednesday Feb. 7, 2018.
Louis B. Ruediger | Tribune-Review
Woody Rodriguez clears snow for pedestrians along New Kensington’s Fifth Avenue on Wednesday Feb. 7, 2018.
A pedestrian on Fourth Avenue in New Kensington shields herself from Wednesday's weather mix of snow and rain. Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2018.
Louis B. Ruediger | Tribune-Review
A pedestrian on Fourth Avenue in New Kensington shields herself from Wednesday's weather mix of snow and rain. Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2018.

A mix of snow and rain swept through the region on Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2018, causing delays, closures and travel headaches.

click me