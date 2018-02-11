Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Olympic proving ground

Sean Stipp
Sean Stipp | Sunday, Feb. 11, 2018, 9:15 a.m.
Tyler Nicholson of North Bay, Canada soars high above Seven Springs Mountain Resort during the Men's Slopestyle competition at the Burton US Open Snowboarding Qualifiers at Seven Springs Mountain Resort on February 1, 2014. Nicholson came in 3rd place in the event and earned a spot to compete in Burton US Open Snowboarding Championships in Vail, Colorado.
Sean Stipp | Tribune-Review
A competitor rockets off of one of three jumps during the Women's Slopestyle competition on Saturday February 1, 2014.
Sean Stipp | Tribune-Review
US snowboard team member Taylor Gold of Steamboat Springs, CO, takes time to sit for a portrait during Superpark 19 at Seven Springs Mountain Resort on April 8, 2015.
Sean Stipp | Trib Total Media
Brett Moody of Anchorage, Alaska goes upside down after launching from a jump during practice for the Men’s Slopestyle competition at the Burton US Open Snowboarding Qualifiers at Seven Springs Mountain Resort on January 31, 2014.
Sean Stipp | Tribune-Review
Competitors gather at the starting gate when the slopestyle course is open for a practice on January 31, 2014.
Sean Stipp | Tribune-Review
Bo Warren of Ipswich, MA wipes out on a rail during a practice run for the Men’s Slopestyle competition at the Burton US Open Snowboarding Qualifiers at Seven Springs Mountain Resort on January 31, 2014.
Sean Stipp | Tribune-Review
US snowboard team member Taylor Gold of Steamboat Springs, CO, performs an invert off of a wallride obstacle at 'The Streets,' an urban inspired terrain park at Seven Springs Mountain Resort on April 8, 2015 during Superpark 19.
Sean Stipp | Trib Total Media
US snowboard team member Taylor Gold of Steamboat Springs, CO, performs an invert off of a wallride obstacle at 'The Streets,' an urban inspired terrain park at Seven Springs Mountain Resort on April 8, 2015 during Superpark 19.
Sean Stipp | Trib Total Media
A competitor pulls off a method grab on Saturday February 1, 2014 during practice for the Men’s halfpipe competition.
Sean Stipp | Tribune-Review
Max Eberhardt of North Bay, Canada jettisons from a rail while competing in the Men’s Slopestyle event at the Burton US Open Snowboarding Qualifiers at Seven Springs Mountain Resort on February 1, 2014. Eberhardt came in 4th place in the event and earned a spot to compete in the Burton US Open Snowboarding Championships in Vail, Colorado.
Sean Stipp | Tribune-Review
Scotty Vine, Crestline, CA, takes time to stand for a portrait during Superpark 19 at Seven Springs Mountain Resort on April 8, 2015.
Sean Stipp | Trib Total Media
Asami Hirono of Toyama, Japan celebrates by popping the cork on sparkling cider after winning 1st place in the Women’s Slopestyle competition at the Burton US Open Snowboarding Qualifiers at Seven Springs Mountain Resort on February 1, 2014. Hirono earned a spot to compete in the Burton US Open Snowboarding Championships in Vail, Colorado.
Sean Stipp | Tribune-Review
Red Gerard, a 17-year-old from the Cleveland area whose family moved to Colorado when he was 13-years-old so he could pursue his dreams of becoming an Olympian, won the first U.S. medal of the Winter Olympics in PyeongChang in men's snowboard slopestyle.

Redmond Gerard, 14, Silverthorn, CO, takes time to stand for a portrait during Superpark 19 at Seven Springs Mountain Resort on April 8, 2015. Photo by Sean Stipp

 

Gerard, along with some of the sport's top competitors, have passed through Seven Springs Mountain Resort in Champion on their way to the world stage. Many up-and-coming hopeful like Gerard have visited the Somerset County ski resort to compete in high-profile events such as the Superpark, the Burton U.S. Open Qualifiers and The Revolution Tour.

Over the years, Seven Springs has hosted some of the world's best snowboarders including Tyler Nicholson, Scotty Vine, Tyler Gold, Max Eberhardt, Asami Hirono, Brett Moody and Summer Fenton.

Seven Springs has developed a world-class slopestyle course and halfpipe where riders perform difficult tricks and phenomenal jumps. With one of only two Olympic-size halfpipes on the East Coast, Seven Springs has become a highly regarded snowsports incubator, outfitted with facilities to train athletes to compete at the highest levels of the sport.

Here is a look back at some of the world's best snowboarders who have traveled to Western Pennsylvania to chase their Olympic dreams.

