Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Featured Photography

Week in Pictures (Feb. 5 - Feb. 11)

Tribune-Review Visuals Staff | Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2018, 6:42 a.m.
Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury during the National Anthem Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2018 at PPG Paints Arena.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury during the National Anthem Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2018 at PPG Paints Arena.
Jefferson Elementary first-grader London Snider stops at her locker as she arrives as a 100-year-old for the 100th day of school Monday, Feb. 5, 2018.
Kristina Serafini | Tribune-Review
Jefferson Elementary first-grader London Snider stops at her locker as she arrives as a 100-year-old for the 100th day of school Monday, Feb. 5, 2018.
A newborn dons a blue swaddling blanket with stars on it and a red, white and blue knit cap in celebration of the Olympics at Magee-Womens Hospital of UPMC on Thursday, Feb. 8, 2018. The babies 'competed' in various categories including 'strongest lungs,' 'most hair,' and 'longest eyelashes.' The caps were knitted by nurse Caitlin Pechin.
Kristina Serafini | Tribune-Review
A newborn dons a blue swaddling blanket with stars on it and a red, white and blue knit cap in celebration of the Olympics at Magee-Womens Hospital of UPMC on Thursday, Feb. 8, 2018. The babies 'competed' in various categories including 'strongest lungs,' 'most hair,' and 'longest eyelashes.' The caps were knitted by nurse Caitlin Pechin.
Founder and CEO of Velocity Robotics, Brad Kriel, poses for a portrait in of his workshop inside of Alloy 26 at Nova Place on the North Shore on Feb. 9, 2018.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
Founder and CEO of Velocity Robotics, Brad Kriel, poses for a portrait in of his workshop inside of Alloy 26 at Nova Place on the North Shore on Feb. 9, 2018.
Woodland Hills' Amante Britt steals the ball from Penn Hills' Cory Fulton during their game Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2018, at Woodland Hills High School.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Woodland Hills' Amante Britt steals the ball from Penn Hills' Cory Fulton during their game Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2018, at Woodland Hills High School.
Vietnam Veteran, John Weinheimer, 71, of Brookline, poses for a portrait inside of his home on Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2018.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
Vietnam Veteran, John Weinheimer, 71, of Brookline, poses for a portrait inside of his home on Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2018.
Vietnam Veteran, John Weinheimer, 71, of Brookline, points to the medals and patches inside of his shadowbox hung on a wall inside of his home on Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2018.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
Vietnam Veteran, John Weinheimer, 71, of Brookline, points to the medals and patches inside of his shadowbox hung on a wall inside of his home on Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2018.
Bishop Zubik, has conversation and lunch with St. Joseph High School students Thursday Feb 8, 2018, while visiting the school in Harrison Twp.
Louis B. Ruediger | Tribune-Review
Bishop Zubik, has conversation and lunch with St. Joseph High School students Thursday Feb 8, 2018, while visiting the school in Harrison Twp.
Sam, a Boston Terrier owned by Caran Maxur, of Harrison enjoys his exercise in the bright sun at Freeport’s Community Park, Monday Feb 5, 2018, dispute the fridgid temperatures.
Louis B. Ruediger | Tribune-Review
Sam, a Boston Terrier owned by Caran Maxur, of Harrison enjoys his exercise in the bright sun at Freeport’s Community Park, Monday Feb 5, 2018, dispute the fridgid temperatures.
Ray A. Shetler Jr.,in shackles, before the jury visits the scene at 131 Ligonier St., in New Florence, where St. Clair police officer Lloyd Reed was killed on Nov. 28, 2015, during the capital murder trial for Ray A. Shetler Jr., on Friday, Feb. 9, 2018.
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
Ray A. Shetler Jr.,in shackles, before the jury visits the scene at 131 Ligonier St., in New Florence, where St. Clair police officer Lloyd Reed was killed on Nov. 28, 2015, during the capital murder trial for Ray A. Shetler Jr., on Friday, Feb. 9, 2018.
Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fluery during practice Monday, Feb. 5, 2018 at PPG Paints Arena.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fluery during practice Monday, Feb. 5, 2018 at PPG Paints Arena.
Franklin Regional's Nate Leopold celebrates with teammates after securing their victory in the Section 3-5A boy's basketball game against Greensburg Salem at Franklin Regional High School on Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2018. Franklin Regional defeated Greensburg Salem 67-51 to secure the Section 3-5A championship.
Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review
Franklin Regional's Nate Leopold celebrates with teammates after securing their victory in the Section 3-5A boy's basketball game against Greensburg Salem at Franklin Regional High School on Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2018. Franklin Regional defeated Greensburg Salem 67-51 to secure the Section 3-5A championship.
A man crosses West Main at Third Street in Carnegie as traffic goes by Friday, Feb. 9, 2018.
Kristina Serafini | Tribune-Review
A man crosses West Main at Third Street in Carnegie as traffic goes by Friday, Feb. 9, 2018.
Freeport's Sidney Shemanski fights for a loose ball with Burrell's Kaylen Sharrow Monday, Feb. 5, 2018 at Freeport Middle School.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Freeport's Sidney Shemanski fights for a loose ball with Burrell's Kaylen Sharrow Monday, Feb. 5, 2018 at Freeport Middle School.

Updated 4 hours ago

The week in pictures throughout the region captured by the Tribune-Review visuals staff.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me