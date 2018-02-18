Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Featured Photography

This month in sports history: February

The Associated Press | Sunday, Feb. 18, 2018, 10:18 a.m.
Former Olympic figure skater, Alain Calmet of France, is seen after lighting the Olympic Flame during the opening ceremony of the 1968 Winter Olympics in Grenoble, Feb. 6, 1968. (AP Photo)
Muhammad Ali, or Cassius Clay, left, as he was known at the time, is shown in action against Sonny Liston during the heavyweight title fight in Miami Beach, Fla., Feb. 25, 1964. The bout lasted only one minute into the first round. (AP Photo)
Eravin Magic Johnson holds up the NBA All Star game most valuable player trophy after Sunday's game at the Orlando Arena, Orlando Floria,February 9, 1992. Johson scored 25 points to lead the West team past the East 152-113, proclaming the MPV prize. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
This is the wreckage of the British European Airways plane after it crashed, Feb. 6, 1958 near Munich, Germany, carrying the Manchester United championship soccer team from England. The plane crashed into houses in the village of Kirchdruding and burst into flames. German police said at least 15 of the 44 persons aboard were killed. (AP Photo)
Dale Earnhardt's (3) window pops out of the car after being hit by Ken Schrader (36) during the Daytona 500 Sunday afternoon, Feb. 18, 2001, at the Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Fla. Getting by are drivers Bobby Hamilton (55), Jeremy Mayfield (12), Bill Elliott (9) and Ricky Rudd (28). Earnhardt had to be cut from the wreck and was taken to a nearby hospital. His condition was not immediately disclosed. (AP Photo/Greg Suvino)
FILE. British ice skater John Curry skating at the wrld figure skating championhsips, Goeteborg, 4th March 1976.
Phil Esposito, right, who held the record for the most goals scored in one season gives Wayne Gretzky the puck Feb. 24, 1982 in Buffalo which he put into the Sabre's net for his 77th goal to beat Espositos record. (AP Photo/Dennis Floss)
New England Patriots' kicker Adam Vinatieri celebrates his 48-yard game-winning field goal in the final seconds of Super Bowl XXXVI against the St. Louis Rams Sunday, Feb. 3, 2002 in New Orleans. At left is teammate Ken Walters. (AP Photo/Amy Sancetta)
William Johnson of Van Nuys, Ca., speeds down the downhill course on Mount Bjelansnica near Sarajevo, Yugoslavia, at the Winter Olympic Games, Thursday, Feb. 16, 1984. Johnson won the gold medal. (AP Photo/Dieter Endlicher)
Historical sports images from the Associated Press photo archives.

